Investment Thesis

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is a solid and stable bank that has significant growth potential in the upcoming years. It can also be a good choice to hedge against inflation due to its floating-rate loan portfolio. The bank has a major moat compared to its peers because it does not have to maintain a large number of branches and this fact helps support its exceptional efficiency ratio. The only reason why I am neutral on SBNY is its current price and its low dividend but the fundamentals and the internal factors are impressive.

Business Model

SBNY is the 42nd largest U.S. Bank and a member of the S&P 500 Index. The company operates 38 private client offices located in New York, Connecticut, North Carolina, and their newest one, California. The bank provides services to privately owned business clients, their owners, and senior managers. SBNY recognizes the vast majority of its revenue from interest income on loans (now mostly floating rate loans). Only a small portion of their income comes from deposits and non-interest income so the company is highly dependent on its loan portfolio to generate revenue.

Financials & Earnings

Q1 results

SBNY significantly grew its net income, deposits, and ROE in the last one and a half years, and the company reported a similarly positive result in the first quarter of 2022. The bank had a net interest income of $338.5 million, a 24% increase quarter-on-quarter basis from $271.99 million, and a whopping 78% growth year-on-year basis. The management reported fascinating ROE figures. The first quarter ROE came in at 17.44%. However, it is worth noting that this was partly due to one-time tax items but without them, the ROE would have been still a strong figure of 15.2%. The company could also grow the total deposits by 3% compared to the previous quarter.

1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

There are many reasons behind these strong ROE numbers. One of those factors is that SBNY does not advertise, does not have a massive marketing budget and due to their client base, they do not need to maintain street-facing retail branches that are very expensive. This also helps the bank to maintain an industry-leading efficiency ratio. (More on that later.) The other major factor I believe is the talent acquisition that the management has been doing for a long time. There has been a lot of large M&A activity recently in the banking sector such as the Webster-Sterling or M&T-People's merger/acquisition. SBNY has a unique answer to these deals to stay competitive: Hiring well-qualified teams from the different main street and high street banks. This has worked out very well in the last years and these new teams bring in deposits and business and help grow the bank.

In terms of the growth in deposits, the management reasonably expects more moderate figures even with new teams in place: "I think $3 billion is a very good quarter, and I think everyone, including us, got used to the $10 billion a quarter during 2021, and we don't expect that to happen. We expect it to be more moderate - Joseph DePaolo - CEO." However, the growth is expected to be sustained and SBNY also expects further growth in its balance sheet. This will help them take advantage of the rising interest rates because the bank has been restructuring its loan portfolio to floating rate loans and higher interest rates will have a positive impact on SBNY's earnings power.

Valuation

"Our efficiency ratio improved to 31.8%. We see banks with efficiency ratios over 60% being applauded - Joseph DePaolo, CEO." He is right. Most banks have an efficiency ratio of around 58-60% at the moment and a 53-55% efficiency ratio is celebrated all over the market. Almost all of its peers have much higher efficiency ratios. Regions Financial (RF) has an efficiency ratio of 53.17%, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has an efficiency ratio of 73.30%, and Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) has an efficiency ratio of 57.82%. Although, it is worth mentioning that all of SBNY's peers have a massive number (800 - 1500) of branches that needs to be maintained. I believe this is SBNY's moat that they can save a ton of money on branch maintenance costs. In addition, SBNY is one of the few banks that could constantly grow its book value per share in the last 10 years.

However, the company is fairly valued in my opinion. It almost exactly matches its 5-year average P/E ratio and is almost 50% overvalued to the sector median. (But the sector median figure includes BDCs as well so it is not such a reliable metric) I believe at the beginning of 2022 the stock was slightly overvalued but with the YTD 20% price drop, now it is fairly valued.

Company-specific Risks

The smallest risk at the moment but still worth mentioning is the further intervention of central banks due to limited growth concerns. Because SBNY restructured its loan portfolio to floating rate assets, rate cuts and government interventions would slow down the company's growth and could even halt them for a short period. A bit bigger risk is the risk involved in commercial lending. Traditionally residential mortgage loan lending is less risky than any commercial lending and SBNY operates in the commercial banking sector which makes the company riskier than its peers that do both commercial and residential lending or only residential. The largest risk that I see at the moment is the company's hiring initiatives. Their business model and future growth are highly dependent on training and retaining qualified people. If the company fails to do so or labor issues become a serious issue SBNY could fall back on its competitors and lose one of its key factors to grow its business.

My Take on SBNY's dividend

SBNY is a dividend payer company since 2018. In the past 3 years, the company has been paying consecutive dividends but has no dividend raising streak. Since the management announced its first dividend in the second half of 2018 the dividend has been a fixed $0.56 per share quarterly. According to analysts' estimates, no dividend increase is expected in 2022, however, the consensus rate for 2023 is a bit higher which indicates a possible dividend increase. SBNY's payout ratio is sustainable with the management paying out approximately only 10-15% of its earnings. That is why Seeking Alpha's dividend safety ranking is an A+.

The table is created by the author. All figures are from the company's financial statements and SA Earnings Estimates.

Final Thoughts

SBNY is a great bank with a very attractive efficiency ratio and great organic growth potential. The management has been able to continuously grow its book value in the last 10 years which is an impressive record. I would prefer to see a higher dividend, especially with these growth numbers, efficiency ratios, and balance sheet expansion. I am on the buy-side because of the bank's fundamentals but neutral due to its current price and dividend yield.