da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

It's been about 45 months since I wrote my bearish piece on Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), and in that time the shares are down about 28.5% against a gain of 51.5% for the S&P 500. This relative outperformance (based on my bearish call) is going to cause me to take a bit of a victory lap in this article, because that's just the sort of petty jerk that I am. Please don't look too closely at the price chart over the past few years, because if you did so, you'd notice that my "sell" recommendation underperformed massively for years. Let's remember the outperformance, forget the period of underperformance and move on.

I want to revisit the name today because Goldman Sachs recently initiated coverage on it, and that may stir something in the price. In my view, even the most troubled company can be a great investment at the right price, so this stock is worthy of consideration. I'll decide whether or not to buy by looking at the most recent financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

In case you missed the title of this article, and in case you skipped past the bullet points above, I've got you covered. I'll give you the highlights of my thinking in this, the "thesis statement" paragraph. A review of the financial history here demonstrates that the disconnect between revenue and net income persists. The more this company sells, the more it loses. In fact, I took the liberty of calculating the correlation between these two series and found a strongly negative (r=-0.84) relationship between sales and earnings. That's troublesome in my view, because it prompts a very simple, seemingly unanswerable question: if rising sales won't turn this company profitable, what will? While the shares are relatively cheap by some historical measures, they remain very optimistically priced according to others. For that reason, I would recommend continuing to avoid these shares. For those who are optimistic about Goldman's recent initiation, and who just love running with scissors, I would recommend buying calls in lieu of shares. These give most of the upside at a fraction of the capital at risk.

Financial Snapshot

In one way, the financial picture here is quite compelling. Specifically, the top line has shown impressive growth here. Specifically, revenue in 2021 was about 117% higher than it was in 2020, and was up a whopping 146.5% from 2019. That is some of the most impressive growth I've come across. Particularly impressive is the fact that the company didn't seem to "notice" the pandemic, as strong growth persisted.

The problem is that that's where the good news ends in my estimation. It seems that the more this company sells, the more it loses, which is never a good thing for investors. This is because investors are the owners of the company. This means that they're compensated once employees, landlords, governments, suppliers etc. are paid. Investors are compensated by earnings, and not sales. I'm mildly embarrassed for having needed to write that, but I think people forget this on a regular basis.

For you stats nerds out there, the relationship between revenue and net income between 2014 and 2021 is r=-0.84. For you non stats nerds out there, this is a very strong negative relationship. It prompts the question: "if growing sales doesn't lead to growing income, what does?" I think that's the question that's haunted this investment for years in my estimation.

The company has partially funded these losses with share sales, and so the firm is much more diluted now than it was in 2018. Since 2018, the share count has grown at a CAGR of ~4.2%. And it shows no signs of slowing given that there were about 3.19 million more shares outstanding in 2021 than there were in 2020. Please note that I used 2018 as my base year because that's the first full year the company's shares traded publicly.

Finally, I confess that I lied to you previously when I wrote that the top line here is the only bright spot. Sorry about that. While it's true that shareholders have seen their wealth decay, employees have done well, so it's not technically true that growing sales is the only compelling thing about this investment. For example, in 2021, stock-based compensation per employee hit $8,400 per head. This was down slightly from 2020, when employees took home $8,800 per head in stock-based compensation, but it's up nicely from the $4,583 in stock-based compensation that they took home in 2017. This figure has grown at a CAGR of just under 13%, so, if it makes you feel any better, the employees have grown their wealth here. Also, I have no way of knowing, but if this company is similar to Oracle, I could suggest from personal experience that this stock-based compensation is fairly distributed among the most productive employees.

All of this said, there may be some value here, because our good friends at Goldman Sachs have initiated coverage on this company, with a neutral rating. Goldman sees higher revenues for the firm, as they continue to grow market share. This note made me smile and I uttered something like "welcome to the party, GS" at my monitor. I'd suggest that revenue growth hasn't been the problem here for about eight years. That said, when a big firm gets behind a company, there's a pretty good chance the shares will move higher, so we should try to determine whether or not it makes sense to buy.

Redfin Financials (Redfin Corp. investor relations)

The Stock

As my regular readers know, I consider "the stock" to be a thing quite distinct from the underlying business. This is because the business is an organisation that sells goods or services, hopefully for a profit eventually. The stock, on the other hand, is an instrument that gets bought and sold many times a year and reflects the changing mood of the crowd. In particular, the stock price reflects the crowd's views about the distant future for the business. Given that they're governed by such different dynamics, I'm now of the view that the stock is actually a poor proxy for the health of the underlying business. This is why I treat it as a distinct entity.

I'm in the mood to drive home this idea to the point of tedium, so I'm going to drive home this idea to the point of tedium. I'll use Redfin stock itself as an example. The company released earnings on February 17th. If you bought the shares that day, you're down about 54% since then. If you bought four days ago, to pick a date not entirely at random, you're up about 1.9% since. Not enough happened at the firm over the past 2.5 months to warrant a 56% swing in returns. The investment in a near identical enterprise was either "good" or "bad" depending on the price paid. The cheaper the purchase price, the higher the return. This is why I try, though don't always succeed, to buy stocks cheaply.

My regular victims know that I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, book value, and the like. The more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the lower will be their returns. In my previous missive on this name, I moaned about the fact that the price to free cash flow was ludicrously high, and I argued that investors who bought at that level would eventually be punished. It took several painful years, but my prediction came true. With all that written, shares are currently cheap according to some measures, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

While it's true that the shares are near the absolute bottom end of their range on a price to book and price to sales basis, they're still ludicrously expensive according to other measures. The price to free cash flow is one such example. The last time the company had free cash flow, it was trading near ridiculous levels, per the image below. In some sense they're infinitely more expensive now, given the absence of free cash flow. As I noted above, the company has never generated positive earnings since being a public company, so comparisons to historical PEs would be pointless. I'll throw in a graphic of the company's price to free cash flow measure to highlight the ludicrous valuations, and extreme volatility of this measure here.

Data by YCharts

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. If you read me regularly, you know that I rely on the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value" for this. In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Redfin at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a ridiculously high 22% in perpetuity. This is extraordinary in light of the fact that even the analyst community, not a group known for their pessimism, is forecasting losses out to December of 2025.

Options As An Alternative

I'm of the view that investors should continue to eschew this name. That said, Goldman Sachs now covers it, and so that might boost the shares somewhat. I think the chance of this happening is pretty low, but it's not zero, and so I can in theory understand why someone would want to buy this stock. For people who want to run with scissors in this way, I would recommend eschewing the shares and buying calls instead. I think these are superior alternatives to shares because they give most of the upside you'd get from stock ownership with far less capital at risk.

While I don't recommend buying these, for people who insist on staying long here, I would recommend the November call with a strike of $12. These are currently priced at $3.20, which is 26% of the current stock price. If the shares rise in price over the next seven months, these calls will go up in value. If the shares fall, that would not be ideal for the investor, but the pain of losing 26% is better than the alternative in my view. Please note again, that I consider calls to be the "least bad" option for people who insist on being long this stock.

Conclusion

I think this business remains a poor investment because the revenue growth is unmoored from profitability. It's been years, and the pernicious dynamic remains: the more the company sells, the more it loses. Until this dynamic is undone, there's no point putting capital to work here in my view. That said, there's a chance that the crowd will drive the shares higher because, as I suggested above, the stock price changes are often unrelated to what's going on at the firm. The fact that Goldman is now covering the stock may give it a bid, for instance. Given that, I can understand why some people with greater risk appetites than me would be interested in being long here. For such people, I would recommend the calls instead of shares. These give most of the return "flavour" at a fraction of the risk "calories."