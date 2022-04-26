Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) CEO Adolfo Castro on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adolfo Castro - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alan Macias - Bank of America

Alejandro Zamacona - Credit Suisse

Francisco Suárez - Scotiabank

Guilherme Mendes - JPMorgan

Rodolfo Ramos - Bradesco BBI

Juan Macedo - GBM

Gabriel Himelfarb - Scotiabank

Javier Gayol - GBM

Pablo Monsivais - Barclays

Giovanni Bisogno - Santander

Adolfo Castro

Thank you, Orlando, and good morning, everyone. I hope to enjoyed the recent holidays, with or family and friends, and you're looking forward for more such occasions. Now the pandemic appears to be ending. Additional details about the quarterly results can be found in our press release, which was issued yesterday after market closed and is available on our website in the Investor Relations section.

Let me remind you that certain statements made during the call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on current management's expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including factors that may be beyond our company's control, including the impact from COVID-19.

Starting with the annual ASURs Shareholders' Meeting, two dividends were approved last week, in addition to an ordinary cash dividend of [indiscernible] per share. We are also paying holders of ASURs Series B and BB shares an external dividend of 6 pesos. Both dividends will be paid in a single installment on or after June 1 this year. This represents 4.5 billion pesos payment.

Before we move on a review on our results, let me also note that we recently published our 20th report and the 2021 sustainability report. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we use the time as an opportunity to reflect and determine where we could best improve ASURs ESG performance.

With the benefit of the company and all of our shareholders, we decided that most significant group level strategy – debt objectives that should be implemented in the short and medium term as follows, established a board-level sustainability committee, setting new targets for emission reductions and energy efficiency, including the installation on both on-site and off-site solar power generation, supplement our water consumption with systems that capture and use rainwater, promote greater diversity on our workforce and on the company's board, ensure equal compensation between genders.

It is important to note that all of these objectives were presented and approved by ASURs Board and to help ensure that incentives are aligned with the ESG goals and commitments, 5% to 15% of the annual performance bonus of the executive officers who have ESG responsibilities is based on them meeting their ESG targets. Our long-term objectives include achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 with 95% of energy source from clean renewable sources.

Notable improvements to ASURs governance includes the overboarding. These are just few meaningful ESG improvements we are making. I invite you to read our sustainability report to learn about many others.

Now moving on to a review of our operational and financial results, together with some color on travel demand during the quarter. Starting with passenger traffic. Total traffic was up over 70% year-on-year and surpassed first quarter '19 levels by nearly 9%, reaching close to 15 million passengers driven by growth across the three geographies.

While the Omicron variant mainly impacted traffic in Mexico and Puerto Rico and has slowed the pace of recovery in January, we saw performance starting in the second half of February. Again this quarter, Colombia posted the strongest recovery, exceeding first quarter '19 traffic by 30% with similar growth rates for domestic and international travel.

Puerto Rico also performed well with traffic up nearly 4% against third quarter '19, mainly driven by a 7% increase in domestic traffic, while international traffic continued to improve gradually, reaching 78% over the first quarter '19 levels.

Traffic in Mexico, first quarter '19 being levels by slightly over 3%, driven by similar growth rates in both international traffic and domestic traffic. Domestic traffic at Cancun Airport increased nearly 10%, while international traffic was up middle single digits, supported by the harsh winter season in the North America and continued recovery in the European passenger traffic, particularly in the second half of the quarter as concerns of Omicron segment [ph]

As anticipated, we are also seeing a recovery in European passengers, although somewhat damped by the Omicron variant. However, it remains to be seen how the world in the premium will impact Europe's economy and the rest of the world.

Although the rate at which Mexico's economy recovery is low at this time, we expect domestic traffic to continue its better recovery. The lifting of other countries travel restrictions and their own economies recover also expected to benefit our Mexican efforts.

As noted in prior calls, business travel is expected to lag the recovery in leisure. Therefore, we expect traffic at our Merida, Veracruz, Minatitlan and Villahermosa airports, which were an average of 18% below 2019 traffic levels this quarter to recover at a slower pace.

In short, we remain cautiously optimistic about global travel demand and if travel is not hindered by a fourth wind of or higher jet fuel prices for other forms of inflation, we expect total passenger traffic to reach 2019 levels by the second quarter this year.

Looking at our balance sheet, we maintain a strong capital structure and healthy debt maturity profile. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of MXN 9.7 billion, nearly 14% above December '21 levels. Mexico and Colombia contributed with 1.7 billion and 328 million in cash, while Puerto Rico reported an 824 million decline in cash position. Net debt to last 12 months EBITDA was 0.3 times at the close of the quarter.

With interest coverage at 9.2 times, also only 3.4% of the principal debt payments are due later this year. Accounts receivables were up 22% year-on-year, an increase of over 100% in Mexico reflects increased business traffic activity. And partially offset by declines of around 90% and 30% in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

Moving now to the P&L, starting with our top line. Revenues ex-construction increased 90% year-on-year, reaching MXN 5.2 billion in the first quarter and were up 31% when compared to first quarter 2019, driven by growth in aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues.

We saw improved performance across geographies, with Mexico accounting 71% of the total ex-construction revenues in the quarter, Puerto Rico 17%; and Colombia, 12%.

Commercial revenues increased 92% year-over-year, driven mainly by the 87% recovery in passenger traffic with increases of 180 Mexico, 53% in Puerto Rico and nearly 82% in Colombia.

Commercial revenues per passenger reached MXN 121 in the first quarter and of the MXN 108 reported in the first quarter '21 and 105 in the first quarter '19. By geography, commercial revenues were in the range of MXN 146 to MXN 149 in Mexico and Puerto Rico and MXN 41 in Colombia.

We also saw an improvement in traffic mix this quarter with the share of higher spending Europeans back to levels observed in 2019 and with the continued growth in the U.S. jurisdiction [ph] The share of domestic traffic returned to 2019 levels, while the major difference is that the number of Canadian travels, this is still far below pre-pandemic levels.

Operating expenses and ex-construction were up 30% year-over-year and just 5% higher when we compare with first quarter 2019 levels. This was significantly below of the 91% and 31% increase in revenues ex-construction when compared with first quarter '21 and first quarter 2019.

In Mexico, ex-construction increased 37% year-on-year, mainly due to the higher technical systems and concession fees, resulting from higher revenues in EA, along with the higher cost of services.

Higher cost of sales from directly operating stores are also contributing to the increase in cost, as many passengers are buying meals to go at our convenience stores instead of going to the restaurants. Compared to first quarter '19, operating cost and expenses ex-construction were up 26%, with revenue ex-construction up 33%.

In Puerto Rico costs were up 21%. The quarter benefited from a MXN 9.5 million high reimbursement of expenses on the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Application Act when compared to the recovery in expenses under the CARES Act in the same quarter last year. When compared to the first quarter '19, comparable costs were down 20%, while revenues increased 12%.

Final expenses in Colombia increased 23% year-on-year, mainly driven by higher concession fees from higher travel activity. Compared to the first quarter '19, revenues were up 29%, while costs declined 9%, both ex-construction.

With regards to profitability, consolidated EBITDA was up 130% to MXN 3.7 billion with increases across countries operations. Mexico posted a 149 increase in EBITDA, reaching MXN 2.8 billion, while EBITDA increased 41% to MXN 502 million in Puerto Rico and 239% to MXN 373 million in Colombia.

Compared to the first quarter '19, EBITDA increased 38% with increases of 38% in Mexico, 19% in Puerto Rico and 95% in Colombia, driven by passenger traffic growth, increased commercial revenue per passenger, high direct [ph] and operational leverage.

Adjusted EBITDA margin [indiscernible] reached 71% this year, above the 59 posted in the first quarter '21 and the $68 million achieved in the first quarter '19. By country of operations compared to the first quarter '19, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 190 basis points in Mexico to nearly 76% and by 18 percentage points to 62% in Puerto Rico, while Colombia saw a 30 basis point contraction to slightly over 57%.

In terms of CapEx, we invested a total of MXN 360 million in the quarter, mainly in Mexico to a lesser extent in Puerto Rico and Colombia. Let me provide an update of the key projects.

The expansion of the terminal building in Merida remains on schedule with the third phase of the project that we expect to conclude by the year-end. At Cancun Airport, we are working on the first phase of the terminal for expansion that is scheduled to be completed by the year-end. This phase entails adding to [indiscernible] of the international front.

And finally, in Mexico, the terminal expansion at Tapachula should be completed during the second quarter. In Puerto Rico, we continue with major maintenance repairs to runways and taxiways and the remodeling of Terminal B.

This concludes my remarks of the first quarter results. Orlando, please open the lines for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Alan Macias with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Alan Macias

Hi. Good morning. Adolfo, thank you for the call. Just one question on EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins. Do you see these levels as sustainable going forward? And if I may, just another question on the New Mexico City Airport, are you seeing more activities seeking new routes to ASURs airport? Thank you.

Adolfo Castro

Hi, Alan. And good morning and thank you for your questions. Well, in terms of EBITDA margins, you know, we don't like to talk about margins because costs and revenues are independent. If we believe that the recovery process is in progress, and we will have more passengers going forward, with the same base cost as we have for last year, of course, margins will expand.

It is clear for everybody that inflation is going up. Mexico is not exception. That the inflation here is really strong. And of course, we will have to adjust some of our costs going forward.

In terms of the New Mexico City, as of today, we have three routes with that airport. That is the case of Villahermosa, Merida and Cancun. Merida and Cancun are working really well in terms of load factor, which is not the case of Villahermosa, apart from these, I do not expect any our in the short term.

Alan Macias

Thank you.

Adolfo Castro

You're welcome.

Okay. And our next question will come from Alejandro Zamacona with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Alejandro Zamacona

Hi, Adolfo. Thank you for the call. Quick question, looking at the capacity plan by airlines, it seems that for this year, there is still a pent-up demand from international market for Cancun, mostly from U.S. and Canada.

But I was wondering how airlines or leisure travelers at least you have been seeing - they are - how they are reacting to the safety issues that we have recently seen in Cancun?

Adolfo Castro

Hi, Alejandro. Well, so far, we have seen a very strong demand from the U.S. and Europe. In the case of Canadians, as I said before, I believe we lost them for these major season, and I believe they are going to be back to the first quarter - to the '19 levels up to the next winter season, which will be November, April this year, next year. That is the only region that is still pending. In terms of the others, we are seeing very strong demand.

Alejandro Zamacona

Okay. But overall, we have - you haven't seen any backdrop from a capacity plan amid these safety issues, right?

Adolfo Castro

You just have to see the numbers.

Alejandro Zamacona

Okay. And then on the MDP negotiation notes, I know it's kind of early, but do you have any expected timing for the outcome, mostly assuming that the last negotiation in 2018 was finished six months earlier. And also in the MDP, if you have any preliminary expectations for the regulated return, assuming that the - I mean, assuming the recent increase in rates?

Adolfo Castro

Well, as you know, it's too early to tell anything about this. We are in the process to consulting the proposal that we will deliver to the government at the end of this year. So the negotiation will be in progress next year.

Alejandro Zamacona

Okay. Thank you, Adolfo.

Adolfo Castro

You're welcome.

Francisco Suárez

Thank you for the call. Adolfo, good morning. Two questions on your balance sheet. One, what triggered the increase in restricted cash in the quarter was considerably high?

And secondly, on your accounts receivables, any write-offs on accounts receivables that have been implemented in the quarter or that you may expect or perhaps the way around, I mean, potential reversals to provisions? Thank you so much.

Adolfo Castro

Okay. The restricted cash increased significantly was significantly means $50 million, and these were some guarantees that have to be in place for the bonds of Puerto Rico since 2013. But this guarantee is now supported by the company. So that is when you saw that increase of around $50 million.

In terms of the account receivables, we are not concerned about that. The only problem I have mentioned several times in the case of Interjet [ph] we don't believe they're going to pay us the around MXN 73 million, which all of this has been discussed.

Francisco Suárez

Excellent. Thank you so much. Take care.

Adolfo Castro

We would.

Guilherme Mendes

Adolfo, good morning. And thanks for taking the question. A follow-up question in terms of traffic. If you could provide a little more color in terms of what to expect in Puerto Rico and Colombia have been seeing some different trends in these two regions. So if you could provide some additional information on what to expect going forward?

Adolfo Castro

Yes, of course. In the case of Colombia, again, I'm really surprised with what we are seeing. Colombia has been extremely strong over the last five months. Of course, it's important to remember that Colombia was closed - the whole country was closed for aviation during six months. So I don't know if what we are seeing today is the effect of those six ones that were closed. But for the moment, we're happy to see these numbers and continues to be very strong even that some of this traffic is business traffic.

In the case of Puerto Rico, I have said that before, we should be expecting a normalization in the future. But of course, for the moment, we have to see that they are surpassing what we were expecting in terms of the first quarter 2019 levels. So going back to Puerto Rico, they should be growing between 1.5% to 2% a year. So by now, they should be 106, 107 and they are better than that.

Guilherme Mendes

Okay. Pretty clear. And just another follow-up question on your MDP. Based on your current MDP, just [indiscernible] fully implemented the tariffs already in the first quarter of this year? Or should we expect additional increase over the coming quarters?

Adolfo Castro

Well, the - with the average maximum tariff during the quarter was 245 pesos, which is the lowest in the case of the Mexican airports. We have not been able to recover the 99.8% maxim type compliance yet. So we will expect to capture some of these in the coming quarters.

Guilherme Mendes

Okay, very clear. Thanks, Adolfo.

Adolfo Castro

You're welcome.

Rodolfo Ramos

Good morning, Adolfo. Thank you for taking my question. It's a follow-up on the MDP question. Just wanted to see whether you're expecting in this preliminary submission or this early in the process? Are you expecting to incorporate the impact or potential impact of Tulum, I mean, we will really not know the full extent of the impact until probably after your MDP has concluded. But just wanted to see how are you expected to approach the potential impact for Tulum. And then I have a second question, if I may.

Adolfo Castro

Okay. So we are constructing again our draft that has to be delivered by the year-end to the government. Of course, we are expecting the airport of Tulum to be concluded by the end of '23. That's what the go has said. So some of the effect of these, of course, will have to be seen in the next MDP.

Rodolfo Ramos

Okay. Thank you. And just a follow-up on your ESG efforts. And you mentioned that you have installed solar panels across several of your airports. I just wanted to see how does the recent moves on the energy sector could impact either the operationally or the profitability of these panels. I'm not sure if you hooked up to the CFE line and you have to buy back? Or how does that work? Thank you.

Adolfo Castro

Rodolfo, what we are installing in our efforts and actually in the case of Cancun and Merida will not have any impact on what you have seen in terms of the initiatives or the electricity law.

Rodolfo Ramos

Okay. And just a last one, if I may. On traffic recovery, I mean as you - as we've gone out of the holiday season in Mexico, how are you seeing the more business-oriented routes behaving? I don't know if you can quantify that perhaps what you anecdotically, what you think is perhaps more business-driven even at Cancun, whether it's exports conferences. I mean, as you - as we come out of this more leisure-intensive season, how are you seeing the outlook for more business-oriented travel?

Adolfo Castro

Well, the business traffic that we have in the company is basically related to the airports I mentioned. As you can see, during the quarter, those were 18% below first quarter 2019 levels. It's improving, but the improvement is really low. So that is why I believe those are going to be able to recuperate the pre-pandemic level up to the year-end of maybe next year. So it's better, but it's really low.

Rodolfo Ramos

Thank you, Adolfo.

Adolfo Castro

You're welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I'd like to have a follow-up – I have this follow-up question about the concerns on traffic in Southern Mexico that was already asked before. But I wanted to understand better how is the mix of travelers profile in this region? And if it has changed in this quarter, and how is it going - it's going to be looking forward?

Adolfo Castro

Well, Philip, thank you for your question. If you want to see the passenger mix results, you can go to the 20-F report and you will see how to us for last year. In the case of the first quarter, in comparison of pre-pandemic levels, the only missing part is the case of Canadians. Apart from that, everything is working really well.

With, I would say, extraordinary growth from the case of the U.S., probably going forward, once everything is open or if we can say that pandemic is over, probably the U.S. will use some other places in the world, and we will see a decrease in the case of this traffic. But so far, it has been very strong or is still very strong, and that's why we believe that we will have a nice summer.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. But regarding the travellers profile, do you see more like families and family with children going to those places? Or do you see any changes in the profile like other kinds of people, like single people or other profiles going to those places?

Adolfo Castro

The only change we have seen is less older people, and that has resulted from COVID-19 concerns.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Adolfo Castro

You're welcome.

Juan Macedo

Hi. Thanks for taking the question and congrats on the results. My question is regarding the new commercial space as you opened in Puerto Rico and Colombia. Do you expect to maintain the pace of these expansions? And do you have an estimate of the impact it could have in commercial revenues?

Adolfo Castro

Hi, good morning. Well, thank you for your words. The case of Colombia, if you remember, when we got the shares of this company back in 2017, we said that between 3 to 4 years to really explore the full potential. Of course, the pandemic was in the middle of this. And I have to say with what you're seeing in the report that we didn't lose the time of the pandemic. So we took advantage of this and we made a very good negotiations in the case of Colombia. That is why you are seeing a lot of new spaces there.

There are some that are still pending that are coming. But probably by the year-end, we will be able to say that we have done what we expected originally in our plan back in 2017. In the case of Puerto Rico, it's business as usual, nothing relevant to say.

Juan Macedo

Okay, great. Thanks.

Adolfo Castro

You're welcome.

Gabriel Himelfarb

Hi. Hello, Adolfo. Good morning. Congrats on the results. Just a quick question, I have been reading and hearing through social media and several newspapers that Ireland in Danaos [ph] increasing strongly. We heard - well, I heard that in the - more close to the Bakala [ph] ion and Jetmal [ph] its highly unsecured, even there are some communities that they drop off the police.

So can you give us a bit of color of what you have been carried in what you have seen in the [indiscernible] state, specifically about how can it impact the traffic in general traffic of the full international traffic? Thanks.

Adolfo Castro

Well, of course, what we are seeing is not what we'd like to see. But what I have to say is that the government - the take government and also the fed government are having proved a lot term on the event.

So most of complete done something wrong over the last couple of months have had been core. So it has improved in terms of what - or the reaction of the state government and the federal government.

So, so far, that is what your in terms of numbers, we, of course, we will not be able to find what is the real impact on our traffic. But so far, the numbers are doing well.

Gabriel Himelfarb

Okay. Thank you. And just a quick follow-up question. You said that maximum tariffs were about 99.8% and the remaining coming - expect in the coming quarters, that's right?

Adolfo Castro

No. What I said is that we were not able to reach the 99.8% maximum Tali [ph] compliances that we have before. So what I'm saying is we are going to catch up in the coming quarters. The maximum rate for the quarter was 2.5. If you compare that with what we had in the first quarter before the exon [ph] maximum tariff process was around 220. So that has been improvement. So we have not been yet the 99.8% or the 17% increase that we got last year.

Gabriel Himelfarb

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. I have two questions. My first question would be, not like we've seen normalized traffic, should we expect to see a ramp-up in costs? Meaning, is it sustainable to continue with current control costs? Or will it be necessary to increase the eventually?

Adolfo Castro

Well, hi, good morning. As I said, yes, we will have to increase some of our costs due to the inflation that we are seeing in Mexico and the rest of the world. So in terms of the amount of cost, yes, you will see some increase in the future.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And my second question would be considering sales, in terms of sales, are you currently know that they're improving? Are you currently giving any incentives or discounts to stores and restaurants or are there not anymore?

Adolfo Castro

I wasn’t able to give your question, well.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.. And thinking in sales on the non-aeronautical side, are you currently giving, for example, discounts to sports and restaurants on the airport? Or do you have any more?

Adolfo Castro

No, we are not providing any discount to them due to the way that we collect. So normally, we collect the minimum - the higher between a minimum loyalty payment per passenger or a percentage of sales. So that is why we do not have to give discounts to them.

So in that sense, if there is no passengers [indiscernible] and also that is why we didn't have to renegotiate all of these contracts. So we are not providing any discount to them.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Adolfo Castro

You're welcome.

Javier Gayol

Hi, Adolfo. Thank you for the call and congrats on the results. I'm sorry if this question has been asked and answered, but I'll join a little bit late. I just wanted to understand regarding the airlines and how are you seeing them react to the tariff increase? Is there any backdrop from them? Have you seen them reluctant to opening routes.

Just - I just want to understand what's the - how does the picture look for the airlines given the - the recent hike in tariffs even though, as I understand, sold amongst the lowest of the groups. But just to get your sense on that would be very helpful.

Adolfo Castro

Well, we have not seen any, let's say, comment or criticism from them. We are the cheapest high fly. In the case of Mexico, you can see that with the maximum rate of Capanoma and also with what we have to pay for the case of Mexico City.

So we have the cheapest airports in Mexico, and I would say, with high quality. So in that sense, we have not seen any comment or rejection from the others.

Javier Gayol

Great. Thank you. And regarding new routes coming on, what are you seeing is the security level of still an issue for Mexico? Or is that something that airlines are not looking into?

Adolfo Castro

Well, we don't - as I said, we don't like to see what we are seeing. The only thing that is a positive thing is that the state government and the federal government are reacting very fast on the recent events, and I hope that this will diminish the situation in the case of the Southeast region.

Javier Gayol

That's great to hear. Thank you, Adolfo.

Adolfo Castro

You're welcome.

Operator

Hi, Adolfo. Thanks fort taking my question. Just one to have more information on your take on how inflation will be reflecting more strongly in cost? I see that there is a lag to the current inflation to what we have seen in your numbers. So can you please explain to us how is the lag working? And when should we see this higher costs going forward? Thank you.

Adolfo Castro

Okay. Well, let me go to the case of personnel, Mikeva [ph] So once the pandemic was here, we put the brakes on all the expenses. In the case of personnel, we stop salary increases and canceled bonus, not filling vacancies, et cetera. So that has been adjusted as from this quarter. So some increases in salaries were there. We paid some bonus from the results of last year, and we are start feeling some vacancies. So that's why I'm saying inflation effects will have to be seen in the coming quarters.

Pablo Monsivais

Okay. But in - for example, in the contract that you have with security personnel and maintenance, should we expect the inflation to hit this year or next year?

Adolfo Castro

Well, that is adjusted every - when the contract is finished, normally, they adjust with inflation. So it is not just - it is not one contract for the whole company or for the nine airports in Mexico or no in Puerto Rico and Colombia. So it's happening as we speak.

Pablo Monsivais

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Adolfo Castro

You're welcome.

Alan Macias

Hi. Just two follow-up questions or two more questions. On Mexico's aviation safety rating, can you give us any insight into the efforts Mexico is having to recover Category 1, and if you see any timing for this recovery.

And the second question would be on the people, the technical people that review and approve the master development plan, have there been any changes in the people that do the actual technical review and approval? Thanks.

Adolfo Castro

Well, Alan, to be honest, I don't have any insights in terms of the Category 1. I have probably the same kind of information that you have, which is the news paper. Were the Mexican government is saying that they will recover these in the second half, Volaris has announced a new flight or that they're willing to have a flight from IFA to L.A. and that will not occur if they do not recover the Category 1.

So that's what I can say to you. I don't have any insight in terms of the people that review all of these, I would say, more or less is the same as we had before. So no major changes we have seen on this.

Alan Macias

Thank you.

Adolfo Castro

You're welcome.

Giovanni Bisogno

Hey. Hi, Adolfo. Congrats on the results. And two quick questions, if I may. The first one is, could you give us a color of what the government of Cutanea [ph] is doing in control about the security of Cancun? And the second question is about the traffic. We saw a couple of weeks ago that local notes that [indiscernible] is now on the top 10 busiest airports considering our international passengers. But now that the coverage restrictions flexible around the world, should we expect the accelerating traffic, especially coming from the U.S. from now on?

Adolfo Castro

In terms of the security, they are improving a lot the C5, which is the center - the security center in Cancun has made a lot of investments, and they have a lot of cameras all around the area, and that has helped a lot on the reaction of these recent events.

In terms of that Cancun was the 10th largest airport in the world last year. That was because some of the airports were affected or more affected by COVID-19. We will not remain as the 10th largest airport in the world this year. That's for sure.

Giovanni Bisogno

Thanks.

Adolfo Castro

You're welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, congrats. Just quickly here on my side. We saw that you closed with a very comfortable leverage during this Q. So I was wondering if you could comment on your intention to diversify your revenues outside the regions you already operate. So we have by bottles airport auction this year. Could you comment on your potential participation on this auction or any other auctioning? Thank you.

Adolfo Castro

Hi, Fernanda. No, we do not have any significant about options, and we are not participating in any to date.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Adolfo Castro

You're welcome.

Adolfo Castro

Thank you, Orlando. And thank you, everybody, for participating in our first quarter results conference call. On behalf of us ASUR, we wish you a good day. Goodbye.

