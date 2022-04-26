RBB Bancorp's (RBB) CEO David Morris on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2022 2:00 PM ET

Catherine Wei – Investor Relations

David Morris – Interim President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Kelly Motta – KBW

Andrew Terrell – Stephens

Nick Cucharale – Piper Sandler

Ben Gerlinger – the Hovde Group

Catherine Wei

Thank you. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss RBB Bancorp's financial results for the first quarter of 2022. With me today from management is Interim President and CEO and CFO, David Morris; EVP and Chief Credit Officer, Jeffrey Yeh; EVP and Chief Strategy Officer, Simon Pang; and EVP and Chief Risk Officer, Vincent Liu. David will provide a brief summary of the results, which can be found in the earnings press release that is available on our Investor Relations website, and then we'll open up the call to your questions.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to David Morris. David?

David Morris

Thank you, Catherine. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me today, I have our Chairman of the Board, Dr. James Kao, and Board member, Christina Kao. Royal Business Bank had a great first quarter start to the year as loans held for investments top $3 billion for the first time. Average non-interest bearing deposits increased by 10% in net interest income growth.

Importantly, our results demonstrates the strength of our business we have built in our ability to grow profits in a variety of economic environments. I know that recent personnel announcements have raised questions, but I feel confident that our strategy will continue to be an effective driver of shareholder value. I appreciate the support the Board has given me and look forward to working with the rest of the RBB team to drive the bank forward.

Turning to the financial results. Net income declined by 6.9% from last quarter’s record performance, but increased by 17.4% from the year’s earlier to a $14.6 million or $0.74 per diluted share in the first quarter. Net income benefited from several factors a $167.7 million increase in average earning assets and improving yield drove a $1.3 million increase in net interest income from the prior quarter.

Net interest income also benefited from a decline in interest expense due to a decline in average interest bearing liabilities and a decline in deposit cost. First quarter non-interest income decreased by $212,000 from the previous quarter, primarily due to lower Fannie Mae loan sales. Non-interest expense increased from last quarter due to a $2.5 million increase in compensation expense, a $420,000 increase in data processing and a $400,000 increase in director’s fees.

The increase in compensation in director’s fees was due to converting executive bonuses from a 100% cash to a combination of cash in RSUs. This resulted in a reversal and bonus expenses, both for the executives and for directors in the fourth quarter. The increase in data processing was due to a number of special projects and reclassification of mortgage systems expenses.

These first quarter non-interest increases were offset by a $680,000 decrease in legal and professional expenses. Net interest margin was 3.49% for the first quarter, an increase of 6 basis points from the fourth quarter and a decrease of 24 basis points from a year prior. Annualized ROA and ROTCE decreased in the first quarter to 1.39% and 14.91%.

Net loans held for investments exceeded $3 billion as of March 31, which was a $75 million increase from last quarter. And we had a good growth and C&I, construction and mortgage while SBA commercial real estate decreased from the prior quarter.

On the positive side, our non-QM mortgage production, which is our most profitable mortgage product is beginning to show signs of life. Our yield on average earning assets for the quarter increased three basis points to 4%, but with down 49 basis points from the prior year.

As with the NIM, this year-over-year decrease was due entirely to lower returns on our excess capital. With respect to funding commercial customer activity drove $124 million of growth. In average, non-interest bearing deposits over the quarter. Our which cost of interest bearing deposits for the quarter was 0.44%, which was down three basis points from the prior quarter and 29 basis points from the prior year

Non-performing assets were stable at $21 million at the end of the first quarter, but declined by about $7 million in early April as three non-performing loans were fully repaid. As of April 15, we had no loans in COVID-19 deferment. We took a provision for credit loss of $366,000 in the first quarter, primarily attributable to loan growth. Our capital levels remained to wrong with all of our capital ratios well above regulatory minimums.

With that, we are happy to take your questions. Operator, please open up the call.

Kelly Motta

Hi, good morning. Thanks for the question. Loan growth was quite good. And I heard you mentioned on the call that your non-QM product is showing signs of life again. What’s the outlook for growth as we look ahead and what’s going on rates does that temper at all what you’re expecting for the non-QM going forward with what’s going on with resi mortgage?

David Morris

Well, what’s going on with our mortgage department is I guess, a switch from our Fannie Mae production to the non-QM. As rates go up, it seems like our product does much better in that environment than a Fannie Mae product does. So I think you’re going to see our production increase in non-QM. We have not made any decision yet if we’re going to halt us on our books or if we’re going to sell them or sell them. Okay?

Kelly Motta

Okay. That’s helpful. And then also with the prospect for the several rate hikes now going forward. How do you expect the balance sheet to perform and expansion in a rising rate environment, do you have, have kind of a rule of thumb for every 25 basis points of heights of what we should see in terms of NII or NIM?

David Morris

You would probably only see just three or five basis points increase. You got to remember our cash. Most of our investments will reprice quickly, because we’re in very short-term items. So they’ll reprise or some of them all Ray have repriced, very quickly, But the CDs only about $350 million of price.

And we are holding the CD line pretty strong right now. So we haven’t moved our pricing at all yet. I expect with this 50 basis point increase or we’re thinking it’s 50 base in point increase in may. We will probably have to begin in adjusting our CD pricing and our money market pricing. As far as our commercial loans are concerned, all of our commercial loans that are prime driven will automatically move up. So – and that’s about 35% to 40% of our portfolio.

Kelly Motta

Okay. Thank you, David. And then with Alan’s departure, you’re now in the interim CEO role, as long as – as well as still CFO. Can you share any thoughts of you in the board in terms of where you’re looking to replace? Are you – have you started at CEO search yet? Are you looking to fill more on the CFO side, just interested in kind of the go forward outlook for the executive management team?

David Morris

Okay. Right now we just finished the announcement about Alan and so forth. So now that that is done, the board is now going to concentrate on finding a replacement for Alan over the next few months.

Kelly Motta

Okay. Thanks, David. I will step back for the time being. Appreciate it.

David Morris

Hi Andrew.

Andrew Terrell

Hey, good morning. Maybe just dovetailing off of the last point. I know you mentioned the board was going to be concentrating on finding a replacement for Alan, but where do we stand in terms of replacement of Chief Lending Officer?

David Morris

We decided not to hire a Chief Lending Officer. That position was created last year and we don’t believe we need it, and we will be replacing that with two or three lenders.

Andrew Terrell

Okay. And then outside of – kind of what has been announced, have you seen any other attrition on the lending front at the bank?

David Morris

We haven’t really seen – of course, we have loan that are maturing and what – whether or not we get those loans. It depends on the competitiveness of the bank and we are being extremely competitive right now. We are – we will not – we are going to defend our book to the best of our ability. Having said that, most of our loans are two to five years in maturity, and most of our loans have prepayment penalties. So if they do leave there will be some type of incremental income related to that.

Andrew Terrell

Okay. And then David or maybe Dr. Kao, would love to hear just kind of thoughts on, I realize you’re kind of engaged in a search process for a new CEO. But wondering how you’re thinking about potentially maybe other strategic alternatives, including kind of a partnership with another institution that could maybe kind of solve that problem as well.

David Morris

Okay. I’ll answer that too. Of course, we always are looking at strategic alternatives, but our stock price right now does not reflect the value of the institution.

Andrew Terrell

Okay. Fair enough. And then if I could just sneak one more in David on the SBA gain on sale this quarter. Just looking at the reported income versus what was sold. It looks like the gain on sale margin came down from about 7.9% last quarter to 5.6% this quarter. So about a 240 basis point swing. I was hoping you could just discuss what the driver behind that gain on sale margin compression was with an SBA specifically, and then the outlook kind of going forward is 5.6% kind of the level for new SBA gain on sale margin, or how are you thinking about it?

David Morris

That’s because of the rate that was offered on those loans. Okay. So the SBA margin is all based upon the length of the loan and the rate, the prime plus whatever. So they were little bit lower yielding.

Andrew Terrell

Were these all 7A?

David Morris

Yes, they were.

Andrew Terrell

Okay. I’ll step back for now. Thanks.

Nick Cucharale

Good day, everyone. How are you?

David Morris

I’m fine. How about yourself?

Nick Cucharale

Good. Thank you. Just to piggyback on the non-QM commentary, can you update us on your full year organic loan growth targets?

David Morris

I think our full year organic loan growth is going to be between 5% and 6% instead of 85 and 10%. Okay. Mainly because we have a couple of commercial lenders that are not here anymore, and we have one SBA, our SBA team leader left the bank also but we have rehired for the SBA team lead already, so. Okay.

Nick Cucharale

Okay. And then comparing the end of period versus average cash balances, it seems to suggest the sizeable move up in the NIM, at least in the near-term. At this point in the quarter has the excess liquidity position continued to decline. And can you help us think about the your expectation for the NIM more generally?

David Morris

Yes. Our excess liquidity is down, okay, right at the moment. And the – in general, as I’ve said over the last year that we would begin losing deposits and we have begun to lose our deposits from on our non-interest bearing DDA as expected in the late third quarter, I mean late March and continued on through April as we predicted. So I don’t expect our NIM to be increasing as much as people think it should be I mean will be, I would see 5 basis points to 10 basis points a quarter at the most. Okay.

Nick Cucharale

Okay. And then just to expand on the SBA discussion, can you update us on your expectations for the gain on sale business in total and should we expect consistency from this quarters level?

David Morris

I think you’ll see only – I don’t think you’ll see any SBA loan sales this quarter and only Fannie Mae loan sales, which are also declining because of the market. So I don’t see us being at our $2 million target per quarter until maybe the third or fourth quarter of this year.

Nick Cucharale

Thank you for taking my questions.

David Morris

Okay.

Ben Gerlinger

Hey, good morning.

David Morris

Good morning.

Ben Gerlinger

I was curious if we can touch basically a little bit on the capital I know growth is slowing a little bit. As you said, your price doesn’t reflect what you think the company is worth and the stocks that, does that mean share purchases are going to be a bigger priority or does there’s something that progressive with incoming deal?

David Morris

No. In fact, the Board has just reauthorized another 500,000 shares in our stock repurchase plan. What’s restricting us is the volume. There’s some days that we only have 2,000 shares traded, 5,000 shares traded. So it takes quite a bit of time to go through the 500,000 shares. Okay. Probably the rest of this year to do that.

Ben Gerlinger

Yes, no, the liquidity constraint. I totally understand that.

David Morris

Yes.

Ben Gerlinger

And then when you think about expenses, I know you said the Chief Lending Officers now kind of being converted to three roles. I’m assuming you mean that that’s the cost or the salary associated with that kind of makes price over three people, but when you think about expenses going forward, you kind of have a full year target. Just kind of looking at the growth historically expenses has been very well managed because we potentially see expenses lower kind of run rate.

David Morris

Again I think as always our first quarter is our highest quarter. And as because of bonuses and certain other expenses that we pay, I believe we will be – you’ll see over the next two quarters reductions from this $16 million level down to maybe a $15.5 million to $15.3 million level.

Ben Gerlinger

Got you. Okay. That’s helpful. I appreciate it.

David Morris

Hey Nick.

Nick Cucharale

Just a quick follow-up. Are you still expecting the Gateway transaction to close in the second quarter?

David Morris

No, we’re expecting it to be closed in the second half of the year.

Nick Cucharale

Thank you very much.

David Morris

Okay.

Operator

David Morris

Okay. Thank you to everybody.

