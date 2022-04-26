primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is a global investment management organization with +$1.6T in assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2022. Over their long history, which began in 1937, they’ve rewarded shareholders with significant share price appreciation and steadily increasing dividend payouts.

In recent years, the growing popularity of passively managed funds and other lower cost platforms has presented structural headwinds for the company, resulting in increased net outflows. The fiercely competitive environment has also increased the company’s expenses and has pressured their business model, which is inherently based on premium fees in return for their active services.

The popularity of passively managed funds did make sense in an era with loose monetary and fiscal policy with no alternatives to U.S. equities. After all, why would an investor want to dilute their gains by paying a higher fee to an active stock picker when they could instead invest in a low-cost fund that tracks a steadily increasing index?

With gains set to be significantly harder to come by in a period with rising rates and elevated valuations, the demand outlook for quality active managers seems favorable. This will benefit firms, such as TROW, who specialize in selecting stocks based on fundamentals and their relative value. At just 10.7x forward earnings, shares appear to be trading at a discount. A history of double-digit dividend growth is an additional incentive for patient investors. At present valuations, TROW is the right price for any long-term portfolio

What’s Going On With The Stock?

Shares in TROW rose significantly from their lows in 2020 and hit a peak of about $224 in the middle of 2021. The run-up was aided in part on strong market performance over the past two years. Since it’s peak, however, it has been on a steady downtrend. YTD, the stock is down over 30%. The S&P 500, on the other hand, is down about 12%.

YCharts - TROW Price History

The gap in performance between TROW and the S&P is surprising, given that returns on the stock have generally tracked the broader index since 2017. Prior to then, TROW was significantly outperforming, driven in part by an environment marked with relatively tighter monetary and fiscal policy, conditions that have benefitted active funds in the past.

YCharts - Annualized 10-Yr Returns of TROW Compared to S&P 500

The divergence in performance began to accelerate in earnest beginning in January 2022, around the same time as the quarterly earnings release, which underwhelmed. With equity valuations at record highs, the company experienced increased net outflows in the fourth quarter, with redemptions concentrated in U.S. equity growth portfolios.

YCharts - 1-Yr Return of TROW Compared To S&P 500

The significant declines beginning in January coincided with the crossover of the 200-day and 50-day moving averages. This was confirmation of bearish sentiment, and it signaled further losses ahead. The price gap appears to be narrowing, but shares are still fighting just to make it to the 50-day average.

YCharts - 200/50 Day Moving Average of TROW

At an RSI of 34, shares appear to be hovering around the oversold territory. If the upcoming earnings release and outlook comes in better than expected, shares will likely bounce considerably higher on the news.

YCharts - TROW RSI

Active Investing Will Make A Comeback

TROW’s core competency is in active investing, which is also labeled as “strategic investing” by the company. This form of portfolio management is driven by a more hands-on approach as opposed to a mere surface-level analysis.

Some benefits of active investing include more flexibility in adjusting portfolios and a greater ability to make opportunistic investments in individual companies with strong fundamentals. This is in contrast to simply defaulting to a set basket of stocks within a certain sector. Additionally, active investing allows managers to better meet the specific needs of their clients.

In return for this more hands-on approach, active funds earn a higher fee than their passive counterparts. This is also the biggest drawback for an individual investor when deciding between an actively or passively managed fund.

Higher fees, however, don't necessarily result in better client returns. In fact, active funds have underperformed over the past several years. In 2021, for example, 85% of active U.S. stock funds underperformed the S&P 500. This was up considerably from 64% from 2020. The reason for the underperformance was due largely to the continued outperformance of large growth stocks over smaller value-oriented names.

The performance of TROW’s funds have held up strongly over a ten-year timespan, with 85% of their equity funds outperforming the Morningstar median. However, the number of outperforming funds has been lower in recent years, with only 38% of funds outperforming over the past one year. Additionally, when compared against their passive peers, the number of funds outperforming are lower than their overall totals.

TROW Fund Performance Summary - Form 10-K

Due to the underperformance of actively managed funds, more than half a trillion dollars have flowed out of actively managed U.S. stocks over the past ten years. When including international markets, however, active funds have consistently outperformed.

According to Bloomberg, active equity funds in international markets held +$2.36T in funds versus passive’s +$1.67T. Additionally, over the past five years, active funds have significantly outperformed their passive peers in critical growth markets, such as India.

The poor overall performance in international markets compared to U.S. stocks is one reason that the markets have attracted limited passive funds. For firms such as TROW, with a large set of diversified international funds, they are well-suited for any rotation away from U.S. equities.

Over the past decade, U.S. equities have been on a consistent uptrend. In an environment with loose monetary policy and with few viable alternatives to stocks, it often didn’t seem reasonable for an investor to dilute their gains by paying large fees to active managers.

As seen in the graph below, while passive funds have consistently outperformed from 2014 onwards, they lagged actively managed funds in the period immediately following the 2008 financial crisis. This suggests that the utility of active managers is greater during periods of volatility or with a high degree of bearish sentiment.

Hartford Funds Active Vs Passive Investing Performance History

In fact, research has shown that active managers do outperform during bear markets or periods marked with heightened volatility. While some would disagree, it does seem intuitive that actively managed funds would outperform, due to their ability to diversify and pick stocks based on their relative value.

In an era of easy money, it’s easy to hold a stock and watch it appreciate daily. Gains, however, are significantly harder to come by in periods with tighter monetary policy and negative sentiment. As it appears the market is indeed heading into this more difficult investing environment, TROW appears well-suited to capitalize on the impending need for successful asset managers.

The Fundamentals Are Strong

Author's Summary of Strength of TROW's Fundamentals

At the end of 2021, TROW’s balance sheet consisted of +$12.5B in total assets and just +$2.3B in total liabilities. In addition, the company was in a net cash position, with +$1.5B of cash on hand. With no long-term debt and a ratio of assets to liabilities in excess of 5x, there are clearly no liquidity or long-term solvency concerns.

Partial Balance Sheet - Form 10-K

The strong balance sheet is due in part to the company’s ability to generate significant cash from operations. In 2021, for example, the company generated +$3.5B in operating cash flows. Even after accounting for their investing activities, TROW still had +$2.4B available in free cash flow. Much of this remaining cash was returned to shareholders via buybacks and dividends.

In the current year, the total payouts were +$2.8B, which was nearly 40% greater than in 2020. Furthermore, the total payouts were fully covered by operating cash flows. Additionally, total dividend payments, which included a special payout in the current year, were covered in full by both operating and free cash flows and represented just over 50% of net income. Overall, the payouts appear safe and are likely to continue growing in future periods.

Author's Summary of Cash Flow Statement

On profitability, TROW is generally outperforming the sector median by a significant margin, with the exception of gross profit. Though they are outperforming their own five-year average, they are underperforming the sector by about 9%. This is not a concern, however, given their strength in other areas.

In recent years, active managers have incurred additional costs as competition with low-cost platforms have steadily increased. In addition, many have lowered their fees to retain clients. Lower fees and increased competition has negatively impacted margins in the near-term but are expected to improve over time as synergies are realized.

Seeking Alpha - Profitability Metrics of TROW

Overall, there are no liquidity or long-term solvency concerns due to the company’s net cash position. A consistent ability to generate positive cash flows through all business cycles is another strength that will help the company maintain its strong financial position. Though increased competition has impacted gross margins, overall profitability is still quite strong compared to the sector median and their own historical averages. As such, it is appropriate to rate the fundamentals of TROW as strong with a positive outlook.

Upcoming Earnings

TROW is set to report earnings on Thursday, April 28, 2022. On their last earnings release, they beat expectations on both EPS and total revenues. GAAP EPS beat by +$0.05, while total revenues beat by +$19.12M. Despite the beat, shares declined after the release due to weak guidance that called for net flows that would trail the company’s 1-3% long-term growth rate. Additionally, the company also experienced elevated equity redemptions, which contributed to outflows of +$22.7B in Q4.

In previous earnings cycles, the company has often beat on estimates and their stock has rallied accordingly. Over the past year, however, bearish sentiment in the markets in general has sent shares significantly lower. Given the volatility in the markets, the company’s AUM and their investment performance will be of heightened attention when they report. If earnings and the outlook are better than expected, shares will likely rebound significantly higher, after having already declined 35% over the past six months.

YCharts - TROW Price History Post-Earnings

Primary Risks

TROW’s revenues are derived primarily from investment advisory fees that are calculated as a percentage of the market value of the company’s AUM, which are subject to substantial fluctuation due to many factors, including investment performance, investing trends, and general financial market declines, among others. Sustained decreases in the value of the company’s AUM could have a material adverse effect on investment advisory fees and revenues.

The company operates in an intensely competitive industry where the company’s investment products are available without sales or redemption fees. This means that investors may be more willing to transfer assets to competing products. In addition, in recent years, the market environment has led investors to shift to lower fee passive investment products. The shift away from active investing has been and may continue to be structural headwinds for the company.

TROW provides their services to U.S. mutual funds under various agreements that are reviewed on an annual basis by the Board of each TROW mutual fund. If the Board does not agree with the terms of the agreement, they can terminate the contract upon 60-days’ notice. Termination of the contract or the negotiation of lower fees both would have a significant adverse effect on the company’s results of operations.

Within the agreements with the U.S. mutual funds, the company charges the funds certain administrative fees and related expenses based upon contracted terms. As such, the company can be negatively impacted if they fail to accurately estimate their underlying expense levels or are required to incur unexpected expenses relating to the mutual fund.

Conclusion

TROW is an experienced asset manager with a long history of rewarding shareholders with the combination of share-price appreciation and steadily increasing dividend payouts. Over the last ten years, these payouts have grown at a CAGR of 13%, and they are likely to continue growing in future periods.

The company’s strong balance sheet with no long-term debt is a strength that provides the company with the flexibility to invest in growth and to return any excess cash to shareholders. Expenses, however, have risen due to increased competition with low-cost platforms. Additionally, the market environment has not been favorable for active managers. This has partly contributed to recent outflows. Despite these headwinds, the long-term outlook is positive.

Investments made in ETFs, alternative investments, and ESG-related products will help TROW diversify away from their more standard offerings. Furthermore, bearish sentiment in the market, combined with increased volatility should also favor a shift to more active investing.

Shares are currently trading at 10.7x forward earnings versus a five-year historical average of +14.9x. A return to the average would suggest a fair price of about $185. Even when applying a 12x multiple, the current share price would still be over 10% undervalued. At present valuations, TROW appears to be trading at an attractive price for long-term investors who seek modest upside and double-digit dividend growth at a moderate level of risk.