Thesis

In January we wrote an article detailing why we were assigning a Sell rating to BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ). The fund is down more than -14% since our rating with the yield curve having significantly moved higher on the back of a hawkish Fed and rampant inflation. BTZ runs a 7-year duration and has been negatively affected by the spike higher in rates for that point in the yield curve. With 7-year yields at approximately 3% now and the April 20th OIS curve showing a peak Fed Funds rate of 3.2%, we feel that the market is almost fully priced on a very aggressive Fed that might under-deliver after 50 - 75 bps hikes in June/July. We feel both the equities and rates market have already done the tightening for the Fed, and the latter part of the year will see a cooling down in rates expectations with the Fed staff more focused on how the sudden spike higher in rates is digested by the real economy. BTZ has proven itself to be a very robust fund in the long term and we feel the current weakness coming from higher 7-year yields is coming to an end. We thus move from Sell to Hold on this fund.

Performance

The fund is down more than -14% since our assigned rating:

Performance (Seeking Alpha)

For a fund with an approximate 8.4% yield, the above change in price represents almost two years of dividends! It is worth buying and selling even the best CEFs during times of monetary tightening or easing.

BTZ is now down more than -20% on a year to date basis:

Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

Please note the above graph references a price move rather than a total return but is emblematic of the duration and yield curve impact for the fund, versus some other peers like LQD and IEF. Both LQD and IEF are unleveraged ETFs that have portfolios of similar duration, but one with investment-grade bonds only while the other contains only treasuries. Leverage magnifies returns both on the way up as well as on the way down. CEF investors should always keep in mind the particularities of this asset class that allows for such generous dividend yields.

Interest Rate Environment

The 7-year point in the yield curve is now very close to 3%:

7-Year Yields (The Fed)

We can see from the above graph of 7-year CMT rates that we are closing in on the highs seen in 2018, and some of the highest levels in over a decade for this point in the curve. The move has been abrupt and violent - if we look at the graph and the slope of the upwards curve we realize the violence of the rates re-pricing in the market. Nobody wants to be caught behind the bonds move so the market has been very aggressive in pricing the next steps to be undertaken by the Fed.

Some banks are now even penciling in Fed Funds rates close to 4%:

Nomura Rates Prediction (Nomura)

While the OIS curve only implies a rate a bit north of 3% for Fed Funds, Nomura now put out a research piece where they see rates coming close to 4%. We think this is far-fetched and geared more towards garnering attention by being the outlier bank with the most aggressive rate call. We re-iterate our stance where we see rates revisiting the 2018 highs with a very front-loaded schedule, but we do not think we are going to go much further out than that. We see an aggressive Fed this summer followed by a very slow tightening schedule and a "wait and see" attitude from the Fed in terms of real economic impact derived from the higher rates levels.

Holdings

The fund's top holdings are investment-grade bonds:

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet) BTZ is a vehicle that generally is overweight investment-grade bonds:

Top Sectors (Fund Website)

Investment grade refers to bonds rated Baa3/BBB- or better by the major rating agencies and generally have a low probability of default. BTZ focuses on BBB rated paper:

Credit Ratings Breakdown (BlackRock)

We can see from the above table that more than 46% of the portfolio is composed by BBB credits, with a fairly sizable allocation to HY credits as well, the total of which amounts to more than 32%.

Conclusion

BTZ is a CEF focused on investment-grade bonds and high-yield credit. With a high duration of almost 7 years, the fund has been negatively impacted by higher rates this year. In our January article, we detailed why we were assigning a Sell rating to the fund, expecting a negative performance in the first half of the year. With a violent re-pricing of rates, on the back of higher than expected inflation readings, we feel the Fed is now almost fully priced in. Any further weakness in the fund is to be offset by the dividend yield. We are therefore moving from Sell to Hold on the name.