vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When Does AbbVie Report Earnings?

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) will report Q1 2022 earnings on Friday, April 29, before the market opens. This will be followed by the company's first-quarter conference call at 9 A.M.

What To Expect From Earnings

AbbVie is expected to report revenue of $13.6 billion and normalized earnings-per-share (EPS) of $3.14. The forecast implies modest gains over Q1 2021 figures. Last year in Q1, AbbVie reported a hair over $13 billion in revenue and $2.95 in non-GAAP EPS.

This year's forecast would lift revenue by just under 5%, which should be achievable. In fact, AbbVie has beaten revenue and adjusted EPS guidance every quarter since the company was formed in 2013 through the spin-off from Abbott Labs (ABT). Both companies have been highly successful since the separation, but AbbVie's superior yield has offered investors an edge recently, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

ABBV Stock Key Metrics

The top-line sales and subsequent guidance will tell us a lot; however, several other metrics deserve our attention.

One metric that I track every quarter is AbbVie's decreasing reliance upon Humira sales. Humira biosimilars have been available in Europe since late 2018 and are set to hit the shelves in the U.S. in 2023.

International Humira sales have predictably suffered, as shown below.

Data Source: AbbVie. Chart by author.

Overall, International Humira sales have fallen 46% since their 2018 peak and are likely to continue to fall. We can expect the same pattern once the biosimilars are released in the U.S.

International sales fell 31% in 2019 - the first full year biosimilars were sold in Europe. If this pattern holds, the company will lose well over $5 billion in U.S. sales in the first year after the biosimilars release, a gigantic blow. Humira sales will then suffer further over time.

However, management has taken multiple steps to fill the gap, and it looks as if the plan is succeeding admirably. The biggest difference-maker has been the blockbuster acquisition of Allergen, which was completed in 2020. As shown below, even as total revenue has increased, reliance upon Humira has decreased drastically over time.

Data Source: AbbVie. Chart by author.

Look for this trend to continue in 2022 as sales of other products ramp up.

What Is AbbVie's Forecast?

Without getting too much into the weeds, several other franchises to watch.

First, the aesthetic line of Botox and Juvederm will be interesting. As COVID-19 has waned, do we see an acceleration of growth in this segment? Both of these products more than doubled sales in 2021 year-over-year. Maintaining this growth will be one key to continued success.

The neuroscience segment, namely Vraylar, has also proved an excellent performer. Vraylar brought in $2.45 billion in total sales in 2021 on 77% growth. Vraylar is mainly used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. AbbVie is predicting peak sales near $4 billion for this drug.

AbbVie has issued sales guidance for Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which calls for more than $15 billion in combined sales by 2025. The company has recently reaffirmed this guidance, so there may not be an update. These products are critical to shareholders' future returns, so investors will closely track the sales figures.

Is ABBV Stock Overvalued Now?

Since my first AbbVie article in October 2021, AbbVie stock has been up 46%. This call was a "fat pitch" as the stock had dipped to $108 and yielded nearly 5%. In January 2022, I also called AbbVie one of the top stocks for long-term investors for 2022, and I still believe it is. One of the reasons for this is the uncertain state of the rest of the market, given inflation and even recession concerns. Tech stocks, in particular, have taken a beating. Investors tend to flock to safety during these times, and the pharmaceutical industry is one of the safe havens.

With the stock currently trading at over $155 per share, it has quickly become fairly valued or close to it. The dividend yield is still attractive at over 3.5%, and the percentage of the float sold short remains well under 1%, indicating that the market is not willing to bet against further gains. It may pay for patient investors to watch for a dip. The stock price tends to get spooked from time to time due to regulatory issues or saber-rattling from Congress on drug prices. A tepid guidance report could also negatively impact the stock price in the short term and allow long-term investors to capitalize.

Is ABBV Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Whether the stock is a buy at the current price will depend on the investor's timeline and investment goals. It is unlikely that the stock price will have another 40% + run in the near future. The dividend is safe and growing, and the yield is better than many alternative investments. With that said, the dividend yield is lower than recently, as shown below. AbbVie is a buy, hold, and tuck away stock for those with a long investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Wall Street is bullish on AbbVie stock with a consensus buy rating. According to Seeking Alpha's Wall St. Analysts' Rating report, there are 17 bullish analysts, six neutral, and one rogue "strong sell" rating. The average price target implies only modest gains in share price; however, AbbVie is a stock to buy and hold long-term for the dividends with capital gains as a terrific bonus.