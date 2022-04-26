SergeyKlopotov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have roughly 50% industrial exposure. My largest position since last year is Lockheed Martin (LMT), the world's largest defense contractor. As a result, I have closely followed the merger plans between Lockheed and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). The reason why I never commented on it is that there was simply too much uncertainty. On February 13, 2022, Lockheed terminated the $4.4 billion deal as the FTC voted against the acquisition. In this article, I will look into AJRD as a stand-alone company as I have roughly 25% defense exposure. AJRD plays a role in secular growth trends including but not limited to hypersonics, Next Generation Interceptors, and advanced rocket engines. It's an attractively valued company with a stellar balance sheet and the ability to outperform the market on a long-term basis.

The only thing that "bothers" me as a dividend growth investor is the fact that Aerojet doesn't pay a dividend and that I'm already way overweight defense to add another stock. As these are personal issues, I think there are very good reasons why people may want to add the company.

Allow me to elaborate.

A Value-Creating Business Model

As this is the first time I'm covering AJRD, I'm going to start with some basics. The AJRD company as we know it was founded in 2013 as a result of the merger between Aerojet and (you guessed it) Rocketdyne, which was owned by engine producer Pratt & Whitney, now a part of Raytheon Technologies (RTX).

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, the company has become a leader in rockets, hypersonics, and electric propulsive systems for space, defense, and civil/commercial customers.

With a market cap of $3.3 billion and more than 5,000 customers, the company is the 19th-largest stock-listed US defense company.

Almost needless to say, most of the company's customers were government agencies. In 2021, the company generated a quarter of its sales from NASA, 22% from the US Army Missile Defense Agency ("MDA"), 20% from the US Army, followed by Air Force, Navy, and other government and non-government customers (4%).

SEC (AJRD 2021 10-K)

What makes AJRD so strong is its alignment with defense goals. It doesn't just produce a wide range of engines and hopes to be in the right place at the right time, but it is engaged in big projects like the Patriot system or THAAD.

According to the company, it has a three-year deal with Lockheed to produce propulsion for PAC3 missiles, which are part of the Patriot system.

During 2021, we continued to expand our strong legacy propulsion franchises on the Standard Missile, Patriot Advanced Capability-3 ("PAC-3"), Terminal High Altitude Area Defense ("THAAD") and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System ("GMLRS") missile programs, to include executing a three-year production contract with Lockheed Martin for PAC3 propulsion elements to include the Missile Segment Enhancement rocket motor, the Attitude Control Motors, and Lethality Enhancer. These franchise programs continue to be globally deployed in support of U.S. and allied armed forces.

The company's propulsion systems are based on solid, liquid, air-breathing, and electric sources, which sets it apart from a lot of customers that use different systems/materials or offer only one source. Additionally, some of its competitors have different strategic targets, which lower competition risks.

SEC (AJRD 2021 10-K)

Some argue that AJRD should be acquired by a large defense contractor as it fits well within a bigger portfolio. When AJRD is bought by i.e., a large customer, value improves as it enhances margins and makes AJRD part of a bigger portfolio. However, due to anti-trust regulations and the LMT ruling, it is highly unlikely that a competitor of Lockheed will try its luck - at least not anytime soon. There seems to be interest from private equity, but at this point, it's way too soon to start guessing who may or may not take a shot at this engine maker.

What is certain, however, is that AJRD is in a terrific spot to generate value. When I say value, I often refer to a company's ability to distribute a dividend. In this case, there's no dividend, but the company is still laying the foundation. For example, the company is looking to do close to $190 million in free cash flow next year based on close to $50 million in capital expenditures. Free cash flow is basically net income adjusted for non-cash operating items and capital expenditures. It's money a company can spend on dividends, buybacks, or just to bolster the cash position on the balance sheet for future uses.

TIKR.com

To put things in perspective, $190 million is roughly 5.8% of the company's current $3.3 billion market cap. This is roughly in line with some of the dividend stocks in the industry - like Northrop Grumman (NOC). It means that without borrowing money, AJRD could pay a 5.8% annual dividend. Or it could pay a 1% dividend and buy back 4.8% of shares outstanding. My point is that a 5.8% free cash flow yield always benefits shareholders.

In the case of AJRD, the biggest shareholder benefit is a healthier balance sheet as the company doesn't pay a dividend, nor does it engage in net buybacks.

But that's OK for at least two reasons. Reason one is that everyone knows that AJRD isn't a dividend growth stock. Nobody buys AJRD just to get upset after a while that the company hasn't announced a dividend. Also, it has resulted in net debt turning into net cash as the graph below shows. The company has more cash than gross debt. That's unlikely to change unless the company either fails to generate free cash flow or if it engages in a major acquisition or other major capital-intensive projects. A steady decline in net debt also favors shareholders over lenders as it reduces interest payments over time, which ends up boosting net income - among other reasons.

TIKR.com

For now, the company is in a good place thanks to global investments in defense tied to the war in Ukraine and because its projects did well before anyone could have guessed what Russia is up to in East Europe. The still ongoing war is accelerating the need for the US to develop advanced hypersonics as it's a passion project of both the Russians and the Chinese.

The company ended 2021 with $6.8 billion worth of orders in its backlog. Half of these were funded. It's hard to tell how the backlog value will develop, but given global uncertainties, a further uptrend is likely.

Aerojet Rocketdyne

It also helps the valuation.

The company has a $3.3 billion market cap, roughly $450 million in expected 2023 net cash, and $290 million in pension-related liabilities. This gives us an enterprise value of $3.1 billion. That's 10x 2023 EBITDA.

Note that EBITDA is growing by an annual compounded growth rate of 6.1% between 2014-2024E.

In this case, the company is trading below its peers. The valuation would even be below 10x EBITDA if I haven't included all pension liabilities. Comparing valuations is tricky. All companies listed below engage in operations that go well beyond rockets/missiles, and propulsion. A lot of AJRD's peers are not stock listed, or way smaller, which comes with other risks.

Data by YCharts

It also doesn't help that the company is once again home to some drama.

Boardroom Drama

On February 24, the Wall Street Journal ran the following headline:

A Boardroom Battle at Aerojet Rocketdyne Clouds the Pentagon Supplier's Future

The article highlighted the proxy boardroom fight that started to heat up:

Aerojet is a supplier to defense companies and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and is in the middle of an internal legal fight, pitting a board faction led by Aerojet Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake against one headed by Warren Lichtenstein, the company's executive chairman. Mr. Lichtenstein, a veteran hedge-fund manager who has pursued activist campaigns at other companies, also heads an investment firm seeking control of Aerojet's board.

It ended up in severe allegations between the two camps in the boardroom:

That suit argued that Mr. Lichtenstein and his camp-Aerojet directors James Henderson, Audrey McNiff, and Martin Turchin - have mounted a "boardroom coup." It said they were seeking to remove Ms. Drake and lock in Mr. Lichtenstein's place on the board, despite the continuing internal investigation.

Today, April 26, Lichtenstein issued a letter to shareholders making the case to get shareholders on his side.

I urge you to ignore Ms. Drake's campaign of misdirection. We have no interest in delaying the Annual Meeting. The timeframe we have proposed is completely fair and reasonable, and, in fact, is within one week of the date of June 21 that Ms. Drake has proposed for the Special Meeting. We believe Ms. Drake's accusation that we are intentionally seeking to delay the Annual Meeting is part of her "false flag" strategy of misleading shareholders.

It's a long letter and I urge shareholders to read it as it includes some interesting statements that will without a doubt be refuted by Ms. Drake.

I'm not taking sides here, I'm just stating what's going on.

If anything, this uncertainty is adding to shareholders' unwillingness to give this company a higher valuation. Besides that, the company is rather small and I believe that it won't be valued higher as it lacks growth compared to stronger players as it remains very dependent on a number of larger projects.

That said, I do not see ongoing boardroom drama as a reason to sell. While it's still far from favorable to have a divided board, it won't be enough drama to destroy value. The company will continue to do what it does best. Regardless of how this works out, the company will remain a target of buyers - most likely larger PE firms or conglomerates with smaller defense exposure as this gives companies a shot to get approval.

Takeaway

AJRD is a fascinating stock. It's a defense company that flies under the radar for a number of reasons. It doesn't pay a dividend, it's rather small compared to the big guys, and it does not produce well-known "products" like the F-16, F-35, or B-2 Spirit.

However, the company is a major producer of advanced engines, supplying all major US defense agencies and major defense contractors. Now more than ever, the emphasis is on advanced propulsion systems given targeted investments in Russia and China. AJRD is engaged in hypersonics as well as more established programs like THAAD and PAC13 rockets used in the Patriot system.

As a stand-alone company, a lot of value is being generated through high free cash flow, which pushed net debt into negative territory. The valuation is far below the peer average. This is partially justified due to boardroom drama, somewhat lower growth rates, and size risks. However, the valuation gap should not be this big.

Moreover, the stock has outperformed the market over the past 10 years, adding 564%. The S&P 500 did 273% including dividends, which isn't bad either.

Data by YCharts

Even JP Morgan now thinks that the stock is cheap:

The ongoing proxy fight between the CEO and the chairman is "an unusual overhang and may take time to resolve," but with limited downside from valuation and visible near-term growth, "AJRD is worth exploring now," JPM's Seth Seifman writes.

I agree. While I would not make the case that the company is a must-own stock, I think there's more value in AJRD than the market is willing to admit right now. 10x 2023 EBITDA is too cheap and I see at least 20-30% upside over the next 12 months. This, of course, could be ruined by ongoing market uncertainty, but there is no way that the market can keep AJRD at current levels on a long-term basis, I believe.

