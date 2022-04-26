Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Sustainability Requires Lithium

Beneath the Southeast US lies a large Jurassic period salt water aquifer, formed in a similar process to hydrocarbons. This brine is readily pumped for bromine production, but no chance for evaporative processes prevent cost-effective lithium extraction. Therefore, a new process was necessary, and this is where Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) comes in. The company is working to develop novel extraction technologies that can utilize existing bromine extraction infrastructure to create battery grade lithium salts. While still in its early stage, there is the potential for the creation of a significant lithium source with a smaller environmental footprint than traditional evaporation ponds.

With plenty of evidence supporting ever-increasing lithium demand due to EVs and battery storage, and the lack of replacement salts, indicates a tremendous market for lithium producers. As such, I believe that demand will not be an issue, and all risk lies in the operation and production process. If successful, I expect SLI to have a stable financial position, but I also expect conservative production growth at the same time. Unfortunately, the company has over $1 billion in CAPEX expectations for just over $4 billion in NPV. Further, data concerning the feasibility of their solution is lacking, leading to short reports, uncertainty, and risk. Considering the company has only $100 million in cash at the moment, dilution or debt increases are likely. As a result, I will be remaining on the sidelines until further technical data is presented, operations are well underway, and consistent financial improvements occur.

Lack of Detail Does Not Equal Deception

While recent short reports by Hindenburg Research and Blue Orca made many claims against SLI management and the inability of their technology to perform, I find that this angle is unjustified. There could be multiple reasons for not releasing technical details, especially in regards to patent infringement risk due to the high stakes lithium market. Sure, other speculative ventures attempted by the CEO could have failed, but his intentions are unknown. I find that argument lacking in the face of SLI's current position.

On the other hand, if this was a biotech company, they would be earning essentially no investor capital because successful data is one of the most important qualities to see for speculative investments. This is just one reason why the stock may fall. The entire current valuation is just being propped up by hope and the growth potential, although I will cover some important insights that have been provided.

It would seem that there is a decent amount of information available for those who care to dive in. This includes multiple bench- and mini-pilot-scale demonstration runs, with the results being published in a Preliminary Economic Assessment from 2019. Then, a large scale plant was developed, with successful runs occurring on site as well:

In late 2020, Standard Lithium announced that they had successfully produced concentrated LiCl solution from their demonstration plant in Arkansas operating under optimized and refined processes summarized above and processing 50 gpm of brine from the Lanxess South Plant. The LiCl solution was further concentrated via reverse osmosis before using the developed continuous crystallization process to produce 99.9% pure Li2CO3.

This success has been enough to earn a significant investment from Koch Strategic Platforms. The $100 million investment would have not been made without significant due diligence by a very experience team, and extensive facility and data inspections were likely performed. I find the investment to be a bullish sign that paves the way for further investments.

Major Pros and Cons

There are many positive points that I support, and believe in, for Standard Lithium. By listing them out, investors should be able to get an idea about the relative risk of the company, and then decide whether they will add to the other $1.0 billion invested in SLI.

Pros

Tremendous demand, now and in the future, for lithium.

The company has chosen an untapped lithium rich region, the Smackover formation that may be able to supply at least 750,000 tons of the element.

If the technology is successful, they can expand to other oilfield brine regions such as Mississippi Lime, Texas Cretaceous, North Dakota Devonian, and more, with minor commercial competition.

The current major project for SLI is in cooperation with Laxness and their already established Bromine extraction site. The bolt-on process reduces costs, and increases efficiency.

Cons

Oilfield Brines such as the Smackover Formation have been untapped for a reason, whether through the inability to extract or cost prohibition.

While competition currently exists with evaporative or mineral extraction, there are a few competitive DLE processes that also must be watched. More on this next.

Will the increased cost ever be able to match evaporative lithium? Will demand and a smaller environmental footprint outpace CAPEX and OPEX requirements?

Current cash stockpile is insufficient to cover initial CAPEX, how will funds be acquired and/or spent?

DLE Extraction Competitors

Competition comes in multiple forms, whether due to the extraction technology type, brine source, pre- and operational production costs, and yearly production levels. While I do expect that lithium demand will dilute the effects of competition, effects will become more pronounced over time. Therefore, I expect little competitive risk for at least the next decade. Further, SLI’s production is further along than peers (listed below), although they are slightly cost competitive to slightly expensive which is offset by a fairly large opportunity. No provided data points seem falsified, or out of line when compared to the rest of these companies, and so I assume they are correct to a point.

Lithium Sector: Production Costs Outlook

Cash vs Expenditures

While the $100 million Koch investment will help to kick-start commercialization at the Laxness site, the price tags remain burdensome in my eyes. The Laxness project has a $437 million Total Capital Cost requirement, and a further $90 million in annual operating costs. Clarity on how and when these funds will be obtained and spent, whether initially, in multiple phases, and in conjunction with Laxness, is unclear. This is one reason why the short interest remains high. However, returns are set to be high at approximately $283 million in revenues per year, and I expect much of this will initially be reinvested into alternate projects.

Those estimated revenues are quite low considering the current $1.0 billion market cap, and so, the company already has another project lined up, Southwest Arkansas. With a price tag of $870 million in CAPEX, it is hard to see how Laxness profits will be able to establish production. Further, annual revenues are only set to double to $570 million, below my idea of fair value for high speed, low loss growth. Therefore, I expect no profitability any time soon and cash may be obtained with debt or dilution. However, the chance for further investments or licensing agreements offers some hope for more shareholder friendly practices.

The current market cap is a tell-all for the future potential. Some positive factors are present, such as the fact that lithium prices are approximately 5x PEA expected levels of $14k USD per ton. As such, we can expect close to 5x more revenues for each project. As such, we can see how the $1 billion market cap now looks far more favorable. Although prices are slowly falling from highs around $75,000 per ton, it is a bad idea to speculate on where they end up. Considering EVs and battery technologies are taking off, and lithium production has failed to rise at an equal rate, I am hesitant to believe that prices will fall to 2019-20 levels.

Trading Economics

Also, we will have to imagine that operating costs are also far higher now than in 2019, thanks to commodity and labor cost inflation over the past three years. As such, update data would be quite useful to determine the potential of the company. We can already see net losses increasing steadily since Dec 2020, but at a sustainable average of $7 million per quarter. Therefore, the current cash and ST investments are set to last about 4 years, not considering any major CAPEX requirement for facilities or operations.

The balance sheet has taken a hit to support the current SLI position, as shown with the tremendous increase in shares outstanding over the past five or more years. I am sure the next few years will still see growing shares outstanding and total debt. However, it is up to each individual investor to consider their tolerance, with those looking years ahead likely to fare well. I will just be hesitant to have any expectations for short-term performance due to the current company position.

Annual Balance Sheet Data, TTM on Right. (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

From a cursory look, SLI looks ready to begin commercialization of their brine lithium over the next year or so. Recent short reports have failed to gain traction, and I believe that the management is working towards success. However, it is important to take into consideration the lack of cash on hand to drive shareholder friendly growth. Dilution is already a large detriment to the valuation, but has little impact due to the lack of earnings. Further, non-evaporative lithium extraction technologies have failed to prove themselves yet, but an investment in SLI is likely the best way to support the industry.

In conclusion, various technologies can replace conventional solar evaporation to meet the Li demand by accelerating concentration processes and adapting systems to lower Li concentration. When it comes to Li extraction from oil and gas wastewater, this Viewpoint shows that the three reported metal oxide adsorbents and membrane technologies are the most promising. Despite this potential, few practical systems are operational. Greater efficiency is required, which can be attained both by improving the discussed methods and by developing novel methods in order to recover Li from solutions with a range of different characteristics and conditions.

While I will remain on the sidelines as short-term risk untangles itself, I will be keeping a close eye on the company over the next few years. I am sure other contributors will add their near-term outlook, and I recommend taking time to do your own due diligence. Perhaps quarterly recurring investments will work out for risk-averse investors. Stay tuned for an update as commercialization commences.

