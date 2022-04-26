Colleen Michaels/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I’ve suggested on Seeking Alpha to short realtor Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) for almost two years. My first article on it (“Redfin - Two Negatives: Realty And Home Flipping - Don't Make A Positive”) was published on June 12, 2020, when the stock was at $32. My target price was $10.

Out of the starting gate, things didn’t quite turn out as I planned. By my next article on July 8 of that year, the stock had risen to $42. By the next article published during March of last year, the stock had reached $70, coming off of a $96 peak. Even my good friends were giving me sad smiles, assuming I had early onset dementia. But the turn had come. By my August article last year, the stock had retreated to $49.

As I write this Redfin is selling at $12. That’s down about 60% from my original call, during a period when the S&P 500 rose by almost 40%. My friends worship me again and I’ll even occasionally pat myself on the back.

Time to take a victory lap and drop the short call, right? Unfortunately, in good conscience I cannot. The news for Redfin since I started following it has been largely bad, and the outlook is much worse than I originally imagined. This stock could easily lose another 50%. The short call stays.

The last two years’ bad news. It starts with earnings.

Since the day of the first article, the housing market has been red hot. As good as it can get for a realtor. Take a look at this chart:

Sources: National Association of Realtors and U.S. Census Bureau

And this one, which is important for Redfin’s “iBuying” business:

Source: S&P/Case Shiller Home Price Index

Buying and flipping homes that are gaining more than 1% a month in value should be like printing money, right? Maybe not.

One final chart shows home mortgage originations, which are obviously critical for Redfin’s mortgage banking business:

Source: Fannie Mae

In this ideal environment for home sales, home prices and mortgage originations, Redfin managed to lose $0.23 a share during 2020 and then lose $1.12 a share during 2021.

And now Redfin’s earnings drivers are moving the wrong way due to higher interest rates and a slowing economy that may be headed to a recession. Fannie Mae expects:

Home sales to decline 7% this year and another 10% next year.

Home price increases to slow to 11% this year and 3% next year.

Mortgage originations to plummet by 37% this year and another 14% next year.

Redfin is issuing press releases several times a week recognizing these trends. For example:

"Redfin Reports Demand Slips, Pushing More Sellers to Drop Asking Prices" (April 14) "Redfin Reports Homebuyer Competition Drops for First Time in Six Months Amid Surge in Mortgage Rates, Home Prices" (April 25)

In this environment, Wall Street analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha expect Redfin to lose $1.99 per share this year, $1.49 next year and $0.74 in ’24.

The bad news continues with Redfin’s deteriorating balance sheet.

Here is that balance sheet, both when I wrote the first article and the latest version:

Source: Redfin financial statements

Starting at the top, things don’t look too bad – current assets, less current liabilities, rose from about $300 million to $800 million from Q1 ’20 to year-end ‘21. But debt rose by $1,100 million! The worsening financial condition was due to both those operating losses and to nearly $600 million in acquisitions of an apartment rental website and a mortgage banker. As a result, Redfin’s tangible shareholders’ equity fell from $269 million to ($285 million). And Redfin may be looking at an over $400 million cash drain over the next three years if those Wall Street forecasters are right.

In sum, Redfin may be forced over the next few years to move from plotting growth plans to protecting its balance sheet in order to placate nervous debtholders. That is not a shareholder-friendly scenario.

Lessons to learn from the last two years.

Earnings do count. The investment world went growth-crazy in recent years. A nice summary of the growth mindset is presented on the Ark Invest website: “Innovation should displace industry incumbents, increase efficiencies, and gain majority market share. While we believe the threat to existing businesses is grave, the long-term opportunities for companies and investors participating in this change could be measured in the trillions.”

But the value of a company is ultimately the earnings it produces. Fact. So that innovation better eventually translate into sustained profits. While Redfin brags about its disruptive pricing and technology, the fact is that it lost money every year since 2015, with apparently more of the same through 2024.

When investors decide that earnings count is unknown, but if earnings will eventually count is certain. Redfin’s stock price is now reflecting that fact.

Competition counts. Redfin bulls of a year or two ago expected to gain not trillions, but certainly billions in value as the company’s disruptions drove it to gain massive market share. But the realty business is fiercely competitive. Yes, Redfin increased its market share from 93 bp during Q1 ’20 to 115 bp during Q4 ’21. But the low commission rates required to achieve those gains contributed to Redfin’s earnings losses.

Beware the Great Leader Syndrome. Elon Musk. Jeff Bezos. Steve Jobs. We have certainly seen some visionary and inspirational business leaders who made investors a lot of money. We want to believe that there are a lot more magical CEOs out there, but they are rare. So we should be skeptical of statements like this from Redfin CEO during its Q4 ’21 earnings call:

“Even on the day we launched our public offering, Redfin reminded the world that we were born in the dark of the great financial crisis. Since those early days, our website has become one of the top 50 online destinations in the US, the brokerage expanded nationwide. We built a profitable iBuying business. And our rentals, title and mortgage businesses are now poised to deliver strong long-term growth. If hard times come, we believe we'll take share faster than ever, drawing on a culture strong and will to strive, to see, to find and not to yield.”

This is on a call, during the housing boom, when Redfin delivered earnings of… minus $27 million! Worse than the year before!

Valuation. I’m not sure about the stock’s bottom, but it’s a lot lower than the current price.

What do we do with a stock whose tangible book value per share is minus $3? Which has never earned money and is not expected to until at least 2025? With $11 per share in debt and no cash flow to service it?

In my opinion, Redfin should trade not like a stock but like a long-term option on a company that might one day figure out how to earn money before its debtholders have to get involved. That option value is far less than the stock’s $12 price. Stay away. Sell if you have it. Short if you are bold.