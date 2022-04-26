grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

If you have read any of my writing on fuboTV (FUBO), you would know the bull case for FUBO - or any vMVPD service, for that matter - centers around the ability to generate higher advertising revenues than traditional linear TV providers by focusing on premium customers that watch live content. In the case of FUBO, their model focuses on trying to provide the most extensive live sports content as possible, which has generated a subscriber base where 96% of all users on the platform watch live sports on a monthly basis.

Live sports content continues to be the most lucrative content for advertising revenue, as it generates the highest CPM rates - the industry standard for measuring the amount a provider can charge per 1,000 views - versus YouTube, News, non-live programming, etc. At the top of the food chain is the NFL, as they average $75-100 in CPM during the regular season. YouTube videos average $20-25, and linear cable TV averages $10-15, as points of comparison.

Given Netflix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NFLX) recent struggles with retaining subscribers while continuing to grow the business, there are many who believe that their business model has fully matured and the company needs to look to alternative revenue streams to continue on a path to significant growth. Beyond cracking down on password sharing, the low-hanging fruit would be introducing an ad supported model, something that Disney (DIS) has already stated it is looking to implement for Disney+.

Bears would argue that an ad supported model could alienate subscribers to Netflix that have become accustomed to streaming their content for years without ads. Of course it could, and probably would be done in a way where there would still be a premium subscription tier that would no include ads. However, this is where I believe live sports content would help bridge the gap into ads for Netflix.

Live Sports & Ads Go Hand In Hand

Sports rights are some of the most expensive to acquire, but this, of course, is because they generate the highest ad revenue. Some of Netflix's largest streaming competitors have recently been hard at work acquire rights to sports, including Amazon's (AMZN) deal for Thursday night NFL games beginning this year and Apple (AAPL) acquiring rights to MLB games for Apple TV+. This leaves Netflix as the only major streaming service without live sports content.

Consumers of live sporting events expect there to be ads during the events and have no problem watching the ads, as they tend to stay engaged in the content throughout the event. These eyeballs are the most valued by advertisers since they are less likely to be changing the channel, fast forwarding, or pressing the skip button, à la YouTube, during advertisements.

I believe Netflix needs this content on their platform not just for the value it would generate in ad revenue, but also for its ability to help bridge the gap with its subscribers in both being more willing to become accustomed to seeing ads on Netflix, and being more likely to pay higher subscription costs to have access to this content.

Connecting Traditional Netflix Content to Live Sports

Netflix is in a position to create a flywheel effect with some of its most popular streaming content and the corresponding live sporting events. Case in point, Drive To Survive is one of Netflix's most popular docuseries. It follows teams/drivers in Formula 1 over the course of a season and provides an in-depth look behind the scenes that cannot be found anywhere else. Since the launch of Drive To Survive on Netflix, viewership of F1 races in the U.S. has been up over 41%. Unfortunately for Netflix, this has been to the benefit of ESPN and Sky Sports, as they currently have the live broadcast rights for the English-language broadcasts of F1 races in the U.S. and U.K. Disney basically acquired those rights for free in 2018, but is now paying $5M per year.

ESPN's F1 rights are up at the end of the current 2022 season, so the time is now or never for Netflix. F1 is rumored to want upwards of $75M per year for the U.S. rights. At 23 races per year, currently, and 1M viewers per race in the U.S., Netflix would need to generate CPM rates of $40-45 if it wanted to recoup the full cost of the annual F1 rights without pulling from or adding to its subscription cost. It could also offer a higher-tier package to help offset the cost of any sports right deals they acquire. I believe most premium subscribers would be willing to pay this, up to an additional $5/month while their favorite sport is in season.

Regardless, between the potential in CPM, and coupling sports content with a potential increase in base streaming package revenue, the economics for Netflix are not out of the question given that they still have over 70M North American subscribers to leverage.

Exclusive Sports Content Will Take Time

Unfortunately for Netflix, many of the large sports deals for the major leagues in the U.S. are now tied up for the next 5-8 years, so building exclusive content on their platform might be a slow grind in the near-term. There is the NFL Sunday Ticket package still out there, but Netflix has never been mentioned as a player to acquire those rights.

Soccer provides a more unique opportunity given the diversity of leagues around the world, with various degrees of interest that extend well beyond Netflix's key U.S. demographic. There could be some opportunities in the near-term to tap into their global subscribership, with Soccer being the most popular sport globally.

If Netflix would really want to go all in on sports, they may have to consider becoming a player in the vMVPD market no different than what we have seen Disney do with Hulu Live. While they wouldn't have the exclusive broadcast rights, they would be able to take advantage of having a subscription model to provide all of the traditional sports channels. They would capture the premium ad revenue that comes with the content.

If Netflix wanted to go this route there would be two major hurdles:

1. This business model still isn't profitable, or at least not based on what data we have. Given YouTube TV is part of Google (GOOGL) (GOOG), Hulu Live (DIS), DirecTV Stream is co-owned by (T) & TPG Capital, and Sling (DISH), we really only have FUBO to use as a stand alone proxy for how profitable vMVPDs really are. FUBO is nowhere near being profitable with ~1M subscribers and a base subscription fee of $70/month. YouTube TV and Hulu Live are likely the closest to being profitable, with each having ~4M subscribers. However, we don't have enough data from their parent companies to prove that they are actually profitable as stand alone companies. They ultimately are being leverage with the larger YouTube and Hulu/Disney+/ESPN+ ecosystems.

Netflix would need to count on converting enough of their subscriber base to adding on the hypothetical vMVPD service in lieu of their existing service, and be able to offer it at a monthly rate that is both competitive but not a loss leader. The base Disney package starts at $70/month and includes Hulu Live TV along with Disney+ and ESPN+. That's a pretty good deal, considering the cost for each on their own. The base fuboTV package starts at $70 for just its vMVPD as a cable alternative.

A Netflix bundle in the $70-80/month would probably be a great value to most consumers, but we would have to assume they would be offering the vMVPD side of the equation at a loss until they reach a significant subscriber base for the service in line with the 4M at YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

2. While a lot of the technology would be similar to their existing streaming service, there would still be a lot of challenges building out their own vMVPD service. Broadcasting live content comes with programming challenges to solve for latency and creating a user interface that is both user-friendly but can also tie seamlessly into the existing Netflix ecosystem.

Additionally, managing contracts with all of the major networks would be a new environment for Netflix and doesn't come without its own set of challenges. YouTube's contract negotiations with Disney/ESPN at the end of 2021 were well documented and led to the Disney family of networks being unavailable on the platform for about a 48-hour period.

I don't know if Netflix would want to take all of this on while potentially also trying to build out an ad revenue model on its core platform at the same time. If anything, it may be easier for Netflix to acquire an existing vMVPD platform. That leaves FUBO as the only stand alone option out there. At a current market cap of $700M, its not out of the question that Netflix could do this, but I think it is probably not in the cards until Netflix actually shows an interest in acquiring live sports broadcast rights.

Conclusion

Looking at Netflix as it stands today, I don't believe the historical model has a lot of room for growth. Content is only getting more expensive, and Netflix is no longer demonstrating that they can offset those costs with growth in subscribers and subscription increases. I would look for the stock price to continue to consolidate, and I'm probably not a buyer until we are closer to a P/E ratio in the mid-teens.

However, if Netflix begins to enter the live sports market, I believe it starts to become a much more attractive investment at the current price. It creates the potential to capitalize on high ad rates, make the overall product offering stickier, and leverages quality content on both the streaming side and live sports side.

I currently do not own Netflix, and have a sell rating on the stock given that the path it will choose to move forward is not yet clear. However, I am waiting to see the direction it will take since it still has a very large subscriber base that can be leveraged if it can provide high value content in live sports.