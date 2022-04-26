4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A lot of hype was given in the last earnings call to the lower revenue growth rate of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). However, the company delivered growth where it mattered the most. AWS had Y/Y revenue growth of 40% with operating margin of 29.8%. This has allowed the company to show a trailing twelve-month revenue of $62 billion and ttm operating income of $18.5 billion. At the current growth rate, AWS revenue will be hitting $100 billion mark by end of 2022 with operating income of close to $30 billion on an annualized basis.

Faster growth in AWS has also increased the revenue share of this segment. In the year-ago quarter, AWS made 10% of the total revenue. This has increased to 13% in the last quarter. Slower growth in the low-margin ecommerce business can further increase this revenue share to 20% by end of 2023. This will lead to rapid margin expansion for the company if the operating margin of AWS remains constant.

Investors should pay close attention to the revenue growth and margin trend of AWS business in this earnings call instead of looking at only the overall revenue growth. It is likely that we might see a further slowdown in the overall growth rate as Amazon is facing tougher comps in the e-commerce business. However, most of the future valuation growth of the company will be through AWS, advertising, and subscription business. If AWS continues to show strong revenue growth while the overall growth rate slumps in this quarter, it will still be a win for the long-term growth potential of Amazon stock.

No signs of a slowdown

There have been lots of arguments about the future growth rate and margin of AWS as the cloud market matures and competition heats up. The last quarterly report shows that Amazon is doing very well in the cloud segment. There has been an uptick in the Y/Y revenue growth to 40% from 39% in the previous quarter. The operating margin is also quite strong at 29.8%.

Overall, the revenue and margin trends of AWS seem quite stable. The Y/Y revenue growth for the past few quarters has been between 28% and 40%. The operating margin has been between 28% and 31%. It should be noted that even big tech giants like Google (GOOG) and Alibaba (BABA) who have made massive investments in cloud operations have negative margins.

Amazon Filings

Figure 1: Consistent high growth and margin in AWS over the last few quarters.

The operating income of AWS is now close to $18.5 billion for the last twelve months. AWS makes a bulk of the operating income of Amazon. Steady growth in AWS has helped the company invest rapidly in other segments like logistics, video streaming, subscription, etc.

Higher revenue share

Faster growth in AWS compared to overall revenue has built a favorable factor for the stock. In the year-ago quarter, AWS had revenue share of 10% while in the last quarter the revenue share was 13%. Steady growth in revenue share will have a strong tailwind for the margins.

Amazon Filings

Figure 2: Increase in revenue share of AWS compared to year-ago quarter.

Amazon Filings

Figure 3: AWS contributed close to 75% of the operating margin in the last fiscal year.

It is well known that Amazon's e-commerce business operates at a wafer-thin margin. There is a requirement for massive investment in logistics and fulfillment. Hence, slower growth in low-margin businesses and faster growth in AWS will help in the rapid expansion of overall margins.

If current trends hold, AWS should have a revenue share of 20% by end of 2023. It will also reach $100 billion revenue level by end of 2022 on an annualized basis. With an operating margin of 30%, this equates to $30 billion in operating income.

Increase in the overall pie

Amazon has been able to maintain its market share in this lucrative business. At the same time, the overall pie of cloud business continues to increase at a good pace. Gartner has recently projected that almost all cloud segments would see over 25% in the near term.

Gartner

Figure 4: Growth in Cloud industry.

WSJ has mentioned that there is a growing trend of clients using multiple providers in order to get the best prices. This can be a headwind for Amazon but it also significantly reduces the regulatory issues regarding market monopoly that Amazon could face in the cloud business. Having a healthy market in the cloud segment should keep regulators away from Amazon, even if the company is the leader in this business.

Contribution to future stock growth

As mentioned above, AWS would see a higher revenue share over the next few quarters which will drive up the margins for the entire company. There are few peers in this segment with which we can make a comparison to get a standalone valuation of AWS. However, if it were a company, AWS would have a ttm revenue base of $62 billion with 40% Y/Y growth and ttm operating income of $18.5 billion. With these numbers, it should be reasonable to give a PE multiple of at least 40 to 50 times for a standalone AWS business. This would be equal to $720 billion to $900 billion. At the mid-point, it would be more than 50% of the current total market value of Amazon.

A lot depends on the future growth and margins of AWS. However, if the company is able to maintain the current trend for the next few quarters, we could see a completely different margin and profitability picture by 2023. This would be a big bullish sentiment for Amazon which has lagged S&P 500 in 2021.

Ycharts

Figure 5: Steady operating income growth despite roller coaster ride in YoY revenue growth.

Investors should look at individual segments to gauge the growth potential of Amazon stock. AWS is still a key driver of Amazon's operating income growth and future stock growth. The revenue share of this segment has been increasing continuously which has helped in allowing the company to divert the profits from AWS to build other businesses.

We could see another earnings call where the overall revenue growth is below expectations. However, growth and margin trends in AWS will be a lot more important than headline revenue numbers.

Investor takeaway

AWS revenue rate is rapidly moving towards the $100 billion mark. At the same time, the operating margin of this segment is steady at 30%. This has helped improve the overall operating income of the company. AWS has also seen an increase in the revenue share as lower-margin e-commerce business shows slower growth. This should help AWS reach 20% revenue share by 2023.

It would be very important in this earnings call to look past the overall revenue growth numbers and dig deeper into the performance of AWS. If the YoY revenue growth of AWS comes at over 35% with operating margin of close to 30%, it will be a big boost to the long-term growth potential of this segment. This will also help in improving the long-term returns potential of Amazon stock.