For dividend investors, the recent price consolidation in STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) presents a buying opportunity. Through acquisitions, the industrial real estate investment trust is fast increasing its funds from operations and might anticipate mid-single digit FFO growth as inflation rises. The trust's funds from operations are cheap, thanks to a well-covered dividend and a pay-out ratio of only 70%.

A Huge $1 Trillion Market Opportunity

The industrial real estate industry is projected to be worth more than $1 trillion, and STAG Industrial, despite its rapid growth, is now only capturing a sliver (0.6%) of this massive market. Because the market is so fragmented, STAG Industrial has a lot of room for long-term growth because it mostly grows through acquisitions.

Target Market (STAG Industrial)

Growing Real Estate Portfolio And Acquisition Growth

STAG Industrial is one of the largest real estate investment trusts with an industrial core focus in the United States, based on portfolio size and market value. The trust owns 544 buildings totaling 108.6 million square feet in 40 states. STAG Industrial added 5.2 million square feet of industrial leasing space to its portfolio in the fourth quarter as a result of acquisitions.

The portfolio as a whole is focused on industrial buildings like warehouses, distribution centers, and other commerce-supporting infrastructure. STAG Industrial has a portfolio occupancy rate of 96.9% at the end of 2021.

Portfolio Snapshot (STAG Industrial)

Acquisitions Are Key To The Trust’s Growth

This was not always the case with STAG Industrial. The trust has progressively grown to its current size by acquiring industrial real estate across the country. The trust's real estate now has a balance-sheet value of $5.6 billion, and it is determined to grow much more. Real estate acquisitions have been at the center of the trust's growth strategy in recent years, and they will continue to be so in the future.

In the last year, STAG Industrial purchased 74 buildings totaling 12.9 million square feet for $1.3 billion. The trust's square footage increased by 11% in 2021.

Property acquisitions are critical for the trust's future growth in funds from operations. In 2022, STAG Industrial plans to invest $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion in new assets while selling real estate worth $200 million to $300 million.

Investors should expect the trust to make a major contribution to the STAG Industrial real estate platform while organically growing cash net operating income by 3-4% (expected for 2022).

Protect Against Inflation With STAG Industrial

I believe that STAG Industrial, as well as the real estate sector in general, will have a wonderful year in 2022. Because real estate values rise when inflation rises, it is the ideal asset class to possess when inflation is high. Residential apartment letting costs are currently skyrocketing across the country, and industrial real estate values and rents are also expected to rise.

With strong economic tailwinds pushing rents higher, STAG Industrial could be an excellent inflation hedge. In 2021, STAG Industrial's same-store cash net operating income growth rate was 3.8%, which is higher than the 1.6% cash NOI average over the previous seven years. Investors can utilize same-store data to examine how trusts manage their existing real estate holdings.

Same Store NOI (STAG Industrial)

FFO Growth, 70% Pay-Out Ratio, Multiple

In 2021, STAG Industrial's real estate assets earned $336.9 million in funds from operations, up 16% YoY. As previously mentioned, fresh acquisitions have fueled some of this growth. In addition, by compelling tenants to pay annual increases in base rates, the trust optimizes rents.

STAG Industrial's core funds from operations in 2021 were $344.3 million, up 19% YoY due to increased lease activity. Transaction/deal costs, debt extinguishment, severance charges, and other non-GAAP expenses are all factored into core funds from operations.

FFO (STAG Industrial)

The pay-out ratio for STAG Industrial in 4Q-21 was only 71% (based on updated 4Q-21 metrics), indicating that the dividend is extremely safe.

Investors can rest easy knowing that the dividend will not be cut because funds from operations consistently exceed the $0.3624-per-share quarterly dividend pay-out. The monthly dividend of STAG Industrial was increased by 0.7% to $0.12167 per share.

Dividend And Pay-Out Ratio (Author Created Table Based on Trust Information)

Buy The 15% Drop

On a diluted basis, STAG Industrial earned $2.06 per share in 2021. STAG Industrial might report funds from operations of roughly $2.16-$1.18-per-share in 2022, assuming a 5-6% YoY rise in core funds from operations, which is a plausible projection given increased demand for industrial real estate.

This range of expected funds from operations translates to an FFO multiple of 18.8x, which represents a 15% reduction to the multiple from the start of the year.

STAG Share Price (Finviz)

What Could Drive STAG Industrial’s Stock Price Lower

Inflation is a two-edged sword, reflecting both opportunities and hazards. It's an opportunity since real estate values/rents rise in synch with inflation, creating a natural inflation hedge for the trust. Inflation, on the other hand, boosts the probability of a recession.

Although a recession would not pose a significant risk to STAG Industrial's real estate assets, it would have an influence on the trust's worth. The trust is well positioned to endure a recession because to its diverse portfolio and low FFO pay-out ratio.

My Conclusion

In a market where inflation is on the rise, real estate equities like STAG that boost FFO and dividends are a good bet.

This year, STAG Industrial expects mid-single digit FFO growth, as well as a 3-4% YoY increase in cash net operating income. In 2022, STAG Industrial's monthly dividend was also increased.

STAG Industrial continues to add new properties to its portfolio, and the trust's valuation is appealing given the 15% price reduction since January. STAG Industrial has long-term growth potential because it only owns a small portion of the industrial real estate market.