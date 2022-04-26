Gert-Jan van Vliet/iStock via Getty Images

My Experience With Shell

I have been a loyal Shell (NYSE:SHEL) (OTCPK:RYDAF) shareholder for many years. About two years ago, after the start of the global Corona pandemic, the share price more than halved and almost reached single-digit Euro prices. I bought heavily at that point and more than doubled my original position. Now, two years later, I regret not buying more. Meanwhile, the question is whether to take profits and reduce the position or hold the stock.

Thesis

In many forums you read again and again: Never sell Shell. I think I will stick to this "wisdom" for now, as I believe the company will continue to have good years ahead. Meanwhile, I sit back and collect the dividends, which will continue to rise. Share buybacks will also continue to sweeten performance.

Business Model

Shell is well known as one of the largest vertically integrated energy companies in the world, focused on oil, gas/LNG, power and related chemical products. With the $52 billion acquisition of BG Group in 2016, Shell has secured an excellent market position in the growing LNG segment. However, the company is in a transition phase. This is partly due to pressure from investors and the public to pay more attention to decarbonization.

Shell has divested some assets after the Covid-19 outbreak and wants to focus on fewer sites to leverage economies of scale even more. In my view, this is the right strategy. Ultimately, I could write much more about the business model here. However, Shell's value is mainly determined by the current and future oil and gas prices. And in this respect, I am optimistic for various reasons.

Valuation: It's All About The Oil And Gas Prices

In line with its business model, Shell is of course very dependent on the development of oil and gas prices. Therefore we should first address the question of how demand and supply will develop.

Demand for oil and gas will at least remain stable while supply is constrained

I see no reason why demand should drop noticeably. Growth in Asia in particular is accompanied by rising consumption of oil and gas. Sure, some regions in China are in a lockdown again because of Covid-19, and that's slowing down a little bit the growth of the economy or the demand for oil, but I think those are temporary effects.

Currently, the demand for oil is about ~100 million barrels per day. More than 40% of this is served by OPEC+, which includes Russia. Russia alone serves about 10% of the market and is the second-largest oil exporter in the world. Due to sanctions and concerns of companies about their reputation, it is currently difficult for Russia to find buyers for its oil. This means the global market is missing a considerable part of the supply.

The questions now are:

Are there projects that can be used to fill this supply gap? What is OPEC+'s position on the sanctions against Russia?

Are there projects that can be used to fill this supply gap?

Let's move on to the first question and look at the long-term impact of the pandemic: With the onset of the Corona pandemic and rapidly falling oil prices, many projects were halted or cancelled. I didn't think prices would recover so quickly. But it was clear to me: projects in this sector have a long lead time. In a few years, demand will recover noticeably. However, I doubted that there would be a corresponding supply by then.

There is a worldwide trend to rely more and more on renewable energies. This is fundamentally correct but should be done with a sense of proportion. But if banks and investors in some countries no longer want to provide money for fossil fuels, their supply will not improve. In addition, the returns on investments in renewable energies will continue to fall. This could be seen in a recent example: Orsted, one of the largest investors in offshore wind, withdrew from a multi-billion dollar February auction for land leases of the coasts of New Jersey and New York because the company was skeptical that the projects could generate adequate returns.

What is OPEC+'s position on the sanctions against Russia?

The United Arab Emirates' energy and infrastructure minister has insisted that Russia will always be a part of OPEC+ and has clear answers to the questions I just asked:

Who can replace Russia today? I cannot think of a country that can in a year, two, three, four or even 10 years replace 10 million barrels. It's not realistic. We are in agreement with their target or their objective of trying to calm the market and balance the market. But you don't do it this way. You don't do it by putting sanctions on a hydrocarbon that you cannot replace - unless you want the prices to go high.

So OPEC+ is unlikely to get involved in politics and there seem to be no reasonable options to close the supply gap in a reasonable manner. In the short term, attempts are being made to calm the market by releasing oil reserves, as for example in the USA. Nevertheless, these measures are not sustainable and eventually exhausted. This in turn is likely to mean that prices will remain high for the foreseeable future and there will continue to be a lot of money to be made from oil and gas.

Because of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, I see a kind of natural hedge: If the price of oil were to fall sharply, e.g. due to lower demand from China, the willingness of the EU to impose an official embargo on Russian oil could increase. This would fuel prices again.

High Free Cash Flows Will Allow Additional Shareholder Distributions

For Shell, high oil prices mean high free cash flows, which will be used as follows:

I think that the shareholder distributions will be at the upper end of the range indicated in the presentation. This is mainly because Shell's decision in April 2020 to cut its dividend has greatly increased its financial flexibility and thus reduced debt. At that point, many investors had fled the stock. However, Shell was suffering from a significant debt burden at the time. In early 2021, the company's goal was to reduce net debt to below $65bn dollars. This goal was already achieved much more quickly last year. As of the end of 2021, net debt is only $52.6bn, which is the lowest level since the beginning of 2016.

From the perspective of maximizing shareholder value and optimizing the capital structure, it does not seem sensible to me to reduce debt even more significantly. Shell can therefore make additional investments and distribute more to investors.

Let's take a look at the 2021 numbers: CFFO was about $55bn. 20-30% is expected to flow regularly to shareholders. At the current market capitalization of $200bn, that's roughly a return of 5.5% - 8.3%.

However, the rise in oil and gas prices increasingly materialized in the second half of last year. That means you're only seeing about half the impact in the 2021 numbers.

At an average price of $60/bbl Brent, the CFFO should be around $50bn. According to Shell, a price differential of around $10/bbl creates a CFFO effect of $4bn for the Upstream and $2bn for the Integrated Gas segment. If we assume an average price of about $85/bbl for the coming year, which by the way I consider rather conservative, the CFFO should be at least $65bn, probably significantly higher. At $100/bbl, the CFFO is around $75bn. A payout of 20%-30% via dividends and buybacks gives a yield of 7.5%-11%. Shell is thus again interesting for dividend investors.

A "Quick And Dirty" Valuation Shows That Shell Is Not Expensive

For a "quick and dirty" valuation, just look at the historical P/E ratio of Shell and of the Forward P/E ratios for other oil companies (according to Cap IQ S&P). The chart shows that Shell was trading at a P/E between 14x and 18x before the pandemic. Currently, we are just at 10x for 2021 and even lower for 2022.

Given the Forward P/E ratio Shell seems to be cheap, even if compared to some peers.

BP (BP) TotalEnergies (TTE) Exxon Mobil (XOM) Chevron (CVX) Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) Phillips 66 (PSX) Shell (SHEL) 5.5x 4.7x 9.1x 10.4x 14.3x 10.2x 5.7x

In view of the historical P/E ratio, a doubling of the price would even be possible if oil prices remain high. I think these are good reasons to definitively hold the shares and maybe even to buy some more shares when the share price resets.

Downside And Upside

Anything that reduces oil demand, and therefore the price of oil, is a risk for Shell. This includes, for example, a sustained global economic downturn. However, mainly due to the catch-up effects of Corona, I do not yet see this occurring in a timely manner. Another risk is, of course, that Russia's oil will find more buyers again. However, should an oil or even a gas embargo actually be imposed, Shell should benefit enormously. The "quick & dirty" analysis does not take into account the fact that Shell will continue to work on its efficiency. I believe that by focusing on fewer sites, economies of scale can be achieved that will increase returns even at lower prices.

Conclusion

I currently see no reason why oil and gas prices should fall sharply in the foreseeable future. Shell will thus generate high free cash flows and allow shareholders to participate. A return of around 10% p.a. is still possible at the current valuation. I am holding the shares and may buy in the event of a setback. In any case, there is currently good money to be made in oil and gas, probably more than in renewables. And definitely more than wind turbine manufacturers are earning. Please see my articles on wind turbine manufacturer and industry leader Vestas and competitor Siemens Energy/Siemens Gamesa if you are interested in "greener" investments.