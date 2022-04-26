viper-zero/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Commercial Aerospace Carries The Company

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) posted 1Q results at the high end of expectations with earnings of $1.15 per share (non-GAAP). From the segment results, we see that the commercial businesses (Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney) were the growth drivers with sales up low double-digit percentages and strong operating margin growth. With the recovery in passenger miles flown, the Commercial Aftermarket business (service and parts for existing equipment) was the strongest, up 39% at Collins and 37% at Pratt. Commercial OEM was also up, in-line with the overall segment results.

On the negative side, the military sales at Collins and Pratt were down 11%-12%. Raytheon Intelligence and Space had slightly lower sales, mostly because of the sale of the Global Training and Services business. Raytheon Missiles and Defense was heavily impacted by supply chain issues with sales down 7% and margins down as well.

Sales Op. Profit Sales OP Growth Op. Margin Margin $ million Adjusted Growth Adjusted Adjusted Improvement Collins $4824 $584 10% 76% 12.1% 4.50% Pratt & Whitney $4529 $308 12% 670% 6.8% 5.80% RIS $3752 $378 -5% -3% 10.1% 0.30% RMD $3527 $387 -7% -22% 11.0% -2.10%

These results stand in contrast to 2020 when commercial air traffic was severely curtailed around the world by pandemic restrictions, but defense spending kept the company in positive operating profit territory. This balance between civilian and military sales continues to smooth out volatility in the results, making RTX a good stock to hold for the long term.

The strong results at Collins and Pratt are more impressive considering the shutdown of all business with Russia in the quarter which lowered GAAP EPS by $0.14 in 1Q and cut the total 2022 sales guidance by $750 million. Looking forward, full year EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.80 remains unchanged. Passenger miles flown are coming back strongly nearly everywhere except China which is still in lockdown mode in big cities. Military spending is expected to pick back up again given the proposed increases in the federal budget and the Russia - Ukraine war. The slowdown in 1Q was driven in large part by supply chain constraints, including electronic components for missiles in RMD which will persist through 2022. Other supply chain constraints are easing, including labor shortages at casting operations from Covid-related absences. Titanium supply for these castings is a looming concern, however, as some of this material has been sourced from Russia.

Since my analysis last quarter, RTX stock has traded up from $89 to $100 per share. This increase is in-line with other defense contractors, so I maintain my view that RTX is cheap considering it also has the recovering commercial businesses.

Model Update

The model I used last quarter needs only minor adjustments given 1Q actuals. I subtracted $375 million of sales each from Collins and Pratt and assumed no change in full year margin. In RMD, while sales remain the same, I lowered the operating margin assumption by 50 basis points to 13% because of the ongoing supply chain constraints. Buybacks are still forecasted to be $2.5 billion but at a higher average price of $100 per share.

The resulting $4.67 EPS for 2022 is below my estimate of $4.75 from last quarter but still in line with the company guidance of $4.60-$4.80.

Raytheon Technologies Earnings Model (Company Guidance and Author Estimates)

Valuation

Using Seeking Alpha's Peer Comparison tool, we can see that P/E valuations based on 2024 earnings have moved up since last quarter and are in a very tight range of around 15.2-15.4 for the defense-oriented companies like Lockheed (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and General Dynamics (GD). Boeing (BA), which has more commercial focus, saw its value decline slightly to 19.4 times 2024 earnings.

P/E Ratios EPS Growth PPS 2022 2023 2024 2-yr CAGR RTX $ 99.61 21.3 17.4 15.2 18.6% BA $ 175.91 56.4 24.9 19.4 70.5% LMT $ 442.89 16.5 15.5 15.4 3.6% NOC $ 444.02 17.9 16.4 15.3 8.3% GD $ 239.18 19.8 17.1 15.2 14.1%

At $99.61, RTX is now valued within the range of its defense-heavy peers on 2024 earnings, instead of slightly below as it was last quarter. Nevertheless, RTX still has stronger estimated growth over the next three years thanks to the still-recovering commercial business. On this basis, RTX looks cheap. With its commercial and defense mix, RTX should be valued in between Boeing and the more defense-oriented peers, or around a 2024 P/E of 17.35. Using my 2024 earnings forecast of $6.57, my target price for RTX is $114, up $2 from my estimate last quarter.

Capital Management

RTX bought back $743 million worth of shares in Q1 and remains on track to buy back $2.5 billion total in 2022. While free cash flow was low in 1Q due to timing issues, the company is still forecasting $6 billion of free cash flow in 2022. The new dividend payout of $0.55 per share was announced recently, up 7.8% from the previous level. That amounts to $3.2 billion of dividends in calendar 2022, including the $0.51 paid in 1Q and assuming an average share count of 1.4875 billion as estimated above. That makes the total capital return to shareholders $5.7 billion, leaving flexibility of $0.3 billion compared to FCF.

I mentioned last quarter that the company could afford a dividend of $0.59 per quarter with no buffer of excess FCF, but the $0.55 is prudent given supply chain concerns and is in line with the 7%-8% annual increase we have seen since the merger.

Conclusion

Raytheon Technologies executed well in 1Q 2022, in spite of challenges from the lost Russia sales and supply chain issues around casting and missile electronic components. The strong recovery in airline passenger miles flown is driving results for the commercial businesses, mitigating a temporary slowdown in the defense businesses. Looking forward, the defense businesses should recover with higher military spending as long as the supply chain issues improve.

The commercial businesses are gradually overcoming supply chain limitations and should continue their growth, barring a China-like Covid lockdown spreading to other parts of the world. With the diversification and growth from the commercial businesses, RTX still looks cheap compared to its defense-focused peers on 2024 earnings estimates. A premium multiple closer to Boeing's is warranted, which would put my target price for RTX at $114.

The company's second year of 7%-8% dividend growth since the merger is another indicator of confidence that RTX can deliver planned results. Although the share price has come up halfway to my target since last quarter, the growing dividend and remaining 14% upside still make RTX worth owning.