If we look at a weekly chart of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE), we can see that shares may be undergoing an inverse head and shoulders multi-year pattern which is a bottoming pattern (bullish). As we can see from the 9-year weekly chart below, shares have already broken through the downcycle trendline (red) and have now potentially formed both of the shoulders as well as the head of the pattern. Furthermore, the bullish divergence of the MACD demonstrates that the bottom in this stock has already been printed The present location of the neckline (blue) really demonstrates the potential CSTE has for investors who have the required patience to wait for this pattern to play itself out.
More proof of this pattern is seen on the daily chart where we can see how buying volume has increased significantly since the printing of the head back in 2020. Ultimately, this should lead to higher prices as volume plays a much more pivotal role in bottoming patterns compared to topping patterns.
What if we are wrong? What is the downside risk in CSTE if its recent lows do not hold? Here is where Caesarstone's ultra-low valuation comes into play. CSTE is already a low-priced stock, but as we see from the following valuation multiples, the company has a clear margin of safety which reduces risk to the downside if indeed the above bottoming pattern does not play itself out. At the end of the day, valuation or price matters as buying stocks that trade under their intrinsic values can have a significant impact on one's long-term returns.
Caesarstone made approximately $19 million in net earnings last year. The company's present market cap comes in at $350 million. This means the trailing earnings yield comes in at 5.4%. With all value plays, it is crucial that the company in question is turning a profit. Although Caesarstone's earnings may not look that attractive compared to risk-free investments, bottom-line earnings are expected to grow by roughly 17% this year on the back of stronger volume and price improvements.
At the end of fiscal 2021, Caesarstone's shareholder equity came in at roughly $500 million. The company's current market cap of approximately $346 million demonstrates that shares are trading well below book value (price to book ratio of 0.69). This means that for every dollar we invest in Caesarstone, we receive $1.45 in company assets. Why is this important? Well, assets are what essentially create sales, earnings, and cash flow, so buying them as cheaply as possible immediately stacks the odds in favor of the long-term investor. Furthermore, not all assets are made equal. The company's debt to equity, for example, came in at 0.3 at the end of the most recent fourth quarter. Moreover, the lack of goodwill and intangibles assets combined with the strong presence of current assets and property, plant & equipment on the balance sheet means that there is very little to be potentially written off here.
Sales grew by 32%+ in fiscal 2021 and are expected to grow by a further 11% this coming year. Suffice it to say, when we divide the current share price by fiscal year-end 2021 sales as well as 2022 sales, we get a trailing sales multiple of 0.54 and a forward sales multiple of 0.48. Again, this means we are receiving practically $2 in sales for every $1 invested in the company. The thing about a company's sales is that revenues cannot be manipulated to the degree earnings can be manipulated for example. More and more synergies should come off the Lioli and Omicron acquisitions which will only encourage management to continue aggressively with its acquisition strategy. CSTE has now racked up 5 quarters of consecutive topline growth, and its recent fiscal 2021 number is the best in the company's history. Therefore, investors should be reading into the company's proven history of cash flow generation and how rising sales should power the company forward towards its 2025 goals. Although the earnings yield mentioned above may not turn many heads at present, Caesarstone's balance sheet and rising sales point towards rising profits which over time simply have to move the share price.
Many times in investing, a company's valuation can get to a level where it simply has to be taken seriously. Caesarstone's valuation metrics discussed above as well as its strategic pillars which focus on giving maximum value to the customer should eventually move the needle for the stock over time. We look forward to continued coverage.
