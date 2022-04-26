byakkaya/E+ via Getty Images

Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ:CRDO) is off to a volatile start in its short journey as a publicly listed company. The stock quickly rose after the IPO, driven to a great extent by optimism about future prospects. However, the rally did not last long. Doubts have surfaced about CRDO for a couple of reasons and the stock is now almost back to square one. The reasons why will be covered next.

The market had a change of heart

CRDO was founded in 2008, but its IPO only took place last January with the stock priced at $10 a share. The stock began trading on the 27th of January, ending the day up 17%. CRDO raised about $200M, but that was about $100M less than what it originally hoped for. CRDO was forced to price its IPO at the bottom of its range and the company sold fewer shares than expected.

It didn’t help that the IPO took place in what was a tough month for stocks, tech stocks in particular. Many tech stocks sold off, which likely dampened enthusiasm for a stock like CRDO, contributing to the less-than-stellar results. Still, CRDO continued to rally in the weeks following the IPO thanks to sustained buying interest. At one point, CRDO reached a peak with a gain of as much as 70%, four to six weeks after the IPO.

Multiple firms issued buy ratings during this time frame, which helped boost sentiment towards CRDO, encouraging people to take a chance with CRDO. CRDO is a supplier of high-speed connectivity solutions to the data infrastructure market. This market is believed to have vast growth potential, which is why many analysts from different firms recommended buying the stock.

However, the stock took a turn for the worse when CRDO released its first earnings report post-IPO. The rally came to an end and the stock changed gears as it went in the other direction. The decline continues to this day, resulting in CRDO losing almost all its post-IPO gains. The stock is now roughly a third off its recent high and back to where it was shortly after the IPO. The stock has basically gone full circle.

Growth may not be fast enough to satisfy everyone

The market did not like what CRDO had to say in its first earnings report post-IPO judging by the way the stock has declined following the report. Keep in mind that expectations had gone up along with the price of the stock in the lead-up to the report. Market cap peaked at $2.4B and CRDO needed great and not just okay numbers to show why the rally and the high expectations were justified.

As it turned out, CRDO had some good news to share, but they were outweighed by the bad. For instance, CRDO was expected to report a quarterly loss, but the Q3 FY2022 numbers surprised by almost breaking even on a GAAP basis. On a non-GAAP basis, CRDO posted an unexpected profit. Revenue increased by an impressive 136.3% YoY to $31.8M. CRDO ended with a GAAP loss of $5.1M in Q3 FY2021, but it came close to breaking even in Q3 FY2022 with a GAAP loss of $144,000, much less than before.

CRDO did even better in terms of non-GAAP. CRDO flipped a net loss of $4.45M or $0.07 a share in Q3 FY2021 into a net profit of $2.4M or $0.03 per share in Q3 FY2022. GAAP gross margin was 60.1% and non-GAAP gross margin was 60.7%, both better than a year ago. The table below shows the numbers for Q3 FY2022.

(Unit: $1000, except EPS) (GAAP) Q3 FY2022 Q3 FY2021 YoY Revenue 31,800 13,458 136.29% Gross margin 60.1% 60.0% 10bps Operating expenses 19,563 12,865 52.06% Operating income (loss) (451) (4,794) - Net income (loss) (144) (5,117) - EPS $0.00 ($0.08) - (Non-GAAP) Gross margin 60.7% 60.3% 40bps Operating expenses 18,171 12,064 50.62% Net income (loss) 2,401 (4,450) - EPS $0.03 ($0.07) -

Source: CRDO Form 8-K

If this were all there was to it, the market would likely have reacted very differently than it did. The Q3 numbers surprised in a good way, but they were offset by other not so positive developments. In fact, there is reason to believe the Q3 numbers might not be indicative of what to expect from CRDO going forward.

CRDO released other numbers, which offered insights into how the company has performed over a longer period of time, something that was hard to do pre-IPO. These numbers suggest that while the Q3 numbers looked impressive, they were more like the exception than the norm. For instance, revenue increased by 77% YoY to $68.95M in the first three quarters of FY2022, a more modest pace than in Q3.

The bottom line looked worse than Q3 might have suggested. GAAP loss per share decreased from $0.35 a year ago to $0.24 in the first three quarters. In terms of non-GAAP, losses increased from $0.17 to $0.19 a share. Gross margins shrank, both in terms of GAAP and non-GAAP. The table below shows the numbers for Q1-Q3 FY2022.

(Unit: $1000, except EPS) (GAAP) Q1-Q3 FY2022 Q1-Q3 FY2021 YoY Revenue 68,951 38,947 77.04% Gross margin 58.4% 64.0% (560bps) Operating expenses 55,881 48,238 15.84% Operating income (loss) (15,635) (23,324) - Net income (loss) (16,821) (24,425) - EPS ($0.24) ($0.35) - (Non-GAAP) Gross margin 58.9% 64.3% (540bps) Operating expenses 52,241 35,387 47.63% Net income (loss) (13,032) (11,616) - EPS ($0.19) ($0.17) -

Some may argue that Q3 showed a marked improvement compared to the two preceding quarters, but the outlook suggests the Q3 numbers were atypical. Guidance calls for Q4 FY2022 revenue of $37-41M, an increase of 22.6% QoQ at the midpoint. It’s also an increase of 96% YoY, which is less than in Q3. Furthermore, gross margins are expected to decline and operating expenses are expected to outpace top-line growth. The combination of lower margins and higher operating expenses should result in a deterioration of the bottom line compared to Q3.

Q4 FY2022 (guidance) Q3 FY2022 QoQ (midpoint) Revenue $37-41M $31.8M 22.64% GAAP gross margin 58.5-60.5% 60.1% (60bps) Non-GAAP gross margin 59.0-61.0% 60.7% (70bps) GAAP operating expenses $26-28M $19.6M 37.76% Non-GAAP operating expenses $21-23M $18.2M 20.88%

However, it gets even worse. CRDO might not come close to guidance. CRDO released an updated Form 8-K on April 13, which warned that:

“On April 12, 2022, a supplier informed Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd that due to government COVID lockdown mandates in China, we should expect certain disruptions in the manufacturing of some of our products. As a result of these disruptions, our ability to achieve revenue within our previously provided guidance may be at risk. Credo is actively engaged with its suppliers to mitigate disruption.”

Source: CRDO Form 8-K

CRDO is not a cheap stock

If guidance is any indication, then CRDO expects growth to slow down and it may even contract depending on the severity of the situation in China. This is a problem because CRDO needs fast growth if it is to live up to high expectations and the valuations assigned due to it.

Valuations are currently very much on the high side. While not all metrics are available, it’s possible to get a sense of what CRDO goes for. For instance, CRDO does not have a P/E value due to it being in the red, but in terms of say price-to-sales, CRDO is valued at about 18 times sales with a market cap of $1.62B and sales of $89M on a TTM basis.

In comparison, a company like Marvell (MRVL) is similar in that it too is going after the same markets CRDO is targeting. MRVL could be regarded as a competitor of CRDO for that reason. MRVL has seen its market cap rise due to its exposure to the data infrastructure market, but it is valued at about 11 times sales, significantly less than CRDO. MRVL also has other strengths that CRDO does not have, including being much bigger and having a much more diverse product portfolio.

Investor takeaways

The data infrastructure market has lots of potential in terms of growth and rightfully so. The amount of data being generated is growing exponentially, requiring infrastructure that is equipped to deal with vast amounts of data being moved around. For instance, data centers need to be connected to high-speed connections to serve all the data requests being made.

Companies that target this market stand to reap the benefits. It’s no wonder that players have been positioning themselves to capture a piece of the pie. This has led to numerous acquisitions. For instance, MRVL completed the acquisition of Inphi Corp in 2021 for $10B to beef up its position in the data infrastructure market, valuing the latter at 16 times sales at that time.

Other notable acquisitions include II-VI ‘s (IIVI) acquisition of Coherent and Lumentum’s (LITE) acquisition of NeoPhotonics, both at lower valuations than the one for Inphi. All these acquisitions by companies are driven by the desire to compete in the market for high-speed data connections. While M&A activity has slowed down, there are still many who believe that investing in data infrastructure is worth it. CRDO has seen some of that spill over with many buy recommendations.

The company may be small right now, but it won’t stay that way as long as it grows fast enough. However, the release of the first quarterly report as a publicly listed company allows people to have a look at CRDO in a way that was not possible before. While it’s still early, the early signs are not that re-assuring.

CRDO is growing, but the top and the bottom line seem to be regressing and that was before the recent update from China, which suggests the Q4 numbers will be worse than guidance had suggested. And even if guidance is met, CRDO may not be growing fast enough for everyone’s liking. Guidance suggests CRDO will grow by about 83% YoY in FY2022. Again, before the China update.

In comparison, Inphi was doubling sales when MRVL offered 16 times sales. In other words, CRDO is growing at a slower pace and is valued higher at 18 times sales. Note that other transactions went for lower values than Inphi. All this suggests that while CRDO may have potential down the road, valuations have gotten ahead of itself, even after the recent correction.

I am neutral on CRDO. CRDO is growing fast, has lots of potential and may be a better buy in the future, but as of right now, CRDO does not offer a compelling enough case to go long. There’s the risk the situation could get worse in China and even if it does not, CRDO looks too pricey for what it offers in return. CRDO may offer a better deal down the road, but not right now.