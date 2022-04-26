An Important Warning About This Earnings Season

seraficus/E+ via Getty Images

The fourth quarter of 2021 was a quarter for the history books. Dozens of stocks, including many large caps, sold off by >10% or even >20% on earnings day.

Interestingly, many of these beaten down stocks reported magnificent earnings that quarter, which left many investors astounded. "Why are they dropping drastically on such strong earnings?" you may have asked yourself.

In my recent article, "The Untold Truth Of Why Stocks Crashed This Earnings Season," I discussed why this remarkable divergence between strong earnings and weak stock price reactions occurred.

In short, it can be explained by the "earnings cycle volatility" phenomenon. The market is a forward-looking mechanism which anticipates earnings cycles many months in advance.

Rational, non-emotional investors (I like to account my members and myself amongst them) understood the unsustainability of the strong economic environment in 2021. They prepared for worsening earnings during times when everything was still rosy.

Today, we are nearing a crucial point in the earnings cycle for many stocks, which I want to warn you for.

Our imagination during the past quarters (worsening earnings) is looking to become reality. Economic conditions are swinging from extremely bullish to neutral and might potentially even turn strongly negative going forward. This is getting clear after the recent earnings reports of companies such as Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR).

What should you expect from the rest of this earnings season? How should you invest during these times with elevated economic uncertainty?

I will discuss these highly important questions in this article. But first, allow me to explain earnings cycle volatility, a theory which I believe is extremely important for you to understand in your investment journey.

Earnings Cycle Volatility Explained

The fair value of a company is based on the sum of all future cash flows, discounted to today.

This is the single-most important sentence for investors to remember. It contains two important lessons:

The value of a company is based on cash flows. A company which does not have the ability to ever generate cash flows essentially has zero value and will never be able to generate long-term wealth for its shareholders. During extreme market volatility, investors tend to focus on the wrong things (stock price movements, false promises, unsustainable revenue growth, etc.) while disregarding the importance of cash flows. The cash flow generated by a company this year only represents a tiny part (on average 5%) of its total discounted cash flow valuation. As such, investment decisions should be made on estimates regarding future cash flows and not based on recent earnings reports.

The "earning cycle volatility" theory explains how financial markets are not able to accurately reflect this second point in asset prices. Despite the fact that one year's cash flows only account for 5% of a companies' fair value, stock prices tend to fluctuate dramatically based on earnings reports.

This is caused by the fact that investors are incompetent to imagine future cyclical behavior.

When a bull market is raging and company earnings are continuously growing, it is very hard to remember that trees don't grow to the sky. During such periods, investors fool themselves that a high valuation is "justified" based on several theories that earnings will continue to grow rapidly. They fail to acknowledge the possibility of a downward earnings cycle in the future.

When a painful stock crash is occurring and company earnings are cut drastically or even turn negative, it is hard to imagine that things will turn around quickly. During such periods, investors fool themselves that the drop is justified due to the weak recent earnings and are not able to imagine any improvement in earning soon.

Recent earnings and stock price movements make investors extremely biased regarding the fair value of a company.

This creates fantastic opportunities for investors who have a greater ability of imagination about the future. By remaining rational, they can pick up shares at extremely undervalued prices when earnings sentiment is negative and sell shares at extremely overvalued prices when earnings sentiment is positive.

Insider Opportunities

The perfect example: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)

The well-known Zoom Video Communications was one of the most popular stocks in 2020. The stay-at-home orders have led to a massive surge in usage of its video communications platform.

Its financial performance was astonishing. Annual revenue growth accelerated to as much as 369%, and, importantly, the company also became highly profitable.

This strong performance was also reflected in its stock price, which increased by over 600% during the first nine months of 2020.

Existing shareholders were confident that these gains were justified given the impressive earnings. They expected continued financial strength as the shift towards video conferencing is structural and not temporary. Many held their shares.

Meanwhile, some non-shareholders were getting jealous of these impressive returns and decided to buy shares as well after analyzing the phenomenal earnings.

Sentiment regarding Zoom became extremely bullish. What could go wrong with this fantastic company?

Data by YCharts

Well, I will tell you what could go wrong... cyclical earnings.

The shares of Zoom were bid up to an absurd valuation: 119x sales and 800x earnings. For the company to be worth such an extremely high valuation, it should have grown by 100%+ for many years to come.

Of course, it didn't.

At 03/01/2021, when Zoom reported its peak YoY revenue growth (+369%), the stock was already down 35% from its all-time-high, as the market was anticipating decelerating revenue growth. A declining stock price on strong earnings should always be a red flag signal.

Indeed, revenue growth decelerated to 22.4% last quarter and will likely approach 0% growth rates later this year. Since its all-time-high less than two years ago, Zoom stock collapsed by over 80%. Note that this horrific return occurred despite the fact that videoconferencing tailwinds still persist and EPS continue to grow each quarter.

In less than two years, Zoom went from being the most popular stock in the market to now being one of the most hated stocks in the market. How the tables turn...

During this timeframe, barely anything fundamentally changed with the company.

Zoom is the prime example of legendary fund manager Howard Marks' quote in his fantastic book, "The Most Important Thing":

Investing is a popularity contest, and the most dangerous thing is to buy something at the peak of its popularity.

Data by YCharts

Why Q1 2022 Will Be A Crucial Earnings Season

Many stocks in the market will face the same fate as Zoom did in 2021.

I made this bold statement in my September 2021 article, "Zoom's Steep Earnings Sell-Off Should Change Your View On The Market (NASDAQ:ZM)"

I explained that, for over half of the companies in the market, 2021's numbers were artificially inflated by the trillions of dollars of stimuli by the FED. This has led to unsustainable share price gains for many stocks, as investors failed to acknowledge that a negative cycle could occur later.

One quarter later, though, when Q4 2021 numbers got reported, we were witnessing many significant share price declines despite peak growth rates. Similarly to the Zoom case, Mr. Market was anticipating weakening growth rates.

The first phase of a downward earnings cycle for many companies started.

Fast forward to today. Here we are in phase 2 of the downward earnings cycle: many companies are starting to show financial weakness as the economy is slowing down.

There are two types of stocks which will suffer significantly during this period.

1. Companies highly sensitive to economic cycles and not priced accordingly

For example, we already saw a major sell-off (-33%) in streaming services company Netflix on earnings day. During tough economic times, streaming services are seen as unnecessary, and this is where people will cut costs quickly, especially if the content is underwhelming. Indeed, Netflix is guiding that it will lose 2 million subscribers next quarter. At a 30x pre-earnings P/E ratio, the valuation was not ready for this shock at all.

Data by YCharts

Another remarkable earnings release came from Corsair Gaming. The gaming equipment company anticipated such weak earnings that it decided to report preliminary earnings results: a 28% revenue decline to $380, and EBITDA of $14-15. The stock dropped by another 12% and is now down 38% in six months.

Data by YCharts

In 2020, Netflix and Corsair where the darlings of Wall Street. Investors forgot that their strong earnings were largely fueled by their cyclicality, not their superior business. Now, nobody wants shares of them.

How the tables turn...

2. Expensively valued companies with decelerating growth rates

It is important to acknowledge that even most of the strongest companies are not safe from economic cycles.

If you haven't already, I would recommend that you read my December 2021 article, "The Epic 2021 Bubble Already Collapsed, We Just Entered Phase 2," in which warned about greediness in big tech. It explains how the top 10 tech stocks during the dot.com bubble reported even much stronger results than big tech today. However, as the economy went into a recession in 2001, their magnificent growth rates decelerated or even went negative.

Over the past months, I have warned abundantly about big tech companies like Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL). Both have been trading at extremely elevated valuation metrics and will likely suffer significantly from an economic downturn.

Yes, they are great companies. No, they are not worth excessive valuations and are not safe from economic downturns.

If you would like some perspective on Nvidia's earnings cycle theory, I would recommend you to scroll to the comment section of this article from last November: "NVIDIA Stock: Still Offers Value For Long-Term Investors (NASDAQ:NVDA)." I wanted to warn investors about Nvidia's excessive valuation (>90x P/E ratio) and its cyclical nature. Bulls were reluctant to change their bullish view on the company given the "structural growth drivers" behind its business.

How the tables turn...

Further declines of major companies like Apple and Nvidia might pull down indices like the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) further.

A bullish note

I don't want to sound too bearish. In fact, at Insider Opportunities we have been loading up on many stocks over the past months and became increasingly aggressive with our portfolio. We are cautiously bullish, but on the right assets.

First, it is important to note that some companies are actually in a bullish earnings environment. For example, we decided to pivot some cash into the energy market by acquiring Coterra Energy Inc. shares (CTRA), which are now up by double digits. We do like some diversification into energy, but the same theory for tech last year applies here as well: don't get too greedy on the way up.

Second, the market is moving faster than ever. As such, many companies have been punished dramatically even before they have reported any sign of weakness in their earnings. This already creates tremendous opportunities today in several unjustifiably sold off names. While there can definitely be more downside for them in the short term, many growth stocks are getting extremely attractive from a long-term perspective today. For example, we recently started a position in The Joint Corp (JYNT).

Third, some stocks are just not economically sensitive at all and those who are still attractively valued today are worth pivoting towards. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is the largest position in our Insider Outperformance Portfolio for a good reason. Despite being up 22% YTD, the stock is getting attractive again after the recent small correction. Be aware to not overpay of non-cyclical companies. Procter & Gamble (PG) is not worth 28x earnings...

Investor takeaway

Rule number one: most things will prove to be cyclical Rule number two: some of the greatest opportunities for gain and loss come when other people forget rule number one

This is one of the most powerful statements by Howard Marks. I would like to add Ross Geller's valuable investment advice to that:

PIVOT...PIVOT!!!

Don't get stuck in your own ideologies of investing, and always remain flexible to market circumstances. Mr. Market's inability to correctly price in earnings cycles creates tremendous opportunities for investors with superior imagination. I hope this article helped you developing this skill.

The end of 2021 was the time to pivot towards energy and recession-resilient names. Today, a small pivot towards them still makes sense, but be careful with getting too greedy on the way up.

Meanwhile, be ready to pivot towards higher-risk stocks when nobody wants them anymore. Don't be scared of weak short-term earnings if you're convinced in the long-term power of the company.

Best of luck with your investment journey.