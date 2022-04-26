Yingko/iStock via Getty Images

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is a once-promising stock that is now facing a fallback, as a result of a number of external circumstances. The regulatory obstructions the company had faced have resulted in a poor earnings profile, despite increasing sales. I believe this stock is a clear sell, given that its financial uncertainty increasingly looks bleak. The situation for DOYU is likely to further worsen, as a result of the macroeconomic shockwaves impacting Chinese stocks in general.

Company Overview

DouYu International Holdings Limited is a small-cap Chinese gaming and entertainment company that, along with its multiple subsidiaries, functions in the PC and mobile-based domains. It operates the largest streaming platform in the Chinese market, with 163 million active users (as of 2019) which was higher than that of Twitch, which recorded 140 million active users during the same period. In addition to meeting the demand for live streaming in China, DouYu ensures game publishers are accessible to game publishers.

DouYu is a key player in the Chinese e-gaming world, offering services to players, teams, advertisers, tournament organizers, and viewers. Moreover, the company further sponsors e-gaming teams, and also organizes its tournaments, given the live streaming capabilities and infrastructure it holds. Consumers are given access to tournament highlights, whilst further being able to upload their clips on the DouYu mobile application.

In many ways, the company is geared toward the Chinese digital consumer market with its dynamic offerings. In 2019, it raised over $21 million in equity, through its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, which was the highest by any Chinese company during the year. It is amongst the most closely tracked Chinese stocks, despite its relatively low market capitalization of $570 million as of April 2022.

Market Overview and Regulatory Crackdown

2016 had brought a boom and bust to the Chinese live-streaming industry that was increasingly showing a rising proportion in gaming.

The digital Chinese domain of e-game live streaming had been seen as highly promising in 2019, before the Covid-19 outbreak. Many held that the industry was more attractive than its US counterpart, as a result of the sheer size of the market, its demographics, and the degree of innovation that characterized services such as DouYu.

Livestreaming can be classified into four broad segments, concerning the Chinese industry, as represented below:

Following the 2016 boom, the government had put in place several restrictive regulations, which resulted in a washout. As a result, the market has consolidated to a significant degree, leaving a few players in each of the four segments represented above. This potential was perceived optimistically throughout 2020, with Covid-related restrictions promising to bring a surge in demand for streaming services.

Although perceived as highly promising, with a market of the world’s largest gaming population, the Chinese e-game market has been suffering as a result of widespread government regulations in the form of a crackdown, in mid-2021. The move coincided with the Chinese government’s so-called ‘social intervention’, it had undertaken, to tackle the growing addiction to video games among minors in the country. The news brought a plummet to Chinese e-gaming and live-streaming stocks, with DOYU seeing a fall of almost 90% from February 2021 to 2022.

To add to the growing list of problems, in July 2021, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) intervened to block a merger between DouYu and HUYA Inc, in what it stated was a move to prevent a market monopoly by Tencent. The move was significant because it was the first intervention in a merger deal for antitrust purposes.

Due to this disruption, companies have been struggling, including DouYu, which has initiated mass layoffs of up to 30% of its staff, to remain profitable, amidst tightening regulations. This was aimed at a reduction of headcount in the game development and live-streaming segments.

Financial Performance Assessment FY21

The regulatory moves that impacted the DouYu business had taken a hit on the company’s annual financial performance for 2021. The company delivered revenue of $1.43 billion in comparison to the 2020 revenue figure of $1.46 billion. Although this drop only amounted to 2.1%, it came as being highly alarming to investors that anticipated DOYU as being a high growth stock, as was evident by the company’s 692% revenue growth delivered in 2019. Similarly, gross profit for 2021 fell to $171 million, in comparison to the prior year’s $237 million, denoting a drop of over 27%.

The most concerning figure from the 2021 earnings report was its net loss of $97.3 million, in comparison to the net income in 2021 of $238 million. This denotes a turnaround in the once-promising company and the degree to which it is pushing towards value reduction for its shareholders, despite similar year-on-year revenues. DouYu has been seeing its profitability being impacted despite a long-term revenue growth trend, clearly indicating an inability to control costs and expenditures to deliver value. This can be observed in the graphs below:

In the quarterly revenue and net earnings figures portrayed above, it is evident that despite increasing sales, DouYu is unable to translate this growth into profitability for its shareholders. This indicates operational inefficiency on its part, which raises serious questions about the financial viability of DOYU for investors.

Comparative Valuation of DOYU

To determine the valuation of DOYU stock, there is a need to thoroughly assess the stock’s standing in comparison to similar stocks. The table below highlights crucial valuation metrics of similarly sized Chinese tech stocks:

Ticker Company Market Cap P/S EPS ("TTM") Institutional Ownership Float Short Return on Equity Price (DOYU) DouYu International Holdings Limited 571.4M 0.4 -0.24 20.50% 5.49% -4.70% 1.68 (CANG) Cango Inc. 362.4M 0.6 0.12 30.20% 2.36% -0.10% 2.36 (DAO) Youdao, Inc. 843.7M 1.36 -1.13 72.80% 1.91% 157.60% 6.12 (MOMO) Hello Group Inc. 900.61M 0.4 -2.41 72.50% 12.88% -21.20% 4.52 (SOHU) Sohu.com Limited 605.06M 0.72 1.75 42.10% 2.53% 108.40% 14.19 (UXIN) Uxin Limited 313.12M 1.52 -0.33 45.70% 2.38% 27.90% 0.78 (ZH) Zhihu Inc. 1.04B 2.27 -0.4 12.50% 3.61% -20.80% 1.56 Average 1.04 -0.38 47.06% 4.45% 35.30% 4.46

DOYU holds several concerning market-specific metrics which raise concerns regarding its relative valuation in comparison to similar stocks. While it does hold a relatively low price to sales ratio, which normally could suggest undervaluation, DOYU fails to translate this low-priced revenue into adequate earnings per share, as a result of its poor control of costs and operational expenses. For this reason, the market has adequately priced the stock low, relative to its revenue, when compared to similar Chinese stocks in the industry.

Further adding to these concerns is the significantly low institutional ownership of its stock, of merely 20.5%, in comparison to stocks such as DAO and MOMO having upwards of 70% institutional ownership. This raises concerns about the financial sustainability of DOYU, and its overall riskiness, as an investment for inclusion in institutional portfolios. Where the average industrial ownership stands at 47.06%, DOYU holds less than half of the standard and is thus priced at less than half of the average market price.

Where the average return to equity is a positive 35.3%, DOYU reports a negative ROE figure of 4.7%, which indicates its price is far overvalued in comparison to other comparable stocks. This view is further reinforced by an above-average float short for DOYU, indicating the market, in general, has a higher pessimistic perception about the company, than it does of other stocks.

The Threat of Covid-related Macroeconomic Disruptions

In late April 2022, Chinese stocks saw a battering, a mass sell-off that brought about a collective plummet in Chinese stocks. This came about as a result of increasing panic about the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country, with spread rates akin to those of early 2020. Strict lockdowns and restrictions on large cities such as Shanghai are taking a toll on the economy, with the Yuan falling significantly.

The crash brought a loss of 3.73 percent to the Hang Seng index, and 5.13 percent to the Shanghai composite index. A clear red flag for those currently considering Chinese stocks for their portfolios should consider recent news relating to the Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center. The leading Chinese hedge fund cut its exposure to Chinese stocks down to zero, following the plummet of Chinese stocks, and the poorly performing Yuan. The performance is being said to be worse than in 2008, by several leading analysts.

These circumstances add to the red flags surrounding DOYU and reinforce why investors must sell this stock, which is undergoing a downward spiral not expected to slow down. In addition to the regulatory hurdles it faces, which are delivering a clear blow to its financial performance, the company is likely to simultaneously struggle against a worsening macroeconomic crisis.

Conclusion

DOYU is a stock that holds several red flags, as a result of external circumstances. With the regulatory crackdown on the Chinese gaming industry by authorities, as well as a state intervention to prevent a merger, the stock is increasingly struggling to create value for its shareholders. This is evident in its deteriorating profit trend, despite increasing revenues. Moreover, the stock holds a risky profile which suggests overvaluation, in comparison to similarly-sized Chinese tech stocks. The recent macroeconomic Covid-related challenges that have brought a Chinese equity market crash, and a worsening Yuan, are a further red flag for investors considering DOYU for their portfolios. This stock is a sell, as there is no current indication as to when the broader environment would deliver favorable conditions for DOYU to thrive in.