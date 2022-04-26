Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) CEO Gregg Sengstack on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2022 9:00 AM ET

Jeff Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Gregg Sengstack - Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Halloran - Baird

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Walter Liptak - Seaport Global

Chris McGinnis - Sidoti

Jeff Taylor

Thank you, Kim and welcome everyone to Franklin Electric’s first quarter 2022 earnings conference call. With me today is Gregg Sengstack, our Chairperson and CEO. On today’s call, Gregg will review our first quarter business highlights and I will review our first quarter financial results in more detail. When we are through, we will have time for questions and answers.

Gregg Sengstack

Thank you, Jeff and thank you all for joining us. Picking up right where we left off in 2021, we again delivered record results, which included the highest consolidated net sales, operating income and EPS for our first quarter and by segment in Franklin Electric’s history. I would like to take this moment to thank our teams across the globe for their relentless commitment to our customers clustering in another great quarter.

Demand remains high for our products across the business with considerable strength in all end markets resulting in our manufacturing open order balance, increasing materially from year end. Our open order balance grew from $175 million at year end to approximately $290 million at the end of the first quarter, which included an approximate $50 million increase from large dewatering pumps and Water Systems in addition to increases in other Water Systems and Fueling Systems products. This strong demand signal and open order balance give us confidence in our outlook for 2022 and our expectations for robust demand throughout the remainder of the year.

Furthermore, we expect to increase the throughput in our facilities to meet the normal seasonal demand increase during the second and third quarters and work down our open order balance. With healthy demand at our backs, we are executing on our strategy to grow Franklin as a global provider of water and fuel systems. That being said, throughout the first quarter, supply chain constraints continue to impact our results, which our team has navigated very well despite the difficulty in predicting where and when the next issue will arise. Although we anticipate these challenges to persist throughout the year and will likely impact different materials and geographies, our team has adapted to the situation and demonstrated their ability to remain nimble to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers.

As we discussed on our last call, we have intentionally elevated our inventory levels in the short-term to mitigate supply and logistics challenges. It is important that in this environment, we are supporting the resiliency of the supply chain. We feel we are well positioned to meet the strong demand from our customers. At the same time, inflationary pressures have also persisted, resulting in increased material, labor, freight and transportation costs. As a result, we continue to execute our pricing strategy to offset these higher costs and implemented additional pricing actions across all our businesses throughout the quarter with a focus towards maintaining the integrity of our margin profile. However, the effect of inflation compressed our margins in Water Systems and Fueling Systems during the first quarter as higher costs were realized before our pricing actions were fully affected.

Turning to our segments, in Water Systems, we experienced overall revenue growth of 38% for the first quarter, reflecting strong demand, record backlog and a contribution from strong acquisition growth. This segment also reported operating income growth of 6% and operating margins of 12.2%. Water Systems end markets demonstrated continued strength during the quarter, driven by strong commodities and crop prices, dry weather in the U.S. and other regions of the globe, and increased demand for housing in the rural U.S.

In the U.S., groundwater pumping system revenue increased 45% during the quarter, supported by strong growth in a core market. Overall, organic growth in the U.S. for Water Systems was 29%. Outside the U.S., Water Systems organic growth was 25%, with solid demand recovery and growth in EMEA and Latin America regions. Our Fueling Systems business also had a solid quarter, producing overall revenue growth of 28%, operating income growth of 19% and operating margins of 24.4%. These results reflect inflation and higher costs offsetting by pricing, robust volume growth and strong pent-up capital demand for infrastructure build-out, which we see extending throughout the year. In addition, we continue to expect a greater focus on wafer recovery management and monitoring countries outside the U.S., driving additional growth for our fueling business as the pandemic subsides.

We are also seeing accelerated investment in additional fueling infrastructure in India, which we expect to foster growth as projects in that region were initiated in the first quarter and are expecting to gain momentum throughout this year. Our U.S. Distribution business again delivered a strong quarter with overall revenue growth of 41%, alongside operating income growth of 370% and operating margins of 7%, continuing to highlight the segment’s role as a growth engine for the company. This outstanding growth remains supported by sustained demand across the country over recent quarters.

Switching gears let me provide a quick update on the strategic acquisitions we announced at the end of 2021. During the first quarter, the integration of these acquisitions progressed as planned and the bolt-on acquisition of B&R Industries has been fully integrated. As a reminder, that acquisition expands our presence in the Southwestern U.S. water treatment market. And our acquisition of Blake Group, a professional groundwater distributor in Northeast United States, further extends our geographical footprint into New York and New England regions within the Distribution segment, a key catalyst for long-term growth. Overall, our recent acquisitions have performed well. We are pleased with our performance and we will continually assess new opportunities as they arise.

Our capital allocation strategy remains unchanged. We will continue to invest in our company both organically and inorganically, while at the same time returning cash to our shareholders is evident in our share repurchases and dividends distributed during the quarter. We have been prudent and efficient with our approach to capital allocation and remain focused on driving returns for our shareholders.

Touching on our outlook, although we have maintained a strong momentum built throughout 2021, we are mindful that the challenges we are facing are likely to persist at some level for the remainder of 2022. As a result, we are currently not raising the guidance ranges we established last quarter.

Before turning the call back over to Jeff, I want to take a moment to recognize Franklin and our employees for being named to Newsweek’s list of America’s most responsible companies for 2022. The work we do at Franklin advances our goal to expand the availability of clean water across the globe and to address the safety and lowest total cost of ownership around fueling stations. We continue to make significant investments in research and development to increase the efficiency and sustainability of our products and launched a number of initiatives to eliminate waste and reduce consumption across a number of our global facilities.

I would like to thank the Franklin team for their efforts in building a sustainable future and I am proud of all that you do. I will now turn the call back over to Jeff.

Jeff Taylor

Thanks, Gregg. Overall, it was a record first quarter performance for the company and our operating segments. We established new first quarter company records for consolidated revenue, operating income and earnings per share. Our fully diluted earnings per share were a record for any first quarter in the company’s history at $0.63 for the first quarter of 2022 versus $0.59 for the first quarter of 2021. First quarter EPS before the impact of restructuring expenses was $0.64 compared to 2021 first quarter EPS before restructuring of $0.59.

Restructuring expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were $700,000 and resulted in a $0.01 impact on earnings per share from the first quarter of 2022. First quarter 2022 consolidated sales were a record $451.5 million compared to 2021 first quarter sales of $333 million, an increase of 36%. The increase from acquisition-related sales was $48.2 million, while organic growth contributed 25%.

Sales revenue decreased by $13.1 million or about 4% in the first quarter of 2022 due to foreign currency translation. Water Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada were up about 38% compared to the first quarter of 2021 due to acquisition-related sales, price and volume. In the first quarter of 2022, sales from businesses acquired since the first quarter of 2021 were $32.1 million.

Water Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada grew 29% organically in the first quarter. Sales of groundwater pumping equipment increased by about 45%, and sales of all surface pumping equipment increased by now 21%, all due to strong end market demand. Water Systems sales in markets outside the U.S. and Canada increased by about 14% overall.

Sales revenue decreased by $12.4 million or approximately 13% in the first quarter of 2022 due to foreign currency translation. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Water Systems organic sales increased by about 25%, driven primarily by higher sales in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa markets, partially offset by lower sales in the Asia Pacific market.

Water Systems record operating income was $33.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $31.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, while operating margin decreased by 360 basis points compared to the prior year quarter. The decline in operating margin was due to inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges, which the company continues to work to offset with pricing and to some degree and unfavorable product mix in the quarter.

Distribution achieved record first quarter sales at $134.9 million this year versus first quarter 2021 sales of $95.7 million. In the first quarter of 2022, sales from businesses acquired since the first quarter of 2021 were $14.3 million. The Distribution segment organic sales increased 26% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Revenue growth was primarily price-driven on continued strong demand in all regions and product categories. The Distribution segment operating income was a record for the first quarter at $9.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2021 operating income of $2 million. Operating income margin was 7% of sales in Distribution, primarily because of revenue growth and improved operating leverage.

Fueling Systems sales were a record of $72.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 and increased 28% versus the first quarter 2021. Sales revenue decreased by $700,000 or approximately 1% in the first quarter of 2022 due to foreign currency translation. Fueling Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada increased by about 33% compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was broad-based across virtually all product lines.

Outside the U.S. and Canada, Fueling Systems revenues increased by about 2% and sales increases of 4% and the rest of the world outside of China were offset by lower sales in China. Fueling Systems operating income in the first quarter was $17.7 million, a new first quarter record compared to $14.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, driven by higher sales.

The first quarter 2022 operating income margin was 24.4% compared to 26.2% of net sales in the prior year. Operating income margin in the first quarter decreased in Fueling Systems, primarily due to inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges, which the company continues to work to offset with pricing and to some degree, an unfavorable product mix. The company’s consolidated gross profit was $145.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase from the first quarter of 2021 gross profit, the $115.5 million.

The gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 32.2% in the first quarter of 2022 versus 34.7% in the first quarter 2021. We experienced significant cost inflation in materials, components, labor, freight and tariffs, which we are all recovering with pricing, but not fully maintaining our historical margins. We expect further price improvement versus costs going forward as we work down in open order balance and fast price actions become fully effective.

Selling, general and administrative, or SG&A, expenses were $104.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $81.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. SG&A expenses from acquired businesses were about $12.4 million. Excluding acquisitions, SG&A expenses were higher by $10.7 million or about 10% due to higher variable performance-based compensation expenses and increased spending to support sales growth. Although SG&A expense in dollars is higher, SG&A as a percent of sales is lower by 130 basis points for the company overall and all business segments are lowered as well.

The effective tax rate for the first quarter 2022 was about 20% before the impact of discrete events was about 21%. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was about 14% and before the impact of discrete events was about 20%. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily a result of higher net favorable discrete events reported in the first quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the full year 2022 is projected to be about 21% before the impact of discrete events.

Yesterday, the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.195 that will be paid to shareholders on May 19 of record on May 5. The company purchased approximately 187,000 shares of its common stock in the open market for about $15.6 million during the first quarter of 2022. At the end of the first quarter of 2022, the total remaining authorized shares that may be repurchased is roughly 544,000.

Hi, good morning, gentlemen.

Hi, Mike.

Mike Halloran

Gregg Sengstack

Gregg Sengstack

Jeff Taylor

Jeff Taylor

Jeff Taylor

Appreciate it. Thank you.

You are welcome.

Our next question comes from the line of Matt Summerville from D.A. Davidson. Your line is now open.

Matt Summerville

Matt Summerville

Jeff Taylor

Jeff Taylor

Matt Summerville

Jeff Taylor

Jeff Taylor

Matt Summerville

Gregg Sengstack

Gregg Sengstack

Got it. Thank you, Gregg. Thanks Jeff.

Our next question comes from the line of Walter Liptak from Seaport Global. Your line is now open.

Walter Liptak

Walter Liptak

Hi Walter. Good morning.

Walter Liptak

Gregg Sengstack

Gregg Sengstack

Walter Liptak

Gregg Sengstack

Gregg Sengstack

Walter Liptak

Gregg Sengstack

Gregg Sengstack

Okay, great. Alright. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Chris McGinnis from Sidoti. Your line is now open.

Chris McGinnis

Chris McGinnis

Jeff Taylor

Jeff Taylor

Chris McGinnis

Gregg Sengstack

Gregg Sengstack

Great. I appreciate it. Thanks again for taking my questions. Good luck in Q2.

Gregg Sengstack

Thank you.

Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time. I am now turning the call back to Gregg Sengstack.

Gregg Sengstack

Gregg Sengstack

