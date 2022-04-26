Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

This article is going to focus primarily on the valuation Mr. Market has put on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) shares. I will first briefly describe the business model, and then opine on my reverse DCF model which shows that the market is pricing in an extremely bleak future for the company. On the contrary, if Coinbase is able to deliver a modest 5% 5-year revenue CAGR (which I believe is highly probable), the fair value of its shares is $194.33, ~45% above current levels. The path of least resistance for Coinbase shares is undoubtedly up, and I believe investors are getting a bargain at current levels. I assign a 'strong buy' to Coinbase shares for these reasons.

Summary Of Business Model

Coinbase is a crypto exchange that services both retail and institutional users. The company generates the majority of its revenues through both retail and institutional crypto transactions.

Coinbase Transaction/Revenue Breakdown (Coinbase Q4-21 Earnings )

As you can see, 94.43% of Coinbase's transaction revenue came from retail transactions while the remaining 5.57% was from institutions. The company also has subscription and services revenue which makes up a smaller percent (7%) of its total net revenue.

The company boasts strong profitability metrics on these transactions as shown below.

COIN Profitability (Seeking Alpha Valuation Grade )

Notably, the company has a 43% levered FCF margin, 57.85% EBITDA margin, and 84.33% return on common equity. These are stellar margins that have allowed Coinbase to increase its cash balance (now sitting at $7.133B) and continue to engage in acquisitions. Coinbase has made 22 acquisitions over its life as it continues to consolidate the crypto exchange market. While the company has made leaps and bounds to obtain this feat, the market has been ruthless to Coinbase shares as shown below.

Analysis Of Recent Price Action

Through the confluence of a bitcoin price sell-off coupled with rising interest rates hitting high growth tech stocks, Coinbase shares have sold off to extreme levels.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Coinbase is down over 30% more than bitcoin, breaking its tight price relationship that we saw over the course of 2021. I attribute the underperformance to the recent rise in interest rates which has battered technology stocks. Sifting through the rubble, I found Coinbase, a company that remains extremely profitable, has strong growth prospects in the future through increased crypto adoption and is trading at a TTM P/E of 9.07... Less than a toothpaste company (yes, I'm talking to you Colgate).

Reverse DCF Model

Now that we have covered the recent price action of Coinbase shares, let's figure out if the underperformance has been warranted. To do this, I conducted a reverse DCF model, forecasting what the market is anticipating for the company's revenue to obtain what the current share price is today. In order to get to the current share price, revenues would have to fall at a 5-year CAGR of 4.52% and margins would have to compress. After modeling in the hit in revenues and the margin compression ( a 12% hit to the company's 2021 EBITDA margin of 57.85% and a 7% hit to the company's 2021 FCF margin of 43.64%), I finally came close to the current share price. The revenue forecasts and DCF model can be found below.

Revenue Forecast The Market Is Pricing In:

Revenue Forecast That The Market Is Pricing In (Image made by author, backing into valuation by implying what the market is pricing into shares at current levels )

This represents a -4.52% 5-year CAGR for revenues. Assuming the aforementioned hits to the company's EBITDA and FCF margins and my forecasts for my DCF model can be found below.

Reverse DCF Model (Showing What The Market Is Pricing In)

Reverse DCF Model - Coinbase Shares (Image made by author using own calculations)

The market is assuming that Coinbase's free cash flow plummets 18% in 2022, and ~5% annually from 2023-2026. Additionally, the market is pricing EBITDA to fall 23% next year and ~5% annually from 2023-2026. Beyond my revenue, FCF, and EBITDA assumptions above, I also assume an 8.25x exit multiple (current EV/EVITDA) which implies a $16.174B terminal value after discounting. Summing all free cash flows, subtracting net debt, and dividing by shares outstanding gets us to a fair share price of $134.99, roughly where the stock is trading today. I will now present the case in which Coinbase grows revenues by just 5% annually with added margin compression to show you just how much the risk is tilted to the upside for the stock.

Modeling In A Modest 5% Revenue CAGR

After modeling in a 5% revenue CAGR for the next 5 years and assuming the same aforementioned margin compression, the revenue/DCF forecasts can be found below.

5% 5-Year CAGR Revenue Forecast

5% Revenue Forecast For Coinbase (Image made by author using own calculations)

Assuming the aforementioned margin compression (12% to EBITDA and 7% to FCF), the relating DCF model can be found below.

DCF Analysis Coinbase (Image made by author using own projections )

Assuming a 5% revenue CAGR for the next five years, and assuming margins compress, the fair share price of COIN is $194.33. Nothing in this model changed from the previous model except the expectation that the company will increase revenues a modest 5% annually for the next five years. This doesn't seem unlikely, either, according to analyst estimates.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, analysts expect for Coinbase's revenues to increase ~30% over the next two fiscal years, levels ahead of the conservative 5% estimate I embedded into my DCF model.

Strong Balance Sheet

This is clearly not a balance sheet problem with Coinbase either, as the company has strong metrics which are outlined below.

Coinbase Balance Sheet Metrics (Seeking Alpha Peer Analysis Tool )

Coinbase has total cash of $7.13B (~23% of its current market cap) and a current ratio of 1.61. This shows that the company has ample liquidity in the near term. Additionally, the company has negative net debt which shows how strong of a financial position it is in. In other words, the company could pay off its total debt held and still have $3.22B left over.

Final Thoughts

After conducting my valuation and pricing in the various scenarios, it is up for investors to decide. Will the company decrease revenues at a -4.52% CAGR over the next five years (with margins compressing)? If you are on this side, the stock is currently fairly priced. If you believe that revenues will grow at a mere 5% 5-year revenue CAGR (a situation that myself and other analysts believe is likely) the stock is a bargain at current levels. Regardless of what side you are on, it's no doubt that the stock has priced in the worst-case scenario. For that reason, I believe the risk-reward is far skewed to the upside and suggest a "strong buy" at current levels.