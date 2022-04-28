Sell Alert: 2 REITs That Are Getting Pricey

Michael Vi/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, we have sold a large number of our REIT positions.

Some of these positions were sold because our thesis had deteriorated. Great examples that we have previously highlighted include Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) and SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG). OHI is struggling to collect rent payments from its tenants that are barely profitable or even losing money. SLG, on the other hand, is likely to face a long and painful recovery as increasingly many companies vacate their expensive NYC offices to move down south to Florida. Both REITs are often touted as "bargains," but we think that there are better opportunities out there.

But most of our dispositions were positions that had simply reached our fair value targets. Those REITs still enjoy strong fundamentals, but they are now priced accordingly, and, as a result, their upside potential is limited.

In what follows, we highlight two REITs that we sold recently due to this reason.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT)

IRT was once the cheapest REIT in the apartment sector. It was discounted because the market punished it for its lack of "per share" growth and the perception that its management was conflicted.

Class B apartment community (Independence Realty Trust)

After a careful review, we came to a different conclusion and initiated a position soon after it crashed early into the pandemic.

We noted that the lack of "per share" growth was mainly the result of deleveraging, which was dilutive to FFO per share. Moreover, the management had taken all the right steps since their IPO to become a high-quality REIT that's comparable to the likes of Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) and Camden Property Trust (CPT).

Among other things, they had internalized the management as soon as it was economically feasible, they focused mainly on strong sunbelt markets, and they had worked down their leverage to a more reasonable level - all while scaling their portfolio to enjoy stronger economies of scale.

Eventually, the market came to recognize these improvements and its market sentiment began to shift for the better. In just two years, the company's share price tripled:

We think that most of these gains were justified. After all, the company was severely undervalued when we first invested in it.

But priced at nearly $30 per share, it is hard for us to get excited.

Currently, it trades at 27x FFO, which is even greater than the multiple of its higher-quality peers, CPT and MAA, which trade at closer to 25x FFO.

We think that it should be the other way around given that CPT and MAA have stronger balance sheets, far greater scale, longer track records, and importantly, they also have large development pipelines, which IRT is missing.

Today, cap rates are very low in apartment sectors, and being able to develop your own assets is key to earn higher yields and create value for shareholders. CPT and MAA are great at that, but, comparatively, IRT has little experience in real estate development.

For this reason, we end up selling IRT and reinvested the proceeds in another apartment REIT that enjoyed comparable fundamentals but traded at a more reasonable valuation.

At this time, we think that CPT and MAA are fairly valued and that IRT is slightly overvalued, which worsens its future risk-to-reward.

It was hated when we invested in it back in 2020. Now it appears to be loved by everyone, but the company is not so materially different.

American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

ACC is the only pure-play student housing REIT. We first invested in the company in March 2020, after it had collapsed due to pandemic fears. Back then, it was a very unpopular investment because student housing was suffering great pain as schools were closing down and tenants went missing.

Student housing campus (ACC)

But what the market had missed is that ACC had a fortress balance sheet and the crisis was only temporary in nature.

Shortly after, students returned to class, cap rates began to compress, and ACC's value surged to new all-time highs.

We were already contemplating selling the company in the $55-60 range because we thought that it was approaching fair value. That's when Blackstone (BX) came out with an offer to buy the entire company for $13 billion, which represents $65.47 per share.

This concludes our investment.

We think that it has now reached its fair value, and we doubt that it will get a better offer. The company has also agreed to suspend its dividend as part of the deal, and there isn't much arbitrage profit left to earn if you wait for the deal to close. For this reason, we sold our full position, tripling our money since our first purchase two years ago: