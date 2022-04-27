TommL/E+ via Getty Images

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is now on sale!

As you can see below, shares have fallen by 20% year-to-date:

To put that into perspective, here’s how other A-rated REITs have performed during the same period (YTD):

Now, we know that the mall REIT sector has witnessed widespread pain, notably CBL & Associates (CBL), Washington Prime, and PREIT (PEI) – which have become virtual dinosaurs (in terms of investor sentiment).

In our view, there are really only three mall REITs worthy of capital allocation: Simon, The Macerich Company (MAC), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT).

Of course, Simon is the only A-rated mall REIT, and we consider this dominant REIT to be an absolute gem. As you can see below, shares are cheap on all metrics:

Price / Funds from Operations

Dividend Yield

Price to Net Asset Value

Now, clearly all three valuation metrics make SPG an attractive buy these days. But what about dividend safety?

As you can see below, FFO per share growth is expected to be slightly negative in 2022 for SPG (based on analyst consensus data):

SPG’s growth profile looks better in 2023 based upon these FFO growth estimate from other analysts.

While some argue that there is no moat around SPG’s business model, I would argue that they’re completely ignoring the fact that SPG has become a more diversified platform that includes malls, outlets, hotels, apartments, and mixed-use products.

More importantly, none of the valuation metrics that I just provided includes the significant brand equity behind Simon Property Group, which includes its non-real estate investments that I will touch on later.

It’s true that earnings drive returns, and I will also be focusing on SPG’s earnings drivers. These include leasing, development, and balance sheet management; however, the market appears to be missing the substantial value behind this global retail juggernaut.

So, let’s take a closer look at Simon Property Group – a blue chip REIT that I just added to our Durable Income Portfolio.

Simon Property Group's Business Model

SPG is a mall REIT that owns an interest in 199 income-producing properties in the U.S., consisting of 95 malls, 69 Premium Outlets, 14 Mills, 6 lifestyle centers, and 15 other retail properties in 37 states and Puerto Rico. SPG also owns an 80% noncontrolling interest in The Taubman Realty Group, which has an interest in 24 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia.

Internationally, SPG has ownership interests in 33 Premium Outlets and Designer Outlet properties, primarily located in Asia, Europe and Canada, and also a 22.4% equity stake in Klépierre SA (OTCPK:KLPEF), or Klépierre, a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company. It owns, or has an interest in, shopping centers located in 14 countries in Europe.

During 2021, SPG recorded significant occupancy gains and record retailer sales, and demand for space is robust and increasing daily. 2021 revenues increased more than $500 million (to $5.12 billion), cash flow increased $1.3 billion (to $3.88 billion), FFO increased $1.2 billion (to $4.49 billion), and SPG increased the quarterly dividend by 27% from 2020 levels.

As you can see below, SPG’s dividend payout has not returned to 2019 levels of $8.30 per share ($6.77 now).

Fast Graphs

SPG’s Domestic Property Net Operating Income (“NOI”) in 2021 was approximately 8% below the record 2019 levels after posting a 17% decline in 2020. The company expects that as it opens more and more tenants (replacing the ones lost through COVID-19), it will be above the 2019 NOI level.

SPG has had consistent growth over multiple decades, and its core strengths (or moats) include capital allocation, balance sheet management, and operating expertise. Also, SPG continues to evolve by focusing on new development and redevelopment in the U.S. and international portfolios, investments in hospitality, wellness, food and entertainment, e-commerce, retail brands and growth stage companies.

I view Simon thru a different lens than most mall analysts, as I consider the company to be more of the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) for retail. Simon has its hands in many different business lines, all correlated to drive brand equity towards the consumer.

As seen below, 2021 was a very good year for SPG, as the company was able to generate 25% FFO per growth, clawing back much of the earnings losses from the previous year.

Investors who were confident enough to buy shares in March 2020 saw annual returns in excess of 100% (shares hit $166.74 in 11-21).

Fast Graphs

Catalysts…

SPG maintains a strong redevelopment pipeline that includes many mixed-use projects. In 2021, the company completed more than 20 redevelopment projects across all platforms in the U.S. and internationally.

Total investment in redevelopment projects completed in 2021 was more than $425 million, with an average cash-on-cash yield of approximately 8%.

SPG completed redevelopment projects of several former department store spaces, including:

Burlington Mall in Burlington (Boston), Massachusetts

Ocean County Mall in Toms River (New York), New Jersey

Northshore Mall in Peabody (Boston), Massachusetts

Tacoma Mall in Tacoma (Seattle), Washington

West Town Mall in Knoxville, Tennessee

SPG opened 33 anchor/specialty tenants in 2021 and expects to open more than 40 in 2022. The company also continues to add mixed-use components to market-leading centers with the openings of two: AC Hotels by Marriott at Dadeland Mall in Miami, Florida; and Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise (Miami), Florida.

Over the past five years, SPG has completed the redevelopment of more than 20 former department store sites into alternative uses and still has a significant pipeline of additional opportunities. The company has many other attractive redevelopment opportunities in the pipeline, such as

Brea Mall in Brea (Los Angeles), California

King of Prussia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton (San Francisco), California

At Phipps Plaza in Buckhead (Atlanta), SPG will soon open (Fall 2022) a transformative redevelopment that redefines the future of modern, mixed-use luxury. This redevelopment will feature a 150-room Nobu Hotel and Nobu Restaurant; One Phipps Plaza, a 13-story Class A LEED Gold certified office building; a Life Time Athletic and Life Time Work; and CITIZENS Culinary Market.

At Northgate Station in Seattle, Washington (the former Northgate Mall site), one of the first enclosed shopping centers built in 1950 opened the first phase, featuring the new NHL franchise Seattle Kraken’s corporate office and the Kraken Community Iceplex. The Iceplex includes the team’s practice facility, 32 Bar & Grill, and a medical center. Northgate Station is a perfect example of a regional center being transformed into a vibrant mixed-use environment.

On the international front, SPG opened the West Midlands Designer Outlet, a 197,000 square foot outlet center located in Staffordshire, England, and Jeju Premium Outlets, a 92,000 square foot outlet center located in Jeju Province, South Korea. Jeju Premium Outlets is SPG’s fifth Premium Outlet Center in South Korea.

SPG also completed an expansion at La Reggia Designer Outlet (56,000 square foot expansion) in Marcianise (Naples), Italy, and has two new international development projects under construction:

Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets in Tokyo, Japan (opening fall 2022)

Paris-Giverny Designer Outlet (Normandie) in France (opening spring 2023).

Total gross costs for these two projects are approximately $315 million, with an expected average yield on cost of approximately 9%.

On the leasing front, SPG executed more than 4,100 leases in 2021, totaling over 15 million square feet across the portfolio. This was the highest amount of leasing activity over the past six years. Luxury brands continue to choose SPG’s portfolio:

Gucci

Alexander McQueen

Balenciaga, Bally

Tag Heuer

Breitling

Marc Jacobs

Louis Vuitton

Prada

Amiri

Ferrari Store

GANINI

Restaurant activity is robust. In 2021, SPG executed 61 restaurant deals and opened 43, including:

Joey

North Italia

Parm

Plank Seafood Provisions

Shake Shack

Sweetgreen

True Food Kitchen

The Non-Real Estate Platform

Around 5 years ago, SPG began to build its non-real estate platform with retail operations investments that include SPARC Group and JCPenney.

SPARC includes seven brands:

Aéropostale

Brooks Brothers

Eddie Bauer

Forever 21

Lucky Brand

Nautica

Reebok

SPG entered a joint venture (with partners Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. (BAM) and Authentic Brands Group) to acquire JCPenney out of bankruptcy in December 2020. In just one year, the group stabilized the business, significantly improved financial results, de-levered the balance sheet, added private and exclusive national brands, and established a new leadership team focused on the future growth of this storied retailer.

According to SPG, the retail operations produced terrific results in 2021, outperforming on gross margin and EBITDA. SPG also has an approximate 10% ownership interest in ABG, a world-class intellectual property, brand development, marketing, and entertainment company.

The ABG licensing platform includes more than 30 brands and generates approximately $10 billion in gross merchandise value through its network of over 700 partners globally. SG recognized a significant gain in ABG due to the recapitalization that happened at the end of 2020. The market value of ABG when SPG first invested was a little over $1 billion; today, it stands over $13 billion.

More recently, SPG and BAM put forward a bid to buy Kohl's Corp (KSS) in a deal that could value the department store retailer at more than $8.6 billion. According to the New York Post, the bidders have offered to pay $68.00 per share to buy Kohl’s, driving the company’s shares up 5.3% yesterday to $60.39.

If the deal goes through, JCPenney owners would continue running two separate brands while streamlining operations and reducing costs. The two firms intend to reduce Kohl’s costs by $1 billion over the following three years, according to the report.

Apart from Simon Property and Brookfield, private equity firms Sycamore Partners and Leonard Green & Partners are also interested in buying the department store chain, as well as The Franchise Group (FRG) – see our latest article on FRG HERE.

What I find most interesting here, with regard to SPG’s non-real estate investments, is that most analysts are not assigning brand value to these investments. As a stakeholder in SPG, I believe there’s enormous value in the brandy equity of the REIT - the market value of these investments is multiples of cash investments.

Simon Property Has Fortress Balance Sheet

SPG has a fortress A-rated balance sheet (A-/A3), with liquidity of approximately $8 billion following the January 2022 senior notes issuance. In anticipation of rising rates, SPG reduced total debt outstanding by over $1.5 billion during 2021, and the mall REIT has one of the strongest balance sheets in the REIT industry.

The mall juggernaut navigated the pandemic with a steady hand. For example, the company amended and extended its $3.5 billion revolving credit facility with a lower pricing grid for 5 years, issued $2.75 billion of senior notes €750 million notes, and completed the refinancing of 25 property mortgages for a total of $3.3 billion at an average interest rate of 3.14%.

In January 2022, SPG completed a two-tranche U.S. dollar senior notes offering totaling $1.2 billion, with a weighted average yield of 1.71%. Proceeds were used to fund the retirement of approximately $1.3 billion of mortgages at 3.75% weighted average interest rate.

The company reduced total debt outstanding by over $1.5 billion during 2021, and had liquidity of approximately $8 billion following the January 2022 senior notes issuance.

SPG is One of the BEST REITS to Own in the World

We believe SPG is one of the best REITs to own. Before I tell you why, let me point out that Herb Simon and his brother Melvin (d. 2009) founded SPG. Herb is chairman emeritus and his nephew, David (Melvin's son), has been CEO since 1995. The duo owns over 3.5 million shares valued at over $450 million… i.e., they have “skin in the game.”

Now, as you can see (above), shares are trading at 10.6x P/FFO, well below the 16.4x normal multiple. This is a massive discount, especially when you consider the fact SPG has an A-rated balance sheet with a well-covered dividend.

Our conservative forecast has SPG returning ~20% annually over the next 12 months:

Our most likely model has SPG returning 25% over the next 12 months:

Our optimistic model has SPG returning 30% over the next 12 months:

We just doubled down on SPG within the Durable Income Portfolio (from 2% exposure to 4% exposure)… and although we recognize the risks related to rising rates, inflation, and a possible recession, we have confidence in the horse and the jockey… and the fact that we now own more shares in the Berkshire Hathaway of Everything Retail.