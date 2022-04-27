Alphyn Capital - Fairfax Financial: Still Producing Attractive Returns
Summary
- Fairfax's disclosed record net profits for 2021.
- The tremendous leverage afforded by float produced a 34% growth in book value per stock.
- Fairfax is undervalued at only 0.7x book.
- Fairfax can still produce attractive returns.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF, OTC:FXFLF)
Fairfax's business model advantages were on display as the company disclosed record net profits of $3.4bn for 2021 and grew book value per share by 34%.
The company's insurance operations collect money upfront in premiums but pay out claims over several years. The difference between premiums collected and claims paid is called the float. Float is "other people's money" that Fairfax can invest for its benefit. Float is a cheap, safe form of "synthetic leverage." Unlike regular debt, float cannot be margin called, and unlike debt, Fairfax pays no interest on its float so long as the insurance operations are profitable, which they have been for the past 16 years. In 2021, Fairfax earned $801m in underwriting profits.
Fairfax had a $48bn average investment portfolio in 2021, of which $25bn was funded by float. While the investment returns on the total portfolio were 9.4%, the tremendous leverage afforded by float (combined with insurance profits, share buybacks, and after costs) produced a 34% growth in book value per share. These results are more impressive considering half the investment portfolio was allocated to cash and short-term bonds. Float should drive attractive returns for years to come. Float per share has compounded at 19% since inception and 10% over the last five years. Moreover, Fairfax achieved this with disciplined underwriting standards.1
Fairfax is undervalued at only 0.7x book. In contrast, Berkshire Hathaway offered to acquire Allegheny (ATI) for approximately 1.25x book, and Markel (MKL) trades at a similar valuation. Fairfax's suboptimal 5-year investment performance caused the negative sentiment. Contributing factors include the company's strict adherence to a value- investing discipline, focus on underperforming emerging markets, and loss-making macro hedges.2 However, all of these are temporary; as the company demonstrated in 2021, it can still produce attractive returns.
Footnotes
1 See the "Loss reserve development" tables in the annual reports.
2 Writeup by @onebeggar twitter.com/onebeggar/status/1504801467571519490?s=20&t=ngGZu7AGYSIFHepCyPzxcA
