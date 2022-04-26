Antonio_Diaz/iStock via Getty Images

Below are the results of our scan of the S&P 500 (SPX) for stocks with strong momentum at new, all-time highs.

We use four indicators to gauge momentum:

The 21-day Rate-of-Change.

The distance of price from the 200-day moving average.

Price at new, all-time highs.

Below are the results:

Stocks in S&P 500 With Strong Momentum (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Daily Chart of CHD (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

"Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, manufactures and markets a range of consumer household and personal care products and specialty products focused on animal and food production, chemicals and cleaners." (Source: TD Ameritrade.)

This stock is in the consumer staples sector, which usually outperforms in slow growth and recession environments. Below is a relative performance chart of SPY ETF (SPY) and Consumer Staples ETF (XLP) year-to-date.

Year-to-Date Relative Performance Chart of SPY and XLP ETFs (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The SPY ETF is down 9.5% year-to-date but XLP ETF is up 3.7%

Year-to-date the stock is up 1.8%, the 21-day Rate-of-Change is 7%, and the price is 12.7% above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM ratio is 31.01 and the beta (the measure of stock's volatility in relation to S&P 500) is 0.4.

The Q1 2022 earnings release date is April 28, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $0.768 vs. $0.83 for the previous year's Q1 actual.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)

Daily Chart of HST (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

"Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (Host Inc.) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. It operates a lodging real estate investment trust." (Source: TD Ameritrade.)

Year-to-date the stock is up 20.5%, the 21-day Rate-of-Change is 12.1%, and the price is 21.7% above the 200-day moving average. The beta (the measure of stock's volatility in relation to S&P 500) is 1.2.

The Q1 2022 earnings release date is May 4, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $0.021 vs. -$0.22 for the previous year's Q1 actual.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Daily Chart of JNJ (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

"Johnson & Johnson is a holding company that is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices." (Source: TD Ameritrade.)

This Dow stock is in the healthcare sector, which also outperforms in slow growth and recession environments. Below is a relative performance chart of SPY ETF (SPY) and Health Care ETF (XLV) year-to-date.

Year-to-Date Relative Performance of SPY and XLV ETFs. (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The SPY ETF is down 9.5% year-to-date but XLV ETF is down 4.2% in comparison.

Year-to-date the stock is up 9.4%, the 21-day Rate-of-Change is 6.1%, and the price is 10.9% above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM ratio is 24.45 and the beta (the measure of stock's volatility in relation to S&P 500) is 0.7.

The Q2 2022 earnings release date is July 19, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $2.54 vs. $2.48 for the previous year's Q2 actual.

Sysco Corp. (SYY)

Daily Chart of SYY (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

"Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It is engaged in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home." (Source: TD Ameritrade.)

The stock is in the consumer staples sector, which usually outperforms in slow growth and recession environments.

Year-to-date the stock is up 15.6%, the 21-day Rate-of-Change is 10.7%, and the price is 15.2% above the 200-day moving average. The P/E TTM ratio is 58.27 and the beta (the measure of stock's volatility in relation to S&P 500) is 1.2.

The Q3 2022 earnings release date is May 10, 2022. The EPS estimate consensus is $0.55 vs. $0.22 for the previous year's Q3 actual.

Conclusion

Although the stock market is in a correction phase, in relative terms, certain stocks from consumer staples, healthcare, and other sectors that benefit from special circumstances and conditions, may outperform or have positive performance. Momentum, as measured by price action, offers a way of identifying stocks that outperform. Even in the case that the correction turns into a bear market, consumer staples and healthcare have traditionally performed well on a relative basis. It is also important to note that when the market finally bottoms, these stocks could underperform, and, therefore, reassessing the momentum of sectors and individual stocks is always an important task for rebalancing portfolios.