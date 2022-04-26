imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

The Quarter

Crestwood (NYSE:CEQP) reported fantastic operating results for the first quarter. EBITDA was $172.8 million, a 4% increase over 2021's Q1. It was an exceedingly difficult quarter to project given the Oasis Midstream acquisition closed at the beginning of February, we were cycling through the impacts of winter storms last year and we're still comping against Stagecoach storage assets that weren't sold until the end of Q2 last year.

This EBITDA performance led to a distributable cash flow of $116.7 million and debt-EBITDA of 3.5x. Recall that the company targeted 3.5x leverage targets by year-end 2022. The strong cash flow allowed the company to raise the distribution ~5% to quarterly $.655/unit and $2.62 per year and leaves cash after distributions of $28.3 million.

The company called out better than expected volumes in the Williston Basin (the main area serviced by Oasis) and significant volume growth in the Delaware Basin as well as benefits from commodity prices (the company participates in natural gas pricing in the Barnett).

Lastly, the company updated that it expects to "meet or beat" its previously provided goal of $45 million in annual revenue and cost synergies from the Oasis midstream acquisition. During the conference call, the company was also upbeat about the merger of Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and Whiting (WLL). They expect to organically pick up volumes in the Williston Basin thanks to their Oasis deal.

Crestwood Asset Map After Oasis Deal (Crestwood April 2022 Presentation)

The Numbers

There is more debt on the balance sheet as a result of the Oasis deal, but as I mentioned above, leverage is already at the company's 3.5x target. S&P raised the company's ratings to BB two weeks ago, bringing it within two notches of investment grade. As usual, the ratings agencies are a few years behind the curve here as the company achieved investment-grade credit metrics over a year ago.

I am not changing my EBITDA estimate from my last write-up of the company in February. I believe they will beat my $810 million of EBITDA but for the sake of conservativeness, I'll keep it there.

Market Cap (Using 105 million shares at $29.20/share) $3.066 billion Preferred Shares $612 million Minority Interest $430 million Net Debt $2.8 billion Enterprise Value ~$7.0 billion EV/EBITDA (Using $810 million EBITDA midpoint) 8.64x

Risks

As we have seen the past few weeks, if oil prices drop, particularly WTI, CEQP can drop with many other energy names. This action occurs regardless of the ultimate impact on CEQP and that oil and natural gas prices are at levels where all producers are running their existing well full tilt and drilling activity is very healthy. To me, that is the biggest risk to CEQP's unit price. Continued successful integration of Oasis is certainly another risk but a VERY low probability in my mind.

Conclusion

CEQP unit price can be and has been frustrating over the years. Fortunately, one does get paid quite well to wait for the market to appreciate how well this company is performing. In a world where many income-producing securities are getting battered by rising interest rates, companies that pay high distributions and can grow them are the types of shares/units I want to own. If CEQP can hit or exceed $500 million of distributable cash flow this year (which I believe it can), that equals ~$5/unit. A 16% yield is just too high for this quality business and balance sheet.