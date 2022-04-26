Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is a defendant in a lawsuit brought by Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and two recent events could impact SRG's stock price. First, Judge Drain appointed three mediators on April 6 to help negotiate a settlement to the lawsuit. Second, Sears filed a funding motion on April 21 in an attempt to get new outside funding to finance the lawsuit, if there is no settlement. It seems that many SRG investors are ignoring the potential negative impact these recent developments could have and this article is an attempt to give additional information that investors should consider when pricing SRG.

Defendant-Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties, which recently elected to be taxed as a C-Corporation instead of as a REIT, was named as a defendant in a lawsuit that was filed by bankrupt Sears Holdings. The original lawsuit was amended on November 25, 2019 (Adv. docket 52). The area of this litigation that impacts Seritage is the transfer of 266 parcels from Sears to the newly created Seritage entity in 2015 for a purchase price of $2.58 billion via a rights offer. There was a settlement in early 2017 for $40 million, which Seritage paid $19 million. This was before Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy in October 2018. The current lawsuit seeks to have that 2017 settlement declared null and void.

There are 35 counts in the lawsuit. Seritage Growth Properties (Seritage and Seritage Defendants) is named either individually or collectively in the following counts:

#13 Avoidance of the Seritage Real Estate Transfers as Actual Fraudulent Transfers

#14 Avoidance of the Seritage Real Estate Transfers as Constructive Fraudulent Transfers

#15 Avoidance of the Seritage Release as an Actual Fraudulent Transfer

#16 Avoidance of the Seritage Release as a Constructive Fraudulent Transfer

#17 Declaratory Judgment that the Seritage Release Is Null and Void

#34 Disallowance of Claims Not Subject to the APA

#35 Equitable Subordination

The relief sought in this litigation that directly impacts Seritage includes:

*Avoidance of all fraudulent transfers

*Recovery of the property fraudulently transferred, or compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial for the value thereof, from the initial and subsequent transferees

*A declaratory judgment that the Seritage Release is null and void

Motions to dismiss

All the defendants filed motions to dismiss on February 21, 2020 (Adv. dockets 120 and 125 for Seritage). Hearings were held on these dismissal motions in August 2020. The appeals are still pending. Judge Drain has not made a ruling on the dismissal motions, but some of counts against a few of the defendants have already been voluntarily dropped by Sears, but not Seritage.

Simplied Look at the Litigation

I am not going to cover the technical legal details of counts in this article, but I plan to post additional information in the comment section below. While Sears is seeking recovering of the transferred parcels, they fully understand that is impractical for Seritage to actually return the parcels, as they state in their filing: "in lieu of an order directing the return of the transferred properties, which is impractical at this time, Plaintiff... are entitled to a judgment against the Seritage Defendants''. Sears wants cash from Seritage-not the actual properties back.

Sears wants to get the 2017 $40 million settlement declared null and void based on their assertion that the settlement was not actually negotiated in good faith. Sears claims that the amount was "grossly inadequate". They also assert that settlement "is the product of fraud, deceit, duress, coercion, unfair dealing and undue influence". In order to go after Sertitage for additional money, Sears needs to have the old settlement declared null and void-this is the critical count, in my opinion.

For those SRG investors who think that all this is just some "old lawsuit", need to read what Patrick Bartels, a Sears litigation designee, stated in a filing on April 21:

Plaintiffs have alleged that the real estate transferred to Seritage in the Seritage Real Estate Transfer was undervalued by at least hundreds of millions of dollars. Plaintiffs are working with their experts to determine the precise amount by which the real estate was undervalued and will seek to recover that amount plus interest. Plaintiffs are seeking recovery of these amounts from: (i) Sears Holdings shareholders who received the Seritage Rights; (ii) Seritage, which acquired the transferred real estate; and (iii) the directors, officers and advisors of Sears Holdings and certain affiliates who orchestrated and approved the Seritage Transaction..." (emphasis added)

Judge Drain Appoints Three Mediators

This litigation against Seritage has been pending for a number of years, but came back as an important issue for SRG investors after bankruptcy Judge Drain appointed three highly respected mediators on April 6 (Adv. docket 270) to help negotiate some settlement that will raise enough cash to allow Sears Holdings to finally exit Ch.11 bankruptcy. Judge Drain is retiring at the end of June and I am assuming that he wants the Sears bankruptcy case resolved before he retires. I covered the details of the mediation in a SHLDQ article earlier this month. Under the order, the mediation is to conclude by May 23 unless Judge Drain authorizes an extension, which often happens.

Funding Motion Filed

The second reason why the litigation against Seritage has recently gained attention is that Sears filed a funding motion on April 21 (Sears docket 10407) to get additional cash to finance the continuation of the litigation. Bartels stated in the funding motion that Sears only has about $300K cash left of the original $25 million litigation fund established under the Ch.11 reorganization plan and this does not even factor in the very large amount of deferred/unbilled/holdback fees. The amounts of legal fees for the Sears bankruptcy case are staggering. Akin Gump has already been paid $64,368,214.95 and Weil Gotshal has been paid $86,143,722.98. Those numbers do not even include millions that have not been paid to them yet or the other law firms involved in the case.

Bench Walk Advisors has agreed to fund up to $35 million, but the funding terms are extremely onerous. Bench Walk gets paid first before everybody and their claim has a 15% annual interest rate. Because of this interest rate feature their $35 million priority claim could easily become $70 million if it takes many years, including appeals, before the case is finally resolved. The funding motion also caps Akin Gump's future hourly billing fees at $10 million, but there is also potential payment of contingency fees of 8% for proceeds up to $100 million and increasing up to 12% over $500 million. There are other contingency fees, including for Bench Walk up to 16.75% and up to 3% for Litigation Designees.

In my opinion, I do not think $35 million is enough given the continued billing by all the various professionals associated with this case if it takes many more years, including appeals, to resolve. A cynic might assert that this funding motion is actually just a tool to continue the "gravy train" for lawyers and other professionals.

There is a critical issue associated with this funding: there can be no draw on the cash until a judge (it may or may not be Judge Drain) rules on the motions to dismiss. So if there is no ruling, there is no new cash available. It has already been 20 months since multiple hearings on dismissal motions were heard. One would expect a ruling by Judge Drain before he retires at the end of June, but with him anything is possible. (I have covered his "unconventional" rulings in many Seeking Alpha articles.)

This very expensive outside funding means that any future settlement or via litigation judgment will now have to be even larger to give Sears Holdings enough cash to exit Ch.11. The latest shortfall amount according to the funding motion is $86.6 million, which is expected to continue to increase. This increased cash threshold level could result in the defendants, including Seritage, having to pay even more in any final resolution to this case. This is why many think that this funding motion is just a ploy to pressure all the defendants to agree to some settlement during the current mediation process. That might be an accurate assertion, but the idea of getting new outside funding had been considered since late 2021, based on reading the details of the various law firm's billing filings, which was long before the mediation motion was signed.

Possible Outcomes Impacting Seritage

*Judge Drain dismisses the litigation. This would have a very positive impact on SRG investors, but it would also mean Sears Holdings would not have enough money to pay certain claims in order to exit Ch.11 bankruptcy

*A settlement is negotiated via the mediation process. The big question for investors is how much will Seritage get stuck paying. For the prior $40 million settlement, Seritage paid just under 50%-$19 million. That prior settlement was solely for Seritage and did not involve a number of other parties/counts, such as Lands' End (LE). A $100 million settlement, for example, that is allocated just to Seritage is about $1.78 per unit (combining Class A and Operating Units). This would imply that Seritage pays a total of $119 million ($100 million + $19 million from prior settlement.) It is almost impossible to estimate the amount because Lampert is in control and Sears Holdings does not really care who pays what amount, Sears just cares about the total amount they get. In addition, SRG investors need to worry, in my opinion, that Lampert would rather have Seritage pay more, so he and his associates have to pay less.

When trying to determine a potential total settlement or judgment amount, including the amount that Seritage may have to pay, a statement by Bartels should be factored into that amount:

Realization through either judgment or settlement, will easily provide a complete recovery to holders of Allowed Administrative Expense Claims, Priority Claims and Secured Claims, as well as a complete recovery to the PBGC on its priority unsecured claim and meaningful recoveries to the remainder of the Debtors' unsecured creditor..."

The PBGC's claim alone is $800 million, plus interest and other total unsecured claims are over $5.86 billion, plus interest. His assertion, however, may also just be some type of negotiating ploy and may not actually reflect reality, in my opinion.

More aggressive asset sales might be needed if they need to raise a large amount of cash to pay a settlement. It will be interesting to see the stance Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) takes on asset sales that involve cash going out the door because BRK has to approve all sales under the terms of the loan agreement.

(Note: There also seems to be some insurance coverage that could be part of the settlement, but that would only cover liability payments for various directors and management, which does really impact SRG investors. The available information on this is very unclear.)

*No settlement and litigation continues. It could take years before the actual trial starts and I would expect an appeal by the losing party. Legal and other professional fees could be enormous. The $35 million amount may even have to be increased to get to a final resolution. This could mean that Seritage's potential liability could be much larger than just $100 million and the longer it takes, in my opinion, the liability risk increases because the total amount of money, including the increasing funding and other fees, Sears Holdings would need to exit Ch.11 would continue to increase.

*Asset sales or sale of Seritage. One wonders if Eddie Lampert's recent departure from the board and a March 1 statement about Lampert "participating with third-parties that may be interested in acquiring some or all of the Issuer's assets and buying or selling shares of the Issuer in open market transactions" was influenced by the potential for some settlement of the litigation that has been a cloud over Seritage for a number of years.

If there is a dismissal or a reasonable settlement, it might be much easier to sell either additional assets or even Seritage itself because of the removal of a major liability issue. The value of these assets is beyond the scope of this limited focused article on just the litigation. Investors, however, need to also remember that local zoning issues often have a major impact on asset sales or new uses of assets. This has, for example, been a major hurdle facing PREIT (PEI) in their attempt to sell assets.

Conclusion

Too many Seritage investors are ignoring the potential liability that the mall owner faces from litigation from Sears Holdings. They seem to assume that the 2017 $40 million settlement is a done deal and removes Seritage from any additional liability payments. The current mediation and possible future litigation financed by new outside funding, could significantly change that assumption, if the 2017 settlement is declared null and void.

After many years of having dealings with bankruptcy Judge Drain, I have learned to remain in the "bleachers" and not trade securities that involve his court because he has a long history of making "unconventional" rulings. I therefore, have a neutral/hold recommendation on Seritage. If there is a reasonable settlement ($1.00-$2.00 per unit), SRG may actually rise because it removes a very large cloud hanging over asset sales or Seritage itself. It is hard to say what will happen to SRG price if no settlement is reached and the court eventually approves the $35 million funding motion to continue the litigation against Seritage and others.