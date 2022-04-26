Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) quickly rose to become one of the leading crypto trading platforms in the market during 2020-2021 as consumers flocked to gain exposure to names such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD). Their trading platform is very intuitive and has educational parts for investors to learn more about the underlying assets they are buying and selling.

However, the crypto market rapidly grew throughout 2020 and 2021, which caused Coinbase to become a massive winner during that time frame. In fact, 2021 revenue reached over $7 billion and adjusted EBITDA over $4 billion as they quickly amassed a large share of volume.

With the crypto market experiencing a slowdown so far to start 2022 and the market becoming more competitive with multiple trading platforms, I believe Coinbase could trade in a downward volatile fashion over the coming quarters.

Even with the stock being down 60% from all-time highs, valuation is still rather expensive for a stock that just posted a record year and management has already provided a more cautious tone for 2022. Unless crypto volumes turn around, I believe the company could face increased profitability pressure. In addition, increased competition could lead to longer-term pricing pressure, which would ultimately squeeze profits out of the business.

For now, I believe investors should be cautious of Coinbase heading into Q1 earnings and would wait for the stock to pull back to under $100 before getting more involved.

Why The Coinbase Platform Increased In Popularity

For starters, the rise of cryptocurrency caused several winners throughout the market during 2021 and into 2021. One of the more well-known winners was Coinbase as they amassed significant user trading volumes.

As the prices of several cryptocurrencies rapidly rose during 2020/2021, especially with the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum, there was a massive void in the market. Combined with the global lockdown and multiple stimulus payments, the everyday consumer was looking for something new to invest in. Hence, Coinbase became the easiest platform for consumers to transact in crypto.

With the first mover advantage secured, Coinbase gained massive scale and had a cult-like following that was embraced by word of mouth. Essentially, as people started to download the platform and buy/sell crypto, they told their friends and family, who also started to use Coinbase.

When looking at the company's assets on the platform, they ended 2021 with $278 billion, up significantly from $90 billion in 2020. Clearly, Coinbase benefitted from the bull cryptocurrency market and became a leading platform.

However, I believe the significant rise in crypto price and consumer interest may have peaked over the past year, thus leading to unsustainably high revenue and profitability for Coinbase. In fact, the stock has started to reflect this as it's down around 60% from all-time highs. So while the platform has been successful, I believe the stock price can continue to trade in a downward volatile fashion.

Why Coinbase Remains Risky

To be clear, I am not saying that cryptocurrency is a fraud. I believe cryptocurrency will be around for the long term and consumers will eventually be able to use it for more mainstream transactions. While this may take several years or decades to achieve, Coinbase is likely to remain a competitor in the market.

What my thesis revolves around is that the company's current financials have reached a peak for this cycle and as the market becomes more competitive, they may start to see increased pricing pressure. The potential combination of lower industry volumes and lower pricing can create erode the company's profitability, which is cyclically volatile.

For starters, Coinbase generated $7.4 billion of revenue in 2021, up from $1.1 billion in 2020. The biggest driver of revenue growth was Retail, which averaged 8.4 million per month throughout the year. With the average transaction revenue per user reaching $64, Coinbase surely benefitted from everyday retail users trading on their platform.

Even more interesting within the company's revenue is the blockchain rewards and custodial fee revenue, which amounted to over $350 million of revenue during the year. These two revenue streams are generated from certain fees charged for using Coinbase's services and in my opinion, can be competed away over time. As other crypto trading platforms offer similar services, competitive pressure likely moves pricing power lower over time.

Interesting, management recently talked about potential pricing power over the longer term and recognized that pricing is likely to be lower over time.

As we've shared before, we do think over the long-term, we will see fee compression, but we have not experienced it today, and we don't feel the pressure to change our fees at this time. We continue to do a lot of price experimentation to learn from our users, to learn to see if there would be better pricing...But at this point in time, I don't have a trajectory. It took 20 plus years in the traditional securities market to bring trading fees down to 0 and they had plenty of time to diversify.

Yes, the crypto trading platforms are still benefitting from their ability to maintain high pricing for Retail users, however I believe this will be priced away over time. It may take a few crypto cycles for this to happen and while I doubt pricing ever gets to $0, I do believe crypto trading platforms could see consistent pricing pressure every quarter and every year.

When looking at historical transaction revenue per user, there is a clear cyclical pattern to it. When there is a significant rise in crypto interest, Coinbase has been able to capture additional upside in the form of better pricing. However, the crypto markets have been weak so far this year, which could suggest lower trading volumes throughout all crypto trading platforms. This is not likely to be isolated to any one crypto trading platform, but is an industry-wide headwind.

In fact, the company's 2022 guidance includes average transaction revenue per user that is closer to pre-2021 levels, which management noted is driven by crypto volatility and potential new products/geographies.

ATRPU fluctuates on a monthly basis due to crypto volatility. As a result, we focus on an annual ATRPU to smooth out short term volatility. Historically, our ATRPU has been driven by our investing product. Going forward, we plan to add to our product suite by investing in products like Coinbase Wallet and Coinbase NFT, as well as international expansion, which we believe will generate more MTUs, but likely have lower levels of ATRPU.

In addition, increase in competitive pressures can result in not only pricing pressure, but market share loss. There have been recent articles (Motley Fool, Barrons) that suggest Coinbase may already be losing some market share so far in the early parts of 2022. As more competitors come to market, consumers will have multiple platforms to choose from, meaning customer acquisition costs may increase as pricing power decreases, a double-headwind to profitability.

When looking at the company's profitability, they absolutely benefitted when crypto trading was at an all-time high. Generating over $4 billion in adjusted EBITDA was a significant win for 2021, however, profitability is highly correlated to crypto volume, which has trended lower so far in 2022. Thus, investors should be looking at profitability through the cycle to value the company, rather than looking at peak profitability.

Valuation

While Coinbase is already down over 60% from their all-time high, I believe there will continue to be a lot of volatility in this name throughout the year. Unless the crypto market quickly rebounds and generates a lot more trading volume, I believe the company could report weak Q1 results and taper their guidance enthusiasm, which could ultimately push the stock lower.

When looking at forward P/E, the stock currently trades at ~33x, which does not seem unreasonable for investors looking to gain indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies. However, I believe the stock can trade much lower in the coming quarters.

The company has a current market cap of ~$31 billion and with ~$4 billion of net cash on the balance sheet, they have an enterprise value of ~$27 billion.

Consensus is estimating 2022 revenue of $6.8 billion and 2023 revenue of $8.2 billion. In addition, 2022 EPS is expected to be $0.69 and 2023 EPS is expected to be $2.91.

When looking at 2023 estimates, the stock is currently trading at ~45x EPS and ~3.3x revenue. However, consensus estimates appear to assume a slight hiccup in 2022 followed by another very strong crypto market in 2023. Essentially, 2023 would need to be a better year for cryptocurrency than 2021 in order for those estimates above to come true, which I find a little difficult to believe.

Even if these estimates were to come true, investors would need to pay a rather high earnings multiple, which adds increased risk. For those reasons, I believe investors are better off staying on the sidelines for now and even shorting the stock into earnings. For those looking to hedge a possible short exposure, the Nasdaq 100 is a viable option as it consists of fast-growth high-valuation stocks that tend to move in a similar fashion as Coinbase.