Revolve (NYSE:RVLV) has already proven that it can sell to Millennial and Generation Z consumers in the United States. In my view, if management continues to offer new brands based on what it learns from data mining, sales growth could trend further north. Besides, internationalization efforts could really bring net sales to another level. I obviously see some risks from new data protection policies and failure of relevant partnerships with third parties. However, the results of the discounted cash flow models show that the implied potential in the stock price is larger than the downside risks.

Revolve presents itself as the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. The company claims to be offering over 70,000 articles including footwear, beauty styles, and accessories.

Revolve could be offering an incredible user experience because the number of active customers doesn't stop growing. In Q4 2021, the company reported 25% more consumers than that in the same period in 2020. Besides, the average order value also increased by close to 14%.

The company explained in its most recent quarterly report that it considers an active customer a client who purchased an article in the last 12-month period:

In any particular period, we determine our number of active customers by counting the total number of customers who have made at least one purchase in the preceding 12-month period, measured from the last date of such period. Source: Quarterly Earnings Release

In my view, this is a platform created for TikTokers, Instagrammers, and other consumers that are currently underserved by traditional brick-and-mortar and online retailers. If Revolve continues to successfully connect with the new generations, sales growth will likely trend north.

Our business is specifically targeted towards Millennial and Generation Z consumers, predominantly female, and we believe this more specific targeting results in a better experience for our customer, leading to strong customer loyalty and increases in market share over time. Source: 10-K

Expectations Include 24%-25% Sales Growth In 2022 And 2024

Analysts expect significant sales growth from 2022 after delivering massive sales growth in 2021. In my view, the numbers expected will most likely justify that many investors should have a look at the company's business model. Keep in mind that estimates include median sales growth of close to 25% as well as an EBITDA margin of 13%. The company is also expected to report positive net income of $97 million in 2022, $129 million in 2023, and $138 million in 2024. Finally, Revolve is expected to report positive and growing free cash flow.

My Base-Case Scenario Assumed That Generation Z Will Be Reached, And Data-driven Methods Will Continue To Be Effective

Under this case scenario, I expect that management will continue to bring more consumers as the generation Z consumers grow older. Keep in mind that Revolve reports 1.8 million active customers, and the generation Z is expected to represent 68.2 million individuals:

Gen Z is expected to make up 20.2% of the US population by 2022, or fully 68.2 million tweens, teens, and young adults ages 9 to 24. Source: Resident population in the United States in 2021, by generation We believe we are the leading U.S. online destination targeted towards Millennial and Generation Z consumers seeking premium fashion. In 2021, we generated $891.4 million in net sales, served over 1.8 million active customers, offered over 1,000 brands and delivered over 130,000 unique styles, which we believe makes us one of the largest standalone fashion eCommerce businesses in the United States. Source: 10-K

I also expect that management will be able to identify new trends thanks to the company's technological capabilities. In my view, if inventory is managed effectively, sales growth and free cash flow margins will likely improve:

Our disciplined, data-driven merchandising approach allows us to offer a broad, yet curated, assortment of on-trend apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles while managing fashion and inventory risk. We employ a "read and react" model that combines qualitative and quantitative decision-making to identify trends, curate assortments, facilitate our merchandise planning and re-order processes, and manage pricing. Our technology enables us to automate the rapid identification of new trends and emerging brands, allowing us to offer a vast and diversified product assortment that does not rely on any given trend or style and has minimal overlap with other retailers. Source: 10-K

Under the most likely scenario, I used sales growth of more than 21% in 2025 and 2026, and then a decline in the sales growth down to 7% in 2031. In the future, I would also expect an increase in the EBITDA margin from close to 13% in 2024 to 16% in 2031. Keep in mind that as the brands become more popular, more clients will acquire clothes. Marketing may not be that necessary. I also assumed a gradual increase in the capital expenditures, depreciation, and amortization in addition to free cash flow. In 2031, the free cash flow margin may stand at close to 13%, which is pretty much what analysts expect for the year 2022. In my view, my numbers are quite conservative and close to the reality of the business.

Notice that Revolve is currently trading at more than 20x EBITDA, and the peer group mainly trades at a median of 8x EBITDA. Revolve grows at a larger pace than competitors, so I decided to use an exit multiple of more than that of peers. If we sum future free cash flow with a weighted cost of capital of 9% and use an exit multiple 13x, the sum stands at $4.4 billion.

If we add the current amount of cash in hand, the implied market capitalization would stand at $5.16 billion, and the implied fair value would be $71 per share.

Failure Of Relationships With Third Parties And Influencers Could Bring The Stock Price Down To $20

Revolve works with close to 820 brands owned by third parties and logistic providers. It is very important for management that these partnerships continue to be successful. If they fail, Revolve will likely suffer from reduction in EBITDA margins. As a result, the free cash flow growth will not be as large as expected. If equity research analysts do notice the failure of these relationships, the stock price may decline:

Over the course of 2021, we offered over 850 emerging and established brands through REVOLVE, including 30 brands developed and owned by us. A significant portion of our customers' experience depends on third parties outside of our control, including vendors, suppliers and logistics providers such as UPS, FedEx and DHL. If these third parties do not meet our or our customers' expectations, our business may suffer irreparable damage. If these third parties increase their rates or add incremental surcharges, our costs may increase which could have a material adverse impact on our financial results. Source: 10-K

Revolve makes a lot of business thanks to social media influencers, who bring not only traffic but also brand recognition. In my opinion, regulatory changes or conflicts with these influencers could damage the company's business model, and perhaps the image created by management:

The failure by us, our employees, our network of social media influencers, our sponsors or third parties acting at our direction to abide by applicable laws and regulations in the use of social media platforms or otherwise could subject us to regulatory investigations, class action lawsuits, liability, fines or other penalties and have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and operating results. Source: 10-K

In the worst-case scenario, I used sales growth of -50% in 2023 and -25% in 2024. After a certain increase in sales from 2025 to 2031, I assumed 2031 sales of $902.4 million, which I believe would be very catastrophic. With an EBITDA margin around 15% and growing capital expenditures, 2031 free cash flow should stand at $175 million.

Finally, with a weighted cost of capital of 15%-10%, the implied market capitalization would be almost $1.45 billion, and implied share price should be $20.

The Best-Case Scenario Would Include Internationalization Efforts And Successful New Brands

In my view, Revolve has already proven that the business model works in the United States. As soon as management invests sufficiently in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, sales growth will likely improve. Let's note that the company has already mentioned that internationalization is among its core strategies for the near future:

We intend to further localize and improve the shopping experience and merchandise selection for our international customers and leverage the global reach of the REVOLVE brand and our influencer network to accelerate growth outside of the United States. Net sales to customers outside of the United States contributed to 18.5% and 19.5% of our net sales for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Source: 10-K

Finally, under this case scenario, I also expect that the company's big data capabilities will help Revolve design new brands. In my view, the company has sufficient information to create new products that consumers like. If the number of successful categories increases, revenue growth will likely trend north:

We intend to leverage our community and influencer network, owned brand capabilities and integrated, data-driven operating model to further expand our share of adjacent categories. Source: 10-K

Along with these fantastic assumptions, I used sales growth of 25%, and an EBITDA margin around 20%-15%. The results also included 2022 free cash flow of $140 million and 2030 free cash flow of almost $555 million.

Summing up everything with a discount of 7.5% and an exit multiple of 15x EBITDA, the implied market capitalization should be around $8.95 billion with an implied price of $122.

Balance Sheet: The Total Amount Of Cash Appears Substantial

As of December 31, 2021, the company reports $218 million in cash, $480 million in total assets, and total liabilities worth $163 million. In my view, Revolve's asset/liability ratio shows that the company's financial health is quite beneficial.

With respect to the company's total amount of debt, in my view, most investors will likely not worry. The total amount of financial debt seems to be close to zero.

Already reporting successful performance among Millennial and Generation Z consumers in the United States, Revolve will likely deliver more sales growth as management launches internationalization efforts. Also, with the design of new brands and extensive use of data mining, management could also deliver more free cash flow generation. I obviously see some risks from data protection, new international regulations, and failure of partnerships. With that, in my view, the current price mark fails to represent the true value of the business.