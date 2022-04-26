Best Growth Stocks For Q2 2022: We Like TeamViewer

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

The house view here is that rates are going to have to rise meaningfully to clobber back inflation, really eating into disposable income. That's going to hit all sectors. Still, real rates are low on debt, and what else are we going to do with our money while even a managed inflation will be eating it away? Growth stocks that offer enough upside where the macro angle doesn't even matter are the answer, and we have two asymmetric return ideas that could revalue meaningfully on the basis of their innovation and ability to eat at incumbent share.

TeamViewer on the other hand is a stealth high-tech play that is already proving the concept profitably with marquis customers.

You might know TeamViewer as that app that you'll have on your work computer that lets the tech guy in the back-office remote access it to solve your tech issues. Indeed, that has been the market for TeamViewer, and also the product for which the company is known. Working on a subscription model, it has provided the company with attractive economics and has benefited from the WFH push.

The AR Angle

The news with TeamViewer is that it's an AR play. They have their platform called Frontline which they've been enhancing through other AR acquisitions, that taps into the market of AI predictive maintenance, remote maintenance and scaled maintenance and repair. With all heavy assets needing maintenance and being standardised across commodity-producing factory configurations, there is a lot of potential here for an AR-powered experience to both provide for more efficient support reference and more efficient maintenance operations, as well as allow for more specialisation and reduce human error with AI-powered features. These products really work, and companies like Ford (F) are already using them. The majority of new customer discussions are interested in Frontline and this allows for their ASPs to be substantially higher than when they were just selling the TeamViewer app and is the reason why they can now transition to being a major software enterprise player. In fact, building their brand equity from being known as just an app to becoming an enterprise tech brand, they've put their logo on Manchester United (MANU) jerseys. This is responsible for their profitability declines, where marketing expenses have grown by 2.5x.

Income Statement (Q4 2021 Pres TMVWF)

While profitability has declined while the MANU partnership is in place, the company remains on track for back-to-growth profitability so long that their products sell, which they surely will with the greater focus on the manufacturing sector we're seeing and with an AR modality clearly being a valid future for maintenance and repair, which by the way is one of the most fundamentally recurring processes in all of industry. You get all of this for just an 11x multiple. We think this is a clear steal, and that the company has gone unnoticed only because of profitability declines due to marketing investments, and the fact that they're coming off the WFH furor.

GSI Technology (GSIT)

GSIT is more a moonshot play, where execution is still a question despite the market opportunity being large. GSI Technology, which is in some respects still a pre-revenue idea that could become a revolution. The idea here is essentially the following: an SRAM company with a legacy business acquired an IP from Israel for a cheap price in exchange for a revenue agreement with the inventor of a new chip architecture. This new chip architecture has a prototype and blows all competition out of the water by several orders of magnitude in search and recommendation applications. The key thing this chip does is in-place memory matrix operations, so it can work for lots of AI applications and is especially efficient when data is really sparse like for recommendation algorithms in ecommerce and streaming.

What's nice here is that the legacy SRAM business, while not exciting, is cash generative, and has meant that equity raisings haven't had to be as severe as GSIT develops APIs and continues to expense R&D for the architecture. On the other hand, the issue with them is that the semiconductor shortage would stand in the way of commercializing and mass-producing their chips. While they're still piloting the product with a couple of early adopters, we don't know how long the shortage might last, and whether it would delay timelines for cash positivity in this new APU area.

Income Statement (GSIT 10-K)

Nonetheless, it is a $90 million company that has traded down due to share issuances and continued cash burn despite addressing an opportunity that could be worth billions. The cash burn is about $20 million per year, and GSIT has $36 million to cover some years of cash burn even at this year's levels when R&D has been particularly elevated.

Bottom Line

When productivity is the problem in the economy, you should take the long-term bet of growth stocks, which are companies that usually have enough to offer secularly because of the contribution they'll make to the productive frontier. GSIT is a moonshot play, where good execution could make them the new semiconductor incumbent for processing search and recommendation algorithms. However, they have yet to commercialise their product and to fully develop it for commercial use. Meanwhile, TeamViewer is already selling its AR platform profitably to customers, and it is driving their growth story with higher ASPs and high levels of interest. Taking them together, a 95:5 split between TeamViewer and GSIT makes most sense, but by being players that are trying to disrupt their respective sectors, their growth should be agnostic to the economic tides.