Keyera (OTCPK:KEYUF) is a leading infrastructure player focused on the movement of heavy crude oil from Canada's Oil Sands. Given its control over a significant portion of Canada's oil & gas infrastructure, the company has maintained favorable operating economics, with its income consistency through the cycles reflecting its "sticky" fee-for-service-driven income stream. In addition to the improved outlook (margin and volume) on the back of the recent commodity strength, its substantial land bank potential creates optionality for various energy transition initiatives down the line. Plus, the capital allocation discipline and the long-term shift toward more highly contracted and integrated assets also pave the way for multiple expansions ahead. In the meantime, Keyera offers a compelling ~6% dividend yield, which could increase further depending on the success of the KAPS project ramp-up. In the meantime, investors get paid to wait.

Puts and Takes From the Latest KAPS Update

Keyera's needle mover remains the Key Access Pipeline System (KAPS) project, which is on schedule with zone 1-3 expected to be in service by Q1 2023. That said, the latest investor update indicates capital costs could increase by up to 10% - relative to the previous guidance for a net capital cost of $800m, the 10% increase implies up to $880m of costs to be incurred. Still, there are silver linings here, with the new Zone 4 connection on track to be sanctioned later in 2022 and incremental KAPS contracts set to push the returns target to 10-15%. The latter is particularly positive news, given the KAPS contracts come with a 75% take-or-pay commitment, contributing to improved cash flow predictability going forward. For now, much of the investor debate focuses on the ownership of the KAPS pipeline, especially with the uncertainty over the Pembina-KKR deal (KKR) (per management, it does not need to purchase the remaining 50% interest). Whether the company opts to retain flexibility on working with another partner on KAPS or takes full ownership of the project, the long-term KAPS return potential along with the multiplier across its portfolio assets (visually evident from KEY's asset map and liquids infrastructure below) point toward a strongly positive outcome, in my view. Plus, no multiplier impact has been embedded in the near-term EBITDA growth guidance, so this leaves ample room for a beat-and-raise in the coming months.

Keyera Investor Day 2022

Energy Transition Efforts Present Optionality

In line with many of its peers, Keyera is actively exploring business opportunities within the broader energy transition theme. Given its positioning in Alberta's industrial heartland, generating ~40% of total Canadian greenhouse emissions, reducing emissions will be key in keeping regulators at bay. The Canadian Federal Government has already issued its Emissions Reduction Plan, and thus, the company will need to tap into "greener" investments to stay ahead of the curve - for context, Keyera is targeting ~25% emissions intensity reduction by 2025 and 50% reduction by 2035. Another critical part of Keyera's ESG push is the large land bank near the heart of the Fort Sask area acquired several years back. While there have been limited disclosures from management on a strategic use of the land or even a potential land valuation, it does provide optionality to the investment case. Within existing projects, decarbonization efforts at KFS and Alberta EnviroFuels (AEF), as well as co-generation opportunities, should help. In the meantime, I wouldn't expect a significant EBITDA contribution here - many of these energy transition projects likely won't be commissioned until 2028 (or later).

Keyera Investor Day 2022

Growth is the Priority, But the Dividend Still Has Upside

Keyera's capital allocation policy can be broken down into three separate buckets - growth investments, debt paydown, and shareholder return. Of these, management's priority is on growth, with ~C$300m/year of capital to be allocated to the development of its project pipeline. The reinvestment focus makes sense, in my view, given the company's track record of delivering mid-teens ROICs (~14% in 2021) and the attractive economics - every ~$300m deployed drives about 3-4% of adj. EBITDA upside (on a self-funded basis). The backlog is also geared toward the contracted income stream from the liquids infrastructure business and offers attractive margins, so success here should drive a stickier and higher-margin financial profile beyond 2025.

Keyera Investor Day 2022

Beyond reinvestments, the company will embark on a second phase of deleveraging in 2023 to fortify the balance sheet. Thus, while debt/EBITDA is set to move above the targeted 2.5-3.0x range this year, it should normalize lower by end-2023. A successful deleverage would be good news for shareholders, as it increases flexibility for accretive reinvestments and allows for incremental return of capital to shareholders post-2023. With much of the adverse COVID-19 impact now behind us, dividend hikes are likely in the cards - Keyera has a long history of increasing its dividend in line with realized cash flow growth based on a long-term payout ratio target of 50-70%. The stock already offers one of the highest current yields in midstream O&G at ~6% (supported by a stable cash flow stream), so a high-single-digit % yield scenario would make this an attractive bond proxy.

Resilient Midstream Player With an Attractive 6% Dividend Yield

Overall, things are looking good for Keyera. The KAPS project continues to progress well and looks set to be a strategic asset to solidify its market position and generate future growth. Over the long run, the company's rich pipeline should ensure ample room to extend its growth horizon as well - this includes energy transition projects to drive reduced emissions, in addition to petrochemical projects. Plus, Keyera's balance sheet strength provides the stability and flexibility needed for future strategic initiatives such as energy transition investments as well as further capital return (mainly via dividends). The stock currently offers investors an attractive ~6% dividend yield (supported by a very manageable >60% forward payout ratio), although the successful completion of major projects like KAPS could see an increased shareholder return policy going forward.