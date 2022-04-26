Liia Galimzianova/iStock via Getty Images

Catching up

To begin with, for those not fully aware of the company, Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) is an American manufacturer of electric trucks (class 5-8), power trains, batteries, charging hubs, as well as a fleet services provider. In the previous article about Xos, on 09/27/2021, the company's presentation was based on the SPAC merger data. A conjecture in that article, acknowledging that the merger presentation data could be over-promising, was that even if they deliver half of their forecasted numbers the company could still be a long-term winner. Furthermore, at a stock price of ~$5.45 by the time of publication, the company seemed undervalued compared to peers, based on that data. On 11/11/2021, the company announced its Q3 2021 ER, and revised guidance forecasting a poor number of expected deliveries for FY 2021. The market then adjusted the company's valuation leading the stock price as low as ~$2. However, not everything went that bad and there are no major corporate reasons, apart from global matters, for disappointment concerning the company's potential, despite the trimmed expectations.

Q4/FY 2022 Xos Presentation

Initial forecast vs. Revised 2021 guidance vs. FY 2021 ER

The initial forecast proved to be over-promising. The company did not deliver 116 units for FY 2021 as forecasted. In fact, in the Q3 2021 ER press release, the company issued a guidance of 27-37 vehicle deliveries by the end of 2021 which disappointed investors. However, on 03/28/2022, Xos announced Q4 2021 and FY 2021 results notifying that there were 44 units delivered for FY 2021, beating the previous guidance. Revenue reached $5.0M. The company presented a good performance for Q4 2021, also beating the previous Q4 2021 guidance of 15-25 units, having 32 units delivered to customers in Q4 2021, and a revenue generation of $3.3M (+266.7% Y/Y, $0.44M beat).

Q4/FY 2022 Xos Presentation

Business highlights

Despite the poor performance during Q3, there was progress made in several fields for Xos.

Key, quality hires joined Xos's ranks.

Lyra Series™ battery pack system unveiled.

New orders received.

Dealerships announced.

Units delivered to clients.

Q4/FY 2022 Xos Presentation

Production update

Important comments about production were made by Xos's leadership during the Q4 2021 earnings call.

Lyra, Xos's second-generation in-house battery, presents improved energy density and performance and will be lighter. Battery production yield is expected to improve this year while chassis assembly outpaced it. An automated battery line to flex 1 in Tennessee will be added later on in 2022.

X-Platform production will increase and new models and software applications will be presented. Currently, there is a capacity of a thousand chassis per flex plant per year, but a gradual normalization of the supply chain will help scale beyond that number.

Although Xos is an OEM, the services that it offers are equally important because they provide an integrated solution. In terms of financials, they will contribute, along with the production ramp-up, to the improvement of gross profit margins.

Xosphere, the company's integrated software platform receives very positive customer feedback so far.

Q4/FY 2022 Xos Presentation

Supply chain and other global matters

Although the company is taking action in many fields to manage the supply chain bottlenecks, Xos's COO Giordano Sordoni mentioned during the earnings call that "there is tremendous disruption in the supply chain that makes it more difficult and more expensive for us to access the parts we need to build our vehicles". In 2022 the company may be better prepared but the problem will persist and will probably cramp revenue growth. Other matters such as logistics cost, commodities cost, the energy crisis, the war in Ukraine, difficulty in finding good talent, and inflation can certainly not be overlooked and will impact the company's top and bottom line.

Q4/FY 2022 Xos Presentation

Risks

Xos should still be considered an early-stage company. While trying to scale, it has to face emerging global matters. Thus, the company remains a speculative and high-risk play in the EV ecosystem. A need for additional capital could cause volatility and dilution. As a matter of fact, Xos entered into a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with the fund Yorkville on March 23, 2022, by which the company has the right, to sell to Yorkville up to $125M of its shares of common stock. Labor shortage/good talent scarcity is another problem, making hiring more difficult and pumping wages. Therefore, a delay in scaling production is possible. There is uncertainty about orders from big clients and recurring revenue. Finally, there will be intense competition from start-up peers and traditional, large OEMs.

Conclusion

Demand for commercial EVs remains strong and could skyrocket in the coming years. The energy crisis brought oil and gas prices to historically high prices, making the green transition more necessary now than ever. Despite that trend, global matters exacerbated negative developments of commercial EV start-ups. Some of them faced operating or financing problems. This may be bad for the commercial EV start-up ecosystem, yet, it could prove good for Xos and others who may have found the silver lining. The company must secure orders and scale production. Winning that race will place Xos as a potential respectable and trustworthy partner. Recent announcements of important developments create a sense of enthusiasm through Xos's ranks that will peak on May 10, during the "Xos Fleet Week". Of course, investors should continue watching the business plan execution making sure it remains on track, and be aware of the aforementioned global matters' negative impact. Meeting or beating Q1 2022 guidance (revenue is expected to be in the range of $4.5 to $6.3M, and 40 to 50 units are expected to be delivered to clients) will be encouraging for the FY 2022 prospect. All in all, Xos will remain a risky play for a while, but it is probably worth the risk.