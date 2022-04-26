nespix/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:NYSE:RA) is down 5.6% in the previous 52-weeks and 2.7% YTD. However, being a high-yielding income play, its true essence lies in its distributions, and the share price performance should only be used to assess an entry point into the CEF.

A lower price tag is often an indication of sweeter valuations to potential investors. Historically, the fund has always traded at a discount to NAV before February 2021. Still, despite trading below its 52-week average market price of $21.52, the fund is currently trading at a premium to NAV of 10.5%, near its 52-week high of 10.81%.

Data by YCharts

The firm's monthly policy of a $0.199 dividend per share offers an attractive 11.5% annualized yield to price and a 12.8% yield to NAV. A significant portion of the company's distributions was a return on capital, with 71.54% in 2020 and 61.57% in 2021, which can be used as a tax advantage but may also indicate a depletion of NAV, questioning the future sustainability issues of the distributions.

Data by YCharts

Despite being traded at a historically high premium, the fund's moderate leverage makes it a suitable option for bull and bear markets. Still, the rising interest rates will put additional strain on the firm's net income, meaning a significant portion of the distributions is still likely to be made through the return of capital.

Accustomed investors may still find it valuable to invest in the fund because of its distributions and mix of leverage. Still, new investors should be wary of diving in at such premiums and rising return of capital. A better entry point is likely to open up down the road; until then, I am neutral on the stock.

The Fund

RA is a closed-end fund that commenced its operations in December 2016, primarily investing in securities and instruments it calls "real assets," including real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources securities. 37.8% of its assets are equity-based instruments, 35.7% are corporate credits, and 28.5% are securitized credit distributed among RMBS, CMBS, and other real estate securities. 69% of its securities are fixed-rate, and 31% are floating rate.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Most of the fund's income portfolio is allocated to a high-risk class of corporate debt issued by infrastructure and real estate corporations. Only 8.1% of its holding is classified as investment-grade instruments. Its high-yielding high-risk instruments are generally unsuitable for individual investors because of the high-risk exposure they bring to the table.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Premium/Discount & Rising Interest Rates

CEFs are better suited to be a part of your investment portfolio as a vehicle to fill different asset classes rather than be considered an asset class themselves. This is because they can't be entirely generalized as a class without considering the risk-return profile of their held portfolios, adding an advantage to investors who want to invest in a portfolio of securities with varying degrees of risks and rewards.

The demand for asset classes held in a CEFs portfolio is a driving factor in determining the premium or discount to NAV. This demand often correlates with an asset class's interrelationship with interest rates. A rising interest rate environment is likely to raise the market price of the CEFs portfolio intertwined with interest rates faster than its NAV, resulting in high premiums to NAV.

In a recovering post-pandemic economy, rising interest rates had been projected since early 2021, which may have been a crucial factor in Brookfield's sudden change of trading from a discount to a premium. Since the rising interest rates are expected to continue well into 2023, the premium on RA's NAV is likely to continue. Still, it will be subject to high volatility based on other factors, such as its shares' trading volume/ liquidity.

Brookfield is Adequately Leveraged

The degree of leverage in a CEF dictates the higher-than-market yields by exposing the firm to variable degrees of risk. Regardless of the leverage's source, the objectives and effects are mostly similar; e.g., magnifying the leverage magnifies the yield. The higher risk exposure also leads to higher volatility of NAV and the market price of a CEF. I have endeavored to highlight both of these factors through the following tables:

Effect of Leverage on Yield Unleveraged CEF Brookfield Real Assets High Leveraged CEF Shares Outstanding 50,098,295 50,098,295 50,098,295 NAV 935,335,000 935,335,000 935,335,000 Leverage 0 404,957,000 935,500,000 Total Assets 935,335,000 1,340,292,000 1,870,835,000 Leverage Ratio 0.00% 30.21% 50.00% Total Investment Income 39,097,003 56,018,065 78,200,903 Effective Income Rate on Total Assets 4.18% 4.18% 4.18% Borrowing Expense 0 2,540,004 5,893,650 Effective Borrowing Rate 0.63% 0.63% 0.63% Net Investment Income 39,097,003 53,478,061 72,307,253 Yield on NAV 4.18% 5.72% 7.73%

Source: Author

I've used the actual total investment income from RA's financial statements and used that to stipulate an effective income rate and ignored all other expenses to isolate the actual borrowing expenses and extract an effective borrowing rate as a percent of the actual current leverage. As can be seen, higher leverage leads to a higher yield. An almost 20% increase in leverage from 30.21% to 50% increases the effective yield on NAV by over 35%. However, as we will see below, this will also lead to higher risk.

Potential effect on NAV in case of 10% Market Decline Unleveraged CEF Brookfield Real Assets High Leveraged CEF NAV per share 18.67 18.67 18.67 Leverage 0 404,957,000 935,500,000 Total Assets 935,335,000 1,340,292,000 1,870,835,000 Leverage Ratio 0.00% 30.21% 50.00% Total Assets after 10% Market Decline 841,801,500 1,206,262,800 1,683,751,500 Less: Leverage 0 404,957,000 935,500,000 NAV after Market Decline 841,801,500 801,305,800 748,251,500 Leverage after Decline 0% 50.53% 125% NAV per share after decline 16.80 15.99 14.94 Net Decline in NAV per share 10.00% 14.33% 20.00%

Source: Author

In the case of a 10% decline in the market value of the fund's total assets, its net decline in NAV is higher compared to a low leveraged firm due to a higher mix of leverage in its portfolio. Again, increasing the leverage by almost 20%, from 30.21% to 50%, results in an almost 40% higher net decline of NAV per share from 14.33% to 20%.

Moreover, because the borrowed amount remains unchanged, the effective leverage after a NAV decline escalates to higher levels, further increasing the effective exposure, more than doubling in our high leveraged scenario.

Additionally, the leverage also affects the yield in a market with changing interest rates.

Effect of 25 basis point interest rate change Brookfield Rising Interest Rate Declining Interest Rate NAV 935,335,000 935,335,000 935,335,000 Leverage (30.21%) 404,957,000 404,957,000 404,957,000 Total Assets 1,340,292,000 1,340,292,000 1,340,292,000 Total Investment Income 56,018,065 56,018,065 56,018,065 Effective Borrowing Rate 0.61% 0.86% 0.36% Borrowing Cost 2,470,238 3,482,630 1,457,845 Net Investment Income 53,547,827 52,535,435 54,560,220 Yield on NAV 5.73% 5.62% 5.83%

Source: Author

In the case of a 25 basis point effective borrowing rate increase, the yield on NAV declines by almost 200 basis points from 5.73% to 5.62%, exposing the risks of the current macroeconomic situation.

As a rule of thumb, high leveraged funds outperform the lower leveraged firms in a bull market and underperform in a bear market. Brookfield is moderately leveraged at around 30%, meaning that the firm is poised to adequately perform in either market.

Distributions

The fund has a well over 11% distribution yield, but excluding 2017 and 2018, the firm has mostly performed in a next-to-zero interest rate environment since inception. The current environment is charged by high inflation and rising interest rates, bringing along generic risks to CEFs that will test RA's income resilience.

The firm's monthly distribution of $0.199 has remained unaltered since its inception, but the previous 2-years' dividends have been highly dependent on the return of capital, which isn't a good sign for a CEF's long-term health because of NAV erosion.

RA is a good source of reliable income for its investors, but the current circumstances are far from ideal for potential investors looking for a long-term income stream. It would need to be monitored closely for any improvements, as I believe that the firm does hold positive value and is likely to increase its earnings to navigate away from NAV erosion based on the underlying value of its securities.

Conclusion

CEFs are complex vehicles, and investors should only dive into them after examining their underlying portfolios. Depending on an investor's risk appetite, one should carefully select the kind of CEF they want to invest in based on its yield-to-risk ratio.

RA offers a healthy mix of portfolios yielding over 11% monthly distributions. In general circumstances, the CEF would definitely be a buy, but the current valuation metrics are likely to come down in the coming months, providing a better entry point to potential investors. Potential investors would be better off holding their positions until the premium comes down, maximizing the gain.

One may argue that a 10.5% one-time premium is worth the perpetual yield, but firstly, based on the high return of capital, "perpetual" is a big leap. Secondly, a premium almost equal to annual yield means that the capital would be better employed elsewhere, generating meaningful returns.