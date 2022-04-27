sakkmesterke/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) is a technology and communications services company that meets the requirements of both business and residential customers in over 60 countries across the globe (although the bulk of the revenue is generated from the US). The ‘Business’ segment which focuses on the communication services needs of enterprise and commercial customers, contributes 72% of group sales, whilst the ‘Mass Markets’ segment, which provides products and services for consumers and SMEs, accounts for the rest of group revenue.

LUMN - What’s to like?

Prospective investors may consider Lumen Technologies for its ongoing thrust in deepening its Quantum Fiber broadband footprint for its mass-market segment, even as it sheds some of its non-core legacy portfolios. Over the next few years, the company plans to add additional fiber-optic infrastructure across various urban and suburban locations (incidentally in FY22, $1bn out of the company’s total expected CAPEX spend of $3.3bn will be devoted towards this initiative).

The Quantum Fiber offering has the potential to be a high growth avenue that also generates higher ARPU whilst also ensuring greater customer stickiness on account of the superior capabilities on offer. So far, even with very limited marketing initiatives LUMN has been able to attain 29% penetration rates across 16 states. Put another way, even without shifting gears, the company has been able to grow its quantum fiber revenue in FY21 by 22%, capturing 2.6 million enabled locations.

In the next phase of their Quantum strategy, the company will likely shift from a micro approach of targeting selected locations to more of a market-based approach where they target denser areas. This will likely result in a cascading effect of growth. The goal in 2022 is to ramp up the Quantum fiber run rate from 400,000 living units per year to 1m living units per year (they also want to exit the year at a superior pace of 1.5-2m living units per year). Do note that the company's long-term goal is to get to 40% penetration, capturing 12m households.

Then there’s also the attractive dividend yield you could pocket which makes the LUMN stock one of the standout names in the communication services sector. The forward yield for Seeking Alpha’s communication services coverage (of which there are 219 names) only works out to 3.2% and most of these stocks don’t even pay dividends. Yet, the LUMN stock is currently available at yields that are three times the industry average.

To fund these dividend distributions (a little over $1bn in cash payouts), you need to have the requisite capital and liquidity profile, and whilst LUMN does have some significant gearing (LUMN’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA currently stands at an elevated 3.6x, over the target range of 2.75x-3.25x), ample progress has been made to reduce risks related to this facet. Note that the net debt which was around $37.1bn in FY17 has been scaled down every year, and currently stands at $30.1bn. LUMN also generated ample FCF of $3.7bn last year and is poised to generate another $1.6bn-$1.8bn this year.

Crucially, also note that the company has been taking some sensible portfolio rationalization decisions, and by Q3-22 it will reduce about one-third of its exposure to its legacy voice assets which are non-core to the larger vision. By divesting its Latam and its Midwestern and Southern ILEC businesses the company will receive over $10.2bn in aggregate ($7bn in cash after adjusting for debt and transaction costs) which could be used to deepen its Quantum fiber footprint. I would also imagine there would be room for a special dividend or a fresh buyback plan (by the end of FY21, the company had extinguished its previous buyback plan for repurchasing $1bn of outstanding common stock). Regardless, I thought it was worth pointing out that the LUMN stock's current shareholder yield (which is a function of the buybacks, dividends, and debt paydown) is close to record highs of 21.4% and well above the 5-year average of 8.77%.

YCharts

I also don’t believe we’ve seen the end of potential divestments and we could see further developments in this regard which could be useful catalysts for the stock.

What to expect from Q1 earnings?

Lumen will announce its Q1-22 earnings next Wednesday on May 4. All things considered, I feel investors ought to have low expectations with regard to some of the headline numbers. Do consider that group sales have been sliding sequentially in every quarter, since Q1-19 (at the very least), when it stood at $5.47bn. In the most recent quarter Q4-21, sales were down -0.8% sequentially (-5.4% annually) coming in at $4.84bn. YCharts estimates imply that the sequential decline will persist yet again in Q1, and this time, it is expected to be more pronounced, with an expected sales figure of $4.69bn, implying a sequential decline of -3% (implied annual decline of ~7%). Also note that, traditionally, in Q1, the company tends to face some pressure on account of contract repricing and large rebates so this is likely to be another headwind.

From an EBITDA perspective as well, consensus expects things to slide with an expected figure of $1.913bn, implying an annual decline of 15% and an adjusted EBITDA margin decline from 42.3% a year ago to 40.82% in Q1-22. Do consider that this will be the first quarter where LUMN won't have the subsidy benefit from the FCC’s CAF-Phase II program (which came to an end in Dec-2021) which had boosted annual EBITDA for the last six years by anything between $490-$492bn, implying a $122m quarterly impact for Q1.

I also think supply chain and inflationary risks could cause some awkward surprises. In the Q4 call, management had already noted that they were facing supply chain-related challenges both at the enterprise as well as mass-market terrains, highlighting that some vendors were holding off on taking new orders. Management had also highlighted in February that with some exceptions, inflationary pressures were manageable, but two months on, I wonder if they’re still maintaining the same stance.

Also note that working capital build-up tends to be quite pronounced in Q1, so don’t expect Q1 FCF to set the world alight either (just for some perspective in Q4-21 this was around $776m).

Investors should also be keeping an eye out for progression with their quantum fiber project. In Q4 they were able to bring in around 29,000 customers (a year ago they were bringing in 25,000 per quarter). Has this picked up even more?

Is LUMN Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued Now?

Prima facie, if one were to view Lumen's forward P/E valuations relative to over 200 other communication services stocks, it would appear to be remarkably cheap (8.1x), as the average of this peer set works out to around 40x (undoubtedly skewed by quite a few peers trading at multiples well over 100x!), but I believe it would be more appropriate to contextualize LUMN against its own historical average and in that case the stock still appears rather pricey, trading at 14% premium over its long-term average.

Besides, given the sizeable financial leverage in the capital structure and the emphasis placed by management on progression with the EBITDA metric, I believe the more pertinent metric is the forward EV/EBITDA multiple. Even here, LUMN appears to be slightly overvalued, trading at over 6x, representing a 10% premium over its long-term average of 5.47x.

Some of you may be wondering why the stock’s forward valuations appear to be relatively elevated, even when it is down by around 20-22% since the turn of this year. Well, you have to consider what’s happening with the denominator- the EBITDA. As mentioned in the initial sections, whilst the aforementioned divestments will no doubt boost LUMN’s liquidity position, you have to consider the EBITDA attrition on account of this ($1.25bn of aggregate EBITDA after adjusting for CAPEX requirements), and also do note that the Midwestern and Southern ILEC businesses are actually high-margin businesses, so LUMN won’t have the benefit of that as well. Also consider that the company will see a ramp-up in third-party costs to support transition initiatives related to these divestments, and LUMN is also likely to witness lower transformation-related cost savings compared to the previous year. In effect, YCharts consensus estimates currently point to FY22 group EBITDA to decline annually by 22% from $8.44bn to $6.58bn (incidentally the EBITDA is expected to contract yet again in FY23 to $5.75bn).

Speaking of consensus estimates, also consider that the sell-side cohort is currently rather lukewarm on LUMN's stock. Out of the 12 analysts that cover the stock, six have a hold rating and four have a sell rating, whilst only two analysts have a buy rating. You’d like to think that this unremarkable sell-side positioning has weighed on the influential institutional investor segment, who have the ammunition to facilitate large moves in the stock. Currently, interest in this counter appears to be fading as exemplified by the number of institutional investors who own LUMN stock; at the start of this year, 1550 institutional investors owned the stock, and as the year has progressed 74 investors have bailed.

YCharts

I also highlighted LUMN’s impressive yield relative to other communication service options, but if you juxtapose the current yield against the stock’s own history, note that the current level of 9.25% comes up short against the 5-year average of 10.43%.

YCharts

All things considered, based on what I’ve covered in this section, Lumen's stock appears to be overvalued.

Closing thoughts- Is LUMN Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

With regards to LUMN's weekly chart, note that since the first week of March last year, the stock has been trending lower in the shape of a descending channel. If one were to look only at LUMN's standalone chart, I'd say the risk-reward for a long position does not look particularly bad if one were to keep a stop at the lower end of the channel at around the $9.30 levels, with a target around the upper boundary of the channel at around $12.90 (implied RR of 1.6:2).

TradingView

Having said that I’d urge investors to also consider some other factors. Firstly, do consider that LUMN belongs to sectors (communication services and telecoms) that are witnessing some pretty drastic fund outflows and I remain doubtful if investor interest will perk up anytime soon in an era of tightening conditions. Note that both the Communication Services Select Sector ETF (XLC) and the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) have witnessed drastic AUM contractions over the past month, basically around 2-3x as much as the SPY (LUMN has a 1% weight in the former and a 3% weight in the latter)

YCharts

Finally, also note how LUMN's stock is positioned relative to its peers from IYZ. Note that this ratio has recently hit the upper boundary of the descending channel that has been in place since mid-2012 and even if it were to break past the upper boundary, it could potentially face further loss of momentum at around the 0.45 level which has served as a useful pivot point since the pandemic.

YCharts

Thus, to conclude, the conflicting risk-reward equations on the standalone and relative strength charts make Lumen a hold.