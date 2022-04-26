undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

According to earnings reports so far, consumers are more than willing to keep spending:

Bank CEOs kicked off earnings season with a consistent message that household finances and demand are in solid shape. Procter & Gamble Co., which counts Tide, Bounty and Pampers among its brands, has seen consumers reaching for premium-brand products. Bank of America Corp. and credit-card giant American Express Co. noted solid travel demand. ..... For now, "consumers are still generally upbeat," House said. "Nobody likes this inflation backdrop, but it's not necessarily deterring a lot of consumers from spending, particularly when their job prospects are so good right now." ..... "Part of the inflation story is how the consumers handle it and are we going to see consumption get cut off, or will consumers just push through the higher prices and continue to consume?" said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. "So far, it looks like consumers are shrugging off the price increases, but everybody is complaining about it."

Let's quantify the above comments.

Total ages and Y/Y percentage change (FRED)

The total average hourly earnings for nonsupervisory employees (left) continue to rise. The Y/Y percentage change (right) is just shy of 7% - a very strong advance.

Real retail sales (FRED)

While real retail sales have been moving sideways since the start of last year, they are still at a high level.

Real durable, non-durable, and service PCE spending (FRED)

The above chart converts personal consumption expenditure data to a base 100 format, making the start of the last recession 100. Spending on durables and non-durables is strong while spending on services has finally returned to near pre-pandemic levels.

We'll get personal spending data later this week.

To use a monster movie moniker, it's the return of the son of supply chain problems:

China's stringent rules to curb Covid-19 are about to unleash another wave of summer chaos on supply chains between Asia, the U.S. and Europe. Beijing's zero-tolerance approach amid an escalating virus outbreak brings the pandemic full circle, more than two years after its emergence in Wuhan upended the global economy. Shipping congestion at Chinese ports, combined with Russia's war in Ukraine, risks a one-two punch that threatens to derail the recovery, already buffeted by inflation pressures and headwinds to growth.

This will add to already strong pricing pressures.

So far, earnings are strong:

In terms of revenues, 69% of S&P 500 companies have reported actual revenues above estimates, which is equal to the five-year average of 69%. In aggregate, companies are reporting revenues that are 1.3% above estimates, which is below the five-year average of 1.7%. ..... Overall, 20% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported actual results for Q1 2022 to date. Of these companies, 79% have reported actual EPS above estimates, which is above the five-year average of 77%. In aggregate, companies are reporting earnings that are 8.1% above estimates, which is below the five-year average of 8.9%.

This will help to put upward pressure on stocks.

Let's take a look at the charts:

1-Year SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (StockCharts)

Above are one-year charts for the SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM. The QQQ and IWM are at or near 1-year lows. The SPY is heading towards that level.

This is not a good set-up for the rest of the week.