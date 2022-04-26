RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Looking Backward

Time flies, and I remember my earliest interest in Lithium Americas (NYSE: NYSE:LAC) back in its infancy. Since then, a trail of global events has impacted the company, and as they continue, especially now, we are nearing a singularity that may launch the American Electric Automobile Industry, and LAC may be the sleeping giant that makes it possible.

A global paradigm shift into electric vehicles has been steadily growing. Will it significantly alter how we power our societies, particularly for transportation? Those of us who are believers expect this will happen, but remain unsure about when, and who will be the prime power drivers. However, we are moving ever nearer to that crux when U.S. automakers, a domestic production of lithium and federal government financial support join forces to make electric vehicles commonplace in the United States.

This article is focused on Lithium America's past growth and future potential to achieve that goal.

Early Times

I first considered LAC as an investment back in February 2014 when share value popped to 4.25 and closed at 3.42 after being less than one dollar. Looking at the chart below, this early pop declined into a long consolidation lasting until June of 2017 with share prices ranging between 0.60 and 4.15

LAC Monthly Chart

LAC Monthly Chart (Thinkorswim )

During this lapse, LAC was involved in growing lithium mining interests in South America. Chile, the dominant world producer, enjoying regional domination with countries like Argentina and Bolivia that were not yet productive. The triangle below shows their vast lithium deposits. As part of a lithium trio, their combined global deposits then equaled 75% of the world's reserves.

South American Lithium Reserves

South American Lithium Reserves (Seeking Alpha Article)

The Lithium Triangle

It was apparent by 2018 that the world required sufficient lithium to power mobile devices like: laptops, power tools, phones, electric transportation vehicles; and lithium miners began to be noticed.

The big news was the increasing global demand for lithium. It was paramount, and the race was on to secure investments in lithium mining operations in order to meet anticipated demands. China urgently pursued deals in other countries to control global supply with an expectation of producing millions of electric vehicles. The boom was on and that made and kept LAC viable. But the struggle for survival was also on.

Lithium Leaders (Bloomberg)

Asian Invasion

During this period, the lithium game demanded that nations secure future lithium supplies by investing in lithium abroad. I wrote an SA article titled, Asian Invasion: Tianqi And Ganfeng Seek To Expand China's Global Supply Of Lithium. It was clear that China was motivated to produce millions of electric vehicles. Their goal was to tighten the grip on the global supply chain while paying premium prices.

Alternately, Lithium Americas had to employ a low-risk operational strategy that would keep them in the game for the next two years. This was a difficult time for investors as LAC shares climbed to 10.20 then fell to a low of 2.58 during a three-year falling performance profile. But it was a crucial time for the company to maintain its operations and it became a deft mover and shaker.

LAC competed with Chinese companies in South America and Argentina. A deal was struck giving Lithium Americas 62.5% and Ganfeng Lithium Co 37.5% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project in Argentina. Though the Cauchari-Olaroz project was not targeted until 2020, it was a big deal and a catalyst for the large upward rise in LAC's stock price and the beginning of a greatly increased transactional volume apparent in the chart.

Project Photograph (Lithium Americas Corp)

This established LAC as a legitimate and more respected junior player expanding its reach by successfully investing in lithium developments abroad. The key for the company, at the time, was to continue to acquire world-class lithium assets through low-risk initiatives. It was mirroring China in seeking to increase lithium supply by buying into large established lithium reserves in South America, a strategy essential for its survival. And it acquired Argentina Focused Millennial Lithium by outbidding China's Amperex Technology and Ganfeng Lithium.

Lithium Americas president and CEO Jonathan Evans said: “This transaction is a rare opportunity to add a complementary lithium brine project and leverage our expertise developing Caucharí-Olaroz as the largest new lithium carbonate operation to come online in over 20 years.”

Coming Backing Years 2020-2021

This was the beginning success, and the chart above shows the interest it generated in producing greater magnitudes of monthly trading volume as share value was rising.

And LAC still had that big chit in its pocket that was becoming more valuable and viable. An experienced company owning a mother-load lithium deposit at Thacker Pass, Nevada. The Thacker Pass Lithium Nevada Project, an untapped source for domestically produced Lithium for American made electric cars lay waiting for the means to develop it.

This chit grew in greater importance as China began to gobble up lithium in Chile and Argentina while most American car manufacturers took little interest in electric cars. But more grievously, they ignored the means to develop American domestic mining of lithium.

They failed to consider that supply side considerations and production costs for lithium purchased on the open markets might place American made electric cars out of reach for the average American buyer. But, during that time, why worry! Other than (TSLA), U.S. auto manufacturers played with prototypes while ignoring the prospects for vast lithium deposits in their own backyard.

Lithium Mother-Load

Lithium Mother-Load Map (Lithium Nevada Corp. 2018)

The properties highlighted above provide ample evidence of the backyard reality. Thacker Pass and additional lithium rich properties in Nevada, known as the LNC mining claims, are the means for a domestic lithium supply. Thacker Pass may just be the beginning.

Indeed, changing attitudes had a significant effect in revitalizing share values for LAC. Beginning in April of 2020 share values began to increase dramatically and reached a high of 28.74 before closing at 19.65 during January 2021. Both share prices being the highest then ever posted and this boded well for future expectations. These data are reflected in the stock chart above.

But this was just the beginning of good news and greater interest. A six-month consolidation through July 2021 took share value down to 14.53 which proved to be a great buying opportunity for investors. One could say that LAC was now squarely in the demand part of the economic equation

Subsequently, LAC shares rose for four consecutive months reaching their highest peak at 41.56 and closed at 39.26, their highest highs ever during November 2021.

Without question, this was a major move up after a slow struggling start, and the chart speaks volumes. The runup is technically supported by a rising MACD.

Today's Achievements

Having climbed on success and potential, LAC subsequently finds itself in a waiting period. In order to grow to profitability, it must become a bastion for domestic lithium production, and Thacker Pass is the key. There are water rights, but mining rights previously secured are being challenged in court and a ruling is pending, September 2022. This critically important decision can make or badly hurt the company. Having once been granted the rights, the lawsuit may fail, but the wait until September is stressful for investors.

Insiders with significant profits have sold shares producing a down December 2021, and January and February 2022. March followed with a near high large gain closing at 38.55. But April which leads us to tomorrow has shown selling as noted in the chart below. On Tuesday April 26, LAC closed at 25.14.

Lithium Americas Daily Chart

Chart of Lithium Americas Stock (Thinkorswim)

Thinkorswim

Lithium Americas Insider Selling

Lithium Americas Insider Selling (Market Beat)

Market Beat

Tomorrow

This is the point where tomorrow's events become critical. Now is a waiting time for those who hold shares, those that took profits and those that want to invest knowing that the potential for domestic production of lithium and its massive utilization are gargantuan. Share values could go much higher in the future. The irons are in the fire.

We wait on tomorrow until it is today and consider the possibilities that forward looking statements may come true and be beneficial. The biggest rumors have to do with funding domestically mined lithium because that will produce a long-term powerhouse. One source theorizes that once lithium Americas 49% owned project gets going in South America, we will see the profits parlayed into the Nevada Thacker Pass lithium project. Phase 2 of Thacker Pass will be funded organically by phase 1 of Thacker Pass.

Another possibility is that the federal administration in Washington, not keen on producing petroleum-based energy, might be inclined to support developing a domestic supply of lithium for electric cars at Thacker Pass. This would eliminate manufacturers from having to buy higher priced lithium from foreign sources. Economic benefits would accrue with electric cars likely priced at levels that the majority of Americans can afford.

Consequently, this proved true, and the United States Government is offering loans to fund lithium mining projects at 50 to 60% of construction costs according to Jonathon Evans, CEO of Lithium Americas. Additionally, the Defense Production act is being used to extract greater quantities of lithium as part of an increase in federal awareness of its strategic importance with the Pentagon planning to increase the U.S. stockpile. This is excellent good news!

And, of considerable interest to LAC shareholders would be spinning Thacker Pass off into a separate public company. My best guess is that Thacker Pass will become an independent company and pair off with suiters.

Further speculation has it that Elon Musk might enter the lithium mining business to refine at scale. His following comments merit serious attention concerning possible future actions:

Elon Musk Commentary (Twitter)

For Musk, it would be considerably more advantageous to buy into a performing mining operation and skip the steps required to obtain all the required rights that may take years to secure.

But clearly, tomorrow also poses inherent risks. First, is the waiting for a judicial ruling allowing the Thacker project to move forward. This could delay financial suiters. And, if further litigation is required, then the waiting time would expand without needed earnings growth to maintain share price. Share value would decrease.

Taking profits and looking to buy back at less cost seems a reasonable strategy to follow now, and apparently some investors have done so. Since the prospects for future profitability are high, the lower the share prices, the more attractive the investment becomes. So, we may see some downs while waiting for more good news.

Another looming risk is a growing, unchecked, U.S. financial inflation that might produce an economic recession. It must be addressed soon to calm financial markets, and one looks to future moves by the Federal Reserve to stifle it by raising interest rates. That, of course, may be a double-edged sword that would increase the cost of borrowing money.

Finally, there is the risk I refer to as: a tale of two cities. It concerns Cyprus Development (OTCQB: CYDVF) which is another lithium property that might be attractive to Elon Musk as buyer. Like Thacker Pass it lies within close proximity to Tesla Giga Nevada.

But, to put a better point on it, though this might be a disappointment for LAC short term, I believe there are other suiters waiting in the wings. What has received little coverage is that other U.S. automakers would reap a huge competitive advantage if they owned the lithium mines and controlled the complete process. I believe they know this and are quietly waiting in the wings monitoring the news. Perhaps they will not allow Elon Musk pick and choose, and the bidding will go higher. This clearly would be in an investor's best interest.

Map Proximity of Tesla Gigafactory and Cypress

Lithium Development Property

Tesla Gigafactory and Cypress Development Map (Google Maps)

Closing Remarks

I believe that LAC is in the best position to help launch the ubiquitous American electric automobile. The big picture view of its infancy, growth and current ascendence, as well as rewards and risks for prospective investors, is encouraging.

It is likely only a matter of time before the price of lithium explodes higher and LAC owns the lithium. There may be future setbacks, but LAC has been through them and come back. The company has backbone and understands that their primary responsibility is to build shareholder value. They have proven that they can. I expect them to continue what they started and be a winner in the current lithium sweepstakes.

This is just the beginning. We are in the midst of dramatic change which will continue well into tomorrow. Please stay tuned.