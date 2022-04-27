2 REITs To Help Your Portfolio Fight Inflation

skodonnell/iStock via Getty Images

Here in the United States, we are going through a period in which inflation is running high. We are not just seeing high inflation, we are seeing record high inflation that has not been seen for 40+ years. Inflation rose 8.5% in March when compared to the prior year.

Everywhere we look, consumers are getting hit. High food prices at the grocery store and restaurants, high prices at the pump, bubble-like used car market, high housing prices, and the list goes on.

American Economist, Milton Friedman once described inflation as follows:

Inflation is taxation without legislation.”

Inflation has been a hot topic, not only for investors but for a Federal Reserve trying to combat inflation without causing much harm to the economy. Good luck with that.

Investors know rates are going to be rising this year, but how fast and how soft or hard the landing will be is the unknown.

Is it 5 hikes, is it 7+ hikes, who knows, but what we do know is looking back over the years, Real Estate has performed well during these inflationary periods. REITs are a great way to build a portfolio that can combat these inflationary times and diversify your portfolio within the real estate sector.

Today, we will take a look at two REITs that are poised to perform quite well, especially in times of high inflation which is what we are seeing right now.

REIT #1 - W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

The first REIT is W.P. Carey, which is a net lease REIT with a very diversified portfolio. Not only does the company have properties in various industries, which we will take a look at here in a second, but they also have international exposure.

Here is a snapshot of the company's portfolio:

As you can see in the snapshot above, the company has 1,304 properties of 156 million square feet that are leased out to 352 different tenants.

The United States is still the company's primary region, making up 63% of the company's real estate assets and Europe makes up 35%. Look back five years and the US made up 66% of assets while Europe made up 34%, so things are still growing internationally for WPC. We have been seeing more and more REITs look to expand outside of the US recently, and much of this has to with increasingly attractive pricing.

Realty Income Corporation (O), one of the most well-known REITs around, is a new player in the European Union, having made a few acquisitions in recent years. WPC, on the other hand, is not new to the area, having been investing internationally for two plus decades.

Next, let's take a closer look at W.P. Carey's property and industry diversification within the portfolio.

As of Q4 2021, WPC had the most exposure to Industrial properties, which made up 30% of total annual base rent. Warehouse and Industrial properties make up 46% of the entire portfolio.

When WPC is valued, if is often compared to the likes of Realty Income, STORE Capital (STOR), or a National Retail Properties (NNN), which is incorrect given that retail only makes up 18% of the total portfolio. This provides some opportunity for multiple expansion.

Retail REITs have traded in the 16-20x FFO multiple range, which is where WPC is, but Industrial REITs have been trading with an FFO multiple closer to 30x, currently.

Should WPC be valued like a full Industrial REIT? No, but something at or above the likes of a Realty Income, yes.

So, multiple expansion is one area I see growth for WPC, but the other has to do with the fact that they gain tailwinds in times of high inflation.

Let me explain. As you can see in the slide below, W.P. Carey has a lease escalator clause in 99% of their leases, meaning rents for tenants increase automatically. However, for WPC, nearly 60% of those are tied to inflation and with inflation riding high, we will be seeing some large rental increases in 2022 providing for tailwinds in the near term.

Rental increases are normal for landlords to have, but you will often see them tied to a fix amount or percentage. WPC prepared themselves to be protected and really to benefit from the exact times we are living through right now.

REIT #2 - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

The next REIT we will look at to bolster your portfolio is one of the largest non-governmental landlord of Hospitals in the world, and that is Medical Properties Trust. MPW is a pure-play hospital REIT.

Currently, the market is discounting the potential of this REIT, and that has partly been aided by some analysts producing short reports on the company.

Hospitals are a very important asset class in society today, regardless of where you live, and they are unlike traditional REITs in the fact that the sector has a much higher barrier of entry.

According to the American Hospital Association, there are over 6,000 hospitals in the US today.

As of Q4 2021, MPW owned 438 properties consisting of roughly 46,000 beds around the globe. MPW, like WPC above, also has an international presence with properties in Europe and Australia.

The slide below is a great example of how the company has continually transformed and grown into the company they are today. Starting in 2010 with gross assets amounting to $1.4 billion to a company now with gross assets totaling $22.3 billion as of Q4 2021.

The majority of the MPW portfolio is made up of General Acute Care Hospitals, which make up 3/4ths of the company's revenue and 72.5% of total gross assets. The next largest asset type is Behavioral Health Facilities, which make up 10.3% of total revenues and 11.5% of total gross assets.

One of the most common fears investors have when it comes to investing in MPW is questions surrounding the landlord's largest tenants, Steward Health Care.

This is a very valid concern given the exposure MPW has to this single tenant. As you can see from the slide above, Steward Health Care makes up 28.9% of total revenues for the quarter.

However, exposure to Steward is now decreasing below 20% with the company's recent acquisitions, particularly in the Utah region, which will be leased out to HCA Healthcare.

MPW regularly gives financial updates on their largest tenants, which is good to follow if you are an MPW investor. As of Q4 2021, Steward has increased their rent coverage to nearly 3x.

MPW management has a unique position in the fact that they get an insightful look at how a given operator is performing. If someone like Steward was beginning to struggle, one would think that any future MPW acquisitions would not include someone like Steward. However, the fact of the matter is the company continues to make new acquisitions with Steward as the operator.

In Q4 2021, the company announced a $900 million acquisition of 5 general acute hospitals in the South Florida area in which Steward recently acquired the operator as well. The two companies are working hand in hand together.

Another common risk investors have with MPW is the debt load. As of Q4 2021, Moody's had a Ba1 rating, while S&P had a BB+ credit rating for the company, which is approaching investment grade.

As of Q4 2021, MPW has $11.28 billion in debt on hand. Of that, 84% of the debt was fixed and the company had a weighted average rate of 3.09%.

As of Q4 2021, the company's net debt/EBITDA was 6.4x, which is rather high for the company. This ratio tells an investor how much a company has earned that could be used to pay down debt after other operating expenses have been paid.

As such, debt levels and metrics are something to watch VERY closely with this company and is a very valid concern for investors.

Shares of MPW are down over 20%, and are trading at a discounted valuation when compared to recent history.

Currently, shares of MPW trade at a P/FFO of 13.4x compared to a 5-year average of 15.3x. Analysts are expecting 6% FFO growth each of the next two years.

MPW releases their Q1 2022 earnings this week, so take a close look at the health of Steward and also look to see if we have any improvement in terms of the debt metrics.

Investor Takeaway

W.P. Carey and Medical Properties Trust are two REITs that have gone in opposite directions from one another here in 2022. WPC is up 4% on the year, while MPW has been under heavy pressure. This has resulted in the stock falling 20% in the first four months of the year.

However, both REITs provide compelling options for investors looking for REIT exposure. WPC has a well-diversified portfolio that has the opportunity for multiple expansion, especially with the tailwinds they will have from lease escalators tied to CPI.

MPW, on the other hand, is a pure play hospital REIT trading at an undervalued position currently. The company has a solid portfolio, but concerns about exposure to a single tenant along with its debt positions have investors second guessing an investment in MPW.

Both REITs report earnings this week, so I will be taking a close look at those and looking for an opportunity to add to my WPC position and re-start my MPW position.