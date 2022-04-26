jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has undergone a deep restructuring plan and is trading at a dirt cheap valuation. Are investors stuck on the Ford of old, or is there something else under the hood? I discuss the company's prospects as it releases Q1 earnings this week.

Ford starts F-150 Lightning truck push

Ford launches its Ford F-150 lightning truck this week after much hype. The electric version of the F-150 has a range of 300 miles and more power and torque than any F-150 in history. The ER should hit 60 miles per hour in about 4s, according to Ford. That would make it the fastest pickup on the market today until the delayed Tesla Cybertruck and GMC Hummer arrive.

Ford is aware of the first-mover advantage in this space and has now closed the order books for 2022 due to high demand. Back in January, Ford stopped taking reservations for fleet orders after receiving 200,000 in a matter of months. It also prompted the company to nearly double F-150 Lighting production from a planned 80,000 per year to 150,000. Ford invested $950 million into factory expansion, added 750 jobs, and doubled production.

Importantly for Ford, the company has secured semiconductors to fulfill the 2022 order book, according to the company's CEO. Lightning supply will also be prioritized while the company will likely have a one-year runway with no truck competition.

“I definitely see it as a constraint for our company. But we’re not going to produce 20 percent less Lightnings because we got 20 percent less chips for the F-series,” CEO Jim Farley said.

Ford will focus on pre-orders for six months to a year before an aggressive marketing push to truck buyers.

“If you’re offering something and it can be bought, that’s a pretty big advantage,” Farley said. “And if you have a year in the market essentially to yourself, you gotta get after it.”

"We didn't know we'd be first, but we worked fast in case we were, and it's worked out that way. I think it could be one of the most important advantages we have."

"Our team knows how to scale manufacturing and we're now harnessing that capability to ramp up production of EVs," the company stated in their Q4 earnings.

Ford sold 1.9 million vehicles in the US in 2021, down by 6.8% due to the chip shortage which led to shuttered plants.

News this week also saw Ford filing a patent for 'tank turning' technology which may be implemented into its trucks soon.

Ford also stopped taking orders for the Mach-E Premium and California Route 1 models last month.

California Route 1 Mustang (Ford Motor)

Ford has promised to build two million EVs annually by 2026, but delivered fewer than 7,000 electric vehicles in the US in the first quarter, mainly the Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV. It's possible that the company will start to streamline operations further and start removing low-selling product lines.

Deep restructuring leads to deep value

As noted in the company's fourth quarter results, Ford has now completed a deep restructuring of its legacy business. Part of this process was to expand beyond North America after being "a one legged stool for too long".

The company is on a better path to succeed in Europe and South America, but Q4 also saw record sales of the brand in China with a near 50% increase for the year. Ford will expand the Lincoln portfolio in 2022 in China with the launch of the all-new Zephyr, for which the order books are now open.

Ford Margins (Macro Trends)

If we look at the operating performance in Ford, margins have been steadily improving after the company's restructuring.

"North America delivered an 8.4% EBIT margin and is firmly on the glide path to a 10% EBIT margin. In addition, our operations outside the US collectively posted their best results since 2017," management said.

This will put the company on a path to improved cash flow and the company's current valuations are trading like a pre-restructuring company. Investors are often behind the curve on a turnaround stock and I believe this is the case with Ford.

The price-to-earnings ratio in Ford is trading at 3.43x with a price-to-sales ratio of 0.47%. For dividend hunters, the company also has a 2.63% dividend yield.

The problem for Ford has been in growth, with a five year sales growth of -2.10%. However, the most recent Q-Q figure was +4.8% and the company may be about to start a new era in electric vehicles with the F-150.

Ford turned over $136 billion last year, up from $127 billion in 2020, marking the second year in a row it had beaten GM (GM). General Motors has a similar p/s ratio at 0.48x.

The company announced this year that it will split into two different units for its combustion and EV products, which will help the company wind down the former over the next decade.

Ford expects EVs to account for 50% of its global sales by 2030, up from 40% under previous guidance. The operating profit margin is expected to increase to 10% by 2026, up from 8% due to this restructuring.

Ford says the new structure is designed to give the Michigan automaker "the speed of a startup, with the deep expertise of a high-volume production company".

"Ford Blue is going to be the profit engine of Ford," said Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer. "Delivering the lifeblood to fund that future."

Ford Credit also had a strong year for the firm with EBT at $4.7 billion, as auction values were at record highs and credit losses were near record lows. Free cash flow was $4.6 billion the company Ford ended the year with strong cash and liquidity at more than $36 billion and $52 billion respectively, which now includes a stake in Rivian valued at $10.6 billion at year-end.

Management thinks it could be lightning or bust for Ford

William Ford Junior admitted the $40,000 F-150 'lightning' is the equivalent of "betting the company" and if it flops it could "tarnish the entire franchise".

Things are off to a good start for the new vehicle and the company will look to attract new owners with EV credits. Farley predicts Ford will run out of its 125,000 $7,500 EV tax credits sometime late in 2022, or early next year.

“I spend some high proportion of my day talking to legislators and leaders about the importance of helping our customers — any customers — transition to EV technology. China has done it. Europe has done it. It’s not even a Ford thing. If we want to be competitive as a country, if we want to attract EV investments from foreign companies here in the US, if we want to localize the raw material supply chain, we have to have consumer incentives."

The company plans to accelerate its overseas expansion with a focus on China.

"Groundwork has been laid to accelerate a refresh of the company’s product portfolio in China. Three new vehicles offered only in China launched in March, including all-new Ford Mondeo sedan, Ford Equator Sport SUV and all-new Lincoln Zephyr luxury sedan. Better-than-expected orders for these new vehicles have jump-started momentum for growth in the quarters ahead," a statement said.

Ford Motor Co. sold around 125,000 units in China in the first quarter of 2022. That marked a sales decrease of 18.8% year-over-year due to semiconductor shortages and pandemic-related restrictions.

"In a down market, Lincoln continues its growth trajectory, with year-over-year sales rising 0.8%, while Ford brand commercial vehicles outperformed the overall commercial segment, on sales of approximately 51,000 units."

Ford also opened the Ford China Design Center in Shanghai, which will utilize a world class design facility to cater to aesthetic and practical preferences of Chinese customers.

Initially, investors should focus on the long-term in China. Aggressive expansion of the brand will help, but the F-150 truck will take the EV focus and that is likely to be driven by US growth.

Commodity headwinds still linger for the EV industry

Ford should benefit from its first-mover advantage into the truck industry this year, but the road could still be rocky on its path to being a fully-electric manufacturer.

The EV industry is set to see semiconductor shortages going into 2024, but the other risk comes from rare earth commodity supplies. That is not going to be helped with continued trade and political frictions with Russia and China.

Around 85% of the world’s magnesium production – a key component in the production of aluminum alloys – takes place in China. The Chinese government recently ordered 35 of the country’s 50 magnesium smelters to close until the end of the year, while the rest have been instructed to cut production in half through 2021.

“There are no substitutes for magnesium in aluminum sheet and billet production,” said Barclays analysts. “Thirty-five percent of downstream demand for magnesium is auto sheet – so if magnesium supply stops, the entire auto industry will potentially be forced to stop.”

“A magnesium shortage could trigger a shortage of usable aluminum, which in turn could also hit car production,” said analysts at BofA. “We stress at this point that such a scenario is not yet included in our estimates. The issue has just emerged and no carmaker has yet warned about it.”

Despite the supply chain threat, Ford produced strong March sales and that should support the stock price in coming quarters.

“While the global semiconductor chip shortage continues to create challenges, we saw improvement in March sales, as in-transit inventory improved 74 percent over February. F-Series had a record 50,000 new retail orders in March, while a record 41 percent of our overall retail sales came from previously placed retail orders. Our newest products continue to turn at a record pace, as Bronco, Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E and Maverick had their best combined sales performance yet, with 33,398 vehicles sold. Ford is ready to deliver and positioned well for spring sales growth,” said Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Truck

Conclusion

Ford has completed a thorough restructuring of its business, which included a split into two businesses models. The company is now looking to aggressively expand into the electric vehicle market, while a push into China has also begun. Investors should not expect a dramatic change in EPS or cash flow, but that will be because resources are allocated to fulfill big early demand for its electric vehicles.

That was seen with a $950 million expansion to meet demand for the F-150. For Ford, the year ahead will be an attempt to take advantage of first-mover space in the truck market. Once that is complete then more aggressive marketing will take place for other lines.

The path ahead will not be easy for EV makers, but Ford has a clear path to take advantage of growth in the sector and transition further to EV. At this valuation, investors should be looking to take advantage of a steady growth plan in a company that can scale operations quickly.