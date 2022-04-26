svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) used to be a NASH player with some promise. However, in June last year, its NASH drug aldafermin flopped in a phase 2b trial, and the stock tanked. Today NGM is an oncology-focused company with a differentiated pipeline. That the company has managed to pull itself out of the NASH sinkhole and find employment elsewhere so quickly speaks to the ability of its management.

Their pipeline looks like this:

Pipeline (Corporate Presentation)

Four assets are in phase 2 trials, of which aldafermin is the legacy asset that flopped. Nearest milestone for the entire pipeline is topline data for fast track designated NGM621 targeting Geographic Atrophy (GA), which does not have earlier clinical data but will readout in 4Q 2022. The oncology asset NGM120 does have data, preliminary phase 1a/1b data in advanced solid tumors was presented at ESMO 2021.

Now, this data showed that NGM120 has early signs of efficacy in a number of solid tumors. NGM120 is a GFRAL inhibitor. GFRAL is the receptor for Growth Differentiation Factor 15 (GDF15), which has been shown to be tumorigenic and cachectic. Cachexia is defined as follows:

Characterized by a dramatic loss of skeletal muscle mass and often accompanied by substantial weight loss, cachexia (pronounced kuh-KEK-see-uh) is a form of metabolic mutiny in which the body overzealously breaks down skeletal muscle and adipose tissue, which stores fat.

In experimental models and healthy volunteer studies, NGM120 was well tolerated and showed antitumor and anticachectic effects in the former. Here, two doses of either 30mg or 100 mg were given to patients with advanced solid tumors as 3-week maintenance doses subcutaneously. Doses were also given to metastatic pancreatic cancer patients as a 1st line medicine every 4 weeks. The latter was combined with Gem/nab-P (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel). This was the phase 1b part of the trial.

Primary endpoints were safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints were PK, ORR per RECIST v1.1, progression free survival, lean body mass (LBM) by CT scans at the level of L3, and body weight (BW) changes.

Below are the results:

Pts received NGM120 monotherapy (n=18) and NGM120 in combination with Gem/nab-P (n=8). Median age was 64 and 67 years for Ph1a and Ph1b, respectively; 94% previously received ≥3 lines of therapies (Ph1a). No dose-limiting toxicities were observed and MTD was not reached. Treatment-related AEs were reported in 33% (Ph1a) and 38% (Ph1b); most were Grade 1/2. NGM120 exhibits dose-proportional exposure with the half-life of ∼35 days. Although no objective response was observed in Ph1a, 4/11 evaluable (36%) pts showed >3.5% gain in LBM (lean body mass - author) at Week (WK) 9. Preliminary results for Ph1b at wk 16 include 2 pts PR (extending >24 wks), 4 pts SD; 2 pts discontinued early due to toxicity attributed to Gem/nab-P. Among the 6 evaluable pts, the disease control rate is 100% at wk 16 and 4 pts showed >5% BW gain and mean 2.9% LBM gain based on maximum change from baseline.

These are what they call encouraging results in the industry. That means, while no positive conclusions can be drawn from the data, the data isn’t an absolute blank, either. Early signs of efficacy - or rather, drug activity - exist. The drug is safe and tolerable, so a phase 2 study is now enrolling.

NGM’s primary focus happens to be in some of their earlier stage assets, it appears. A set of 3 assets - Merck (MRK)-collaborated NGM707, NGM831 which started dosing in a phase 1 trial, and NGM438 - belong to this group as part of its myeloid reprogramming strategy to treat solid tumors. The aim is to improve the breadth and duration of response of checkpoint inhibitors by targeting inhibitory receptors on myeloid cells. The idea is derived from the observation that myeloid-enriched tumors have poor prognosis in the presence of checkpoint inhibitors. Each of these three assets targets one or the other such receptor. However, since there is no clinical data yet, we will shelve this discussion of these very interesting molecules for another day.

They are also running two NASH trials, but since they failed in this area earlier, I will not discuss them now.

Financials

NGM has a market cap of $1.15bn and a cash balance of $366mn. Last year, the company spent $162mn in R&D and $37mn in G&A. That gives them nearly 7 quarters of cash, counting from December.

The company stock is heavily owned by smart money, who between themselves own about 97% of the float. The largest owner is the Column Group, which holds 44%, followed by Rho Capital’s 10%. Insiders have a healthy mix of purchases and sales.

Bottom Line

Last year, NGM was at a dead end. Management’s ability to convert that into a crossroad and then take the right road is a big positive. Whether the science they are pursuing can develop into commercial medicines remains to be seen, and is a few years away. I will therefore stay on the sidelines for now.