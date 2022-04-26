Artistic Operations/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's always sad when storied companies are no longer good investments. Most of the best companies in our history have been great investments, but times change.

There are few brands or companies that are better known than General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). GM today boasts such well-known brands as Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC. The company has also developed autonomous driving vehicles, known as the Cruise.

GM is obviously an iconic brand in the US, but the stock has been a bad investment for some time.

Data by YCharts

GM's stock has gone nowhere since 2014, and the stock has consistently underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by a wide margin over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

GM's stock has underperformed the overall market for a long time, and the stock has stock hasn't moved up at all over the last 8 years.

Today, this company faces a number of headwinds. Gas prices are at historic high, interest rates have moved up, there are supply shortages in the semiconductor market continue, and the used car market remains robust. GM faces a number of significant near-term risks, and the company has few near-term catalysts. The stock is also not cheap when looking at a number of different metrics.

Rising oil and gas prices have hurt GM in several ways, and gas prices don't look likely to fall significantly anytime soon. First, rising oil and gas prices have started to hurt pickup and SUV sales for GM, which the company began to see in the 4th quarter of last year. Second, rising energy prices have also increased demand for electrical vehicles, and the electric vehicle industry is an area where GM is not well positioned. Electric car sales are obviously expected to rise exponentially moving forward, and GM has an ambitious goal of 1 million annual electric car sales by 2026, and the company wants to sell all electrical vehicles by 2035. The company is not currently close to meeting this goal, however, with GM having just around nearly 5% of the U.S. electric car market and nearly 7% of the Chinese car market. GM would need to be at 30% of the U.S. market and 16% of the Chinese market to hit these lofty goals.

High energy prices are starting to hurt GM's SUV sales, which make up nearly twenty percent of the company's revenues. In the U.S. market, just 2 years ago more pickup trucks than cars were sold. GM recently reported that 4th quarter sales in 2021 plunged 43% on a year-to-year comparison. The company's market share in the U.S. also fell from 18.3% to 13.2%.

Management blamed the company's bad recent quarter on supply shortages in the semiconductor market. However, supply shortages alone don't explain why the company saw such a significant drop in market share in the U.S., since most of the company's North American competitors face the same supply chain issues.

Well, supply chain issues in the semiconductor market are impacting GM and many other companies, but the company's heavy reliance on SUV sales and underperformance in the electrical vehicle market are issues unique to them. GM has seen strong demand for the company's new electric vehicle rollouts like the Silverado and Equinox EV, but the company is still behind most competitors in the electrical vehicle market.

GM's full year revenues held up in 2021 because the company was able to reduce incentives and raise prices with the average transaction up 19% to $53,797 last year. Still, energy and commodity prices have risen significantly since the company's last quarter, and GM is not likely going to be able to offset significant drops in sales numbers with massive reduction in promotions two years in a row. The used car market also remains robust, with prices in this market near record highs. Rising interest rates will make buying and leasing more difficult as well.

Several leading analysts have already dropped earnings numbers for most major US auto companies ahead of earnings reports, primarily because of concerns over rising costs and supply chain issues.

a GM building (motor1.com)

GM's position in autonomous vehicles, known as the Cruise, also isn't likely to produce significant revenue gains in the near-term. The first rollouts of GM's autonomous driving technology isn't expected until next year, and even next year the rollout is expected to just be in San Francisco. Regulation of autonomous drive vehicles is also still in the early stages, and how this industry will be regulated remains uncertain. There are also 7 other companies that are also developing autonomous driving technology, including Apple (AAPL). If this is a profitable market, more competitors will obviously enter the space.

The auto chip shortage is also forecasted to continue to impact the U.S. auto industry since nearly 80% of semiconductor chips come from Asia, where much of the supply shortages are happening. China has been more heavy-handed with Covid restrictions, and the country recently shut down Shanghai in March. The auto industry represents about 10% of semiconductor chip demand, but the shortages in this market aren't likely going away anytime soon. GM's net margins have ranged from 4% to 10% over the last decade, and the company's current net margin of 7.8% is not likely to hold up as costs continue to rise.

This is why GM's stock isn't cheap when you look at a number of metrics. Even though GM currently trades at 5x forward earnings estimates and 6x forward EBITDA estimates, many analysts are projecting the company to have nearly zero revenue growth in 2023. GM has only been able to grow earnings at 2% over the last decade, and the company hasn't been able to grow revenues at all since 2015. and estimates continue to fall significantly as costs have rise. As estimates continue to fall for GM and many leading automakers, the price to earnings ratios will of course rise. A company that is expected to see zero revenue growth next year and hasn't been able to grow revenues in 5 years should not be trading at what likely is 6-7x forward earnings.

GM has relied on higher end sales and reduced promotional activity during the current challenging inflationary environment to offset falling sales, but the company can't rely on significant increases in average transaction prices moving forward. With GM's current management team lagging behind competitors such as Ford (F), and the company's electric vehicle strategy still not showing significant progress, GM is not well positioned in the current challenging operating environment, and costs are likely to remain elevated for some time.