Investment thesis

I like writing about companies that lack coverage on SA, and today I’m taking a look at enCore Energy Corp. (OTCQB:ENCUF). It’s a Canada-listed uranium mining company that has several projects and processing facilities in the USA. enCore’s market valuation is currently higher than the net present value (NPV) of its main projects, and I think it’s questionable whether those projects will live up to expectations in light of their history. Overall, my view is that the company looks significantly overvalued and I’m bearish. Let’s take a closer look.

Overview of the business and financials

In its corporate presentation, enCore Energy describes itself as the most diversified American in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium development company. It owns two uranium processing plants in the state of Texas as well as several uranium projects across the states of Texas, South Dakota, Wyoming, and New Mexico. They have combined measured and indicated resources of 90 million pounds of uranium, and there are another 68.4 million pounds of uranium in historic resources, which is a category that requires more exploration to be included in the mineral resource estimate. The two processing plants have a combined nameplate estimated uranium production capacity of 1.6 million pounds at the moment.

enCore Energy

Perhaps the two most important projects in enCore’s portfolio are Dewey Burdock in South Dakota and Gas Hills in Wyoming. They have combined measured and indicated resources of 27.89 million pounds of uranium and combined expected life of mine production of 20.8 million pounds of uranium. The key financial figures for both projects are compelling at first sight. According to a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) from 2019, Dewey Burdock has a post-tax NPV of $147.5 million using a long-term uranium price of $55 per pound. The cash operating costs are just $10.46 per pound and, thanks to initial capital expenses of only $31.7 million, the post-tax internal rate of returns is an impressive 50%.

enCore Energy

Turning our attention to Gas Hills, a PEA from 2021 also showed compelling key financials. The cash operating costs are similar, but the IRR is double as the initial capital expenses are a modest $26 million. This is a smaller project in terms of resources, but its NPV at $55 per pound of uranium is still above $100 million.

enCore Energy

Another notable project of enCore is Crownpoint & Hosta Butte in the state of New Mexico. The company calls this area "America’s Kazakhstan" in its corporate presentation, as the Grants Uranium District is among the largest uranium districts in the world. The project has attributable measured and indicated uranium resources of 26.6 million ounces.

enCore Energy

The reason why enCore likes to compare Grants to Kazakhstan is because this country has dominated uranium production over the last decade thanks to ISR. You see, it’s like saying some oil basin is comparable to the Ghawar oilfield in Saudi Arabia.

World Nuclear Association

ISR is something of a Holy Grail in the uranium industry – CAPEX is about one-sixth of conventional uranium mines, and production costs are around two-thirds. However, this process includes injecting chemicals such as sulfuric acid or ammonium carbonate into an aquifer that contains a uranium ore body, which means that environmental pollution is inevitable, which makes it a sensitive topic in the West. Also, Kazakhstan is pretty much the only country that has managed to make ISR work from a financial point of view. Sure, there are several ISR projects in the USA, but uranium production in the country has been dead for a long time. In Q4 2021, just 9,978 pounds of uranium were produced by local mines.

EIA

And looking at the past of enCore’s projects, the picture is not pretty. You see, Dewey Burdock, Gas Hills, and Crownpoint & Hosta Butte used to belong to a company named Azarga Uranium. In September, enCore inked an agreement for the purchase of this company at about $133.5 million in stock, and the transaction was finalized in January 2022. In the middle of 2020, Azarga had a market valuation of about C$45 million ($35 million), as investors seemed to have little confidence that the company’s ISR projects would come even close to the figures presented in the PEAs.

barchart

And most of those New Mexico minerals rights as well as the two processing plants were bought from Westwater Resources (WWR) at the start of 2021 for just $1.8 million. On top of that, enCore assumed the existing reclamation bonds on Westwater’s uranium projects totaling about $9.25 million.

So, enCore has consolidated a portfolio of assets that were worth less than $40 million not long ago and has a market valuation of $400.8 million as of the time of writing. Is this market valuation justified? In my opinion, no. Sure, uranium spot uranium prices are over $50 per pound at the moment, but they have been volatile over the past few months and have been in a freefall over the past week.

Trading Economics

enCore’s market valuation is currently higher than the combined NPV of South Dakota and Gas Hills. Has there been any significant progress regarding the projects? Well, the Rosita plant is being refurbished, but I don’t have high hopes here as it’s an old plant that hasn’t processed any uranium since July 1999. It processed 2.64 million pounds of uranium during the 90s. Looking at South Dakota and Gas Hills, not much has changed over the past year. Considering these projects would’ve been theoretically profitable even at $25 per pound but Azarga didn’t put them into production, I have doubts enCore will manage to do anything with them by the end of 2023, which is the company’s current plan.

enCore Energy

I’m very bearish on enCore, but I think that opening a short position looks dangerous at the moment as I think uranium prices could increase in the near future. In my view, Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF) has a significant influence on the spot uranium market at the moment. Annual global consumption of uranium stands at about 190 million pounds, and this trust alone has snapped up 37.1 million pounds since the middle of August 2021.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

Investor takeaway

enCore owns two small uranium processing plants as well as a portfolio of ISR projects whose previous owner didn’t put them into production despite their compelling key financials even at $20 per pound of uranium. Uranium production has almost completely ceased in the USA, and the fact that no local ISR project seems to be anywhere close to the production stage despite spot prices hovering around $50 per pound leads me to think that the numbers in the economic studies are far from what is possible in reality.

Even if we take the NPV of Dewey Burdock, and Gas Hills at face value, enCore’s NPV still looks overvalued. Yet, I think that investors should avoid short selling this stock as uranium prices could start soaring again due to spot market purchases by Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, and this is likely to provide a boost for the market valuation of most uranium mining companies. Avoid this stock for now.

