CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) CEO Andy Florance On Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gene Boxer

00:35 Thank you, Blue. Good evening, and thank you all for joining us to discuss the first quarter 2022 results of the CoStar Group. Before I turn the call over to Andy Florance, CoStar CEO and Founder; Scott Wheeler, our CFO.

0:49 I would like to review our Safe Harbor statement. Certain portions of the discussion today may contain forward-looking statements, including the company's outlook and expectations for the second quarter, and the full-year 2022 based on current beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may involve many risks uncertainties, assumptions, estimates, and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Important factors that can cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar Group’s press release issued earlier today and in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-Q, 10-K under the heading Risk Factors.

1:34 All forward-looking statements are based on [Technical Difficulty] in detail and our press release issued today, along with definitions for those terms. The press release is available on our website located at costargroup.com under Press Room. As a reminder, today's conference call is being webcast, and the link is also available on our website under Investors. Please refer to today's press release on how to access the replay of this call.

2:01 And with that, I would like to turn the call over to our Founder and CEO, Andy Florance.

Andy Florance

02:08 Thank you, Gene, did that brilliantly. I think everyone on the call is left inspired. So good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us for CoStar Group's first quarter 2022 earnings call. We had a really strong start to 2022 with our highest ever quarterly sales booking at $68 million, which increased 31% year-over-year in the first quarter, both revenue and profit are ahead of forecast.

02:36 Our CoStar product turned in its best sales quarter ever driving our overall outperformance, and is expected to grow at or above 15% year-over-year of the rest of 2022. apartments.com delivered great sales results with net new sales bookings up 36%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

02:56 Total revenue for the first quarter of ’22 was $516 million, representing a 13% year-over-year growth rate. Our profit performance was equally strong with adjusted EBITDA of $178 million in the first quarter an increase of 12% year-over-year and $18 million above the high end of our February guidance. As a result, we are raising our full-year ’22 revenue adjusted EBITDA and EPS guidance. Mr. Wheeler will give you more details on that.

03:25 CoStar flagship product produced $199 million in revenue in the first quarter. The CoStar sales team grew annualized net sales 96% over the prior year. This latest sales performance makes the last three quarters of CoStar sales, the top three sales quarters for CoStar on record. Our CoStar sales team has never been more productive. In the first quarter, we achieved the highest CoStar net sales output per person in our history, we added 20 new sellers to the team so far this year and intend to continue expanding our sales teams in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom, I look forward to the day when we'll be able to tell you about hiring CoStar salespeople in Germany, Spain and France, not space before long.

4:12 We are building dedicated industry experts within the broader CoStar sales group to focus exclusive [Technical Difficulty] and will continue for the next 18 months or so. We released our new CoStar lender products in February and are seeing a very positive response from the market. In the short time since we launched the product, we've added over $1 million in annual revenue and the operating pipeline is building rapidly. I must modestly say our clients are referring to the solution terms of best in class the gold standard and even modestly the best product we've ever seen.

05:19 Our lender solutions early success can be attributed to its unique ability to connect the client's loan portfolio to CoStar’s industry leading property information, market analytics and encompass one of the most mature credit default models in the industry. The system delivers a live look and institutions loan concentration risk, current expected credit losses and stress testing among many other functions. The result is an unmatched more efficient platform for strategic lending decisions and risk management.

05:51 Our initial banking customers have found the product very straightforward simple and easy to use. The ability to generate sophisticated stress testing results with just a few clicks saves almost a week of work. Customers tell us they love all loan concentration charge, because the analytics are so much better and fully automated when compared to lesser competitive products.

06:14 Of course, we're in the very early days of introducing the lender product, but I'm very encouraged with the market reception results so far. We are currently operating with a dozen or so specialized dedicated sales team members, and we fully intend to expand our sales and product implementation teams in the months ahead. With at least 6,000 potential customers in the U.S. alone, we have a long way to go to really as what we see as a market opportunity for CoStar of well over $300 million. I believe our impressive CoStar results are built on a well balanced combination of new product innovation, proprietary data and research and a highly productive sales team. Our customers enjoying the expanded capabilities that we add to CoStar every year and continue to renew subscriptions at rates above our long-term historical averages.

07:06 We continue to work hard on expanding our international business. Earlier this month, we completed the acquisition of Business Immo, France's premiere, real estate news service. France you say Business Immo. Business Immo is known for its impactful online real estate news that attracts over 300,000 unique visitors each month. The publication boasts over 2,000 subscribing companies and 100,000 followers on social media. Business Immo’s product portfolio also includes training, education and industry conferences.

07:42 Business Immo is an important addition to CoStar’s Group's growing global news team, which offers daily coverage across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and hotel news now our international hospitality industry new service. With over 235,000 subscribers and 19,000 articles published in 2021 CoStar’s award winning news is one of the largest international real estate news networks in the world.

08:10 Business Immo reaches a large professional audience in France of brokers, developers, owners and the like. And BureauxLocaux reaches the tenant audience in France by combining these two audiences into one premium media buy, we believe that we can capture a large and meaningful share of the properties -- property markets, advertising spend in France. France is one of the most important real estate markets in the world with an estimate $40 billion in annual investment transaction value, and I believe the number will ultimately prove to be a lot larger than that.

8:48 With the acquisition of Business Immo this year alongside the BureauxLocaux property marketplace, which we repurchased last year, we very excited about the potential this market holds for us. These two well respected online property websites combined with Belbex in Spain, Realla in UK, CoStar in UK and Thomas Daily in Germany directly support our goal of building out the premiere online European marketing solutions and Information solutions. We remain focused on offering both CoStar and LoopNet integrated and seamlessly across the US, Germany, France, Spain and eventually other European markets.

09:26 In the first quarter, we launched the first international version of LoopNet rolling at loopnet.ca in Canada. Loopnet.ca delivers a tailored and localized Canadian search experience, including custom Canadian content, French Canadian language capability and acceptance of Canadian currency, most importantly, acceptance of Canadian currency. We are seeing strong traffic growth in Canada with LoopNet.ca reaching traffic levels almost twice that of the nearest competitive site after less than two months in the market.

10:00 LoopNet at Canada is only the beginning as the site architecture and international capabilities of the Canadian version of LoopNet will be the foundation of a first ever Pan-European, Pan-America's commercial real estate marketplace.

10:14 Apartments.com sales picked up strong momentum with bookings up 36% sequentially in the first quarter of ‘22. Revenue for apartments.com was $175 million in the first quarter, growing 6% year-over-year with strong margins. Properties advertising and our platform increased in March over February, which is the first sequential increase in average advertised property volumes since about the middle of ‘22. This increase along with rising vacancies and improving pricing makes me increasingly confident that we’ve turned the corner over last year's high occupancy headwinds.

10:53 As you might recall, last year we saw demand for apartment rental surge and then vacancy rates suddenly dropped to a 20-year low -- record low of just 4.8%. Absorption was 700,000 units in ’21 was extremely high and it was more double the five-year pre-pandemic average. The dramatic drop in vacancy rates push national rent growth to a record high of 11% on a year-over-year basis in ’21, made it the tough environment to sell advertising that we still sold a lot of advertising.

11:26 In the first quarter of ’22 absorption moderated dramatically from 187,000 units, 12-months ago to 54,000 units during the first three months of this year. At the same time, deliveries of new units increased resulting in the first quarter vacancy rates rising 10 basis points to 4.9%. Current projections for ’22 showed demand dropping to pre-pandemic levels with new rental yield deliver expected to exceed demand.

11:56 Vacancy is therefore expected to rise past 5% by the end of this year, resulting in more modest annual rent growth about 6%, 7%. This is still elevated by historical standards, but we see the supply of new continue to grow during the year in ‘23, which we expect will create excellent high value advertising opportunities for Apartments.com.

12:20 Search activity on Apartments.com continues to trend near record levels, indicating a robust spring in summer rental season. Traffic in the first quarter increased 13% over the first quarter of last year, which is the strongest first quarter traffic on record for the Apartments.com network. Not only did traffic increase, the quality leads generated for advertising clients increased 18% on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter. Our sales team is doing a great job selling and renewing businesses at higher priced levels resulting in a cost per lead for the first quarter of ’22 coming in at about the same levels as it was in the first quarter of ‘21.

13:02 Apartments.com continues to attract more and more renters, while our market data indicates the traffic declined year-over-year for a number of our competitors. With tighter market conditions putting pressure on revenue for our smaller competitors, we believe that the marketing budgets in [indiscernible] of those competitors shrinking and will negatively impact their traffic. We believe this will result in fewer leads for their advertising customers, which will make Apartments.com more attractive advertising alternative.

13:33 In early April, we launched Apartments.com’s most comprehensive marketing plan ever. Jeff Goldblum returns for his eight year as the Apartment.com founder Brad Bellflower with great new TV and social video spots that play off of recent cultural headlines with themes such as billionaires going up into space. Are as also focused on what matters most to runners that want to add more space change location or change lifestyle to fit their post-pandemic situations.

14:08 In total, we expect the campaign will deliver over 10 billion media impressions. We'll run 20,000 commercials on top prime time shows, premieres and finales, as well as major sporting events. Importantly, we now know -- we know now more than ever the renters are cutting recording -- consuming media primarily through streaming video and audio platforms little less on Netflix recently. As such, we're doubling our investment video on demand streaming audio and social media with a huge presence on top platforms such as HBO Max Paramount, Hulu, Peacock, Youtube, iHeartRADIO, Spotify, Pandora and many others. With a new campaign Apartments.com will also connect with renters like never before through custom content and unique creative developed specifically for renters favorite social and digital video platforms, including Tiktok, Instagram, Snapchat, Youtube and Facebook.

15:07 We plan to launch several new social series developed in partnership with top tier influencers across all rents and categories, including DIY projects, Pet Life, Apartment Tours -- Apartment Living tips, and tricks and more. Our advertising is increasing in its effectiveness as we are able to deliver our highest first quarter levels of traffic and unaided brand awareness, while proactively managing our spend below prior year levels.

15:35 In the first quarter this year, our field sales team delivered their highest net sales productivity since the end of 2020. With our mid market sales team also having their highest productivity on record in the first quarter, so the sales teams are doing really quite well. I mean, very impressive work there. I believe our ability to once again meet safely with customers and prospects face-to-face is also fueling our sales success. The first quarter of 2022, our field sales team conducted over 40,000 separate in person meetings.

16:12 With a great first quarter to start here in Apartments.com, I believe the combination of our leading brand position improving market environment, better pricing and a growing productive sales force puts Apartments.com in great shape delivered double-digit revenue growth in the second half of this year. And the fact that we have page forest makes it a slam dunk.

16:38 LoopNet first quarter revenue was $54 million, up 11% over the prior year. We saw record traffic in the quarter with more than 11 million average monthly unique visitors to LoopNet network. March was our highest traffic month ever with 11.8 million unique visitors. User engagement on LoopNet is also increasing with users reading more than 250,000 articles on LoopNet in January another new high watermark. The continued increase in users and [Technical Difficulty] in the first quarter, compared to the fourth quarter ‘21.

17:13 The space for dreams marketing campaign that we developed in ’21 continues uninterrupted into ’22. The first quarter ’22, the campaign delivered an estimated 93 million impressions across linear TV, social media and direct digital channels. The space for dreams campaign runs to the end of September and is expected to deliver more than 400 million impressions.

17:36 I'm confident that our marketing program this year will keep LoopNet top of mind with tenants and investors when they search for a space, which underpins our substantial competitive traffic advantage. We continue to dedicate -- increase our dedicated LoopNet sales force and we added 25 new sales professionals so far this year.

18:00 Ten-X’s revenue was up 42% year-over-year in the first quarter. Seasonally, the first quarter tends to be lower in terms of property transactions. However, this year, the value properties brought the platform was up over 90%. Ten-X sold approximately $575 million in assets in the first quarter ’22, the best first quarter performance in over five years. For the fifth quarter in a row, the critical trade rate, which is total assets sold as a percentage of total assets brought to the platform came in an impressive 70%. One of the successful strategies contributed to the sales growth is the new pricing structure we introduced a little over a year ago.

18:48 The new tiered pricing model lowered the transaction fee on asset sales as the value of assets increased, but preserved strong margins. As a result in the first quarter of this year, the average size of assets sold in the platform increased 32% with the value of the properties sold at $10 million or more increasing four times to the prior year level.

19:12 In addition, the volume of assets sold in the platform increased 37% in the first quarter ‘22. Together, the property size and volume improvements account for almost 70% of the traffic of the revenue growth. We continue to build out the Ten-X sales team with a number of sales reps increasing by 20% since the end of last year. Our goal is to grow the team by another 50% by the end of ‘22.

19:43 We launched our Ten-X marketing program for ’22 called Battle The Bids in the first quarter. Battle Bids the gamification of the Ten-X bidding process in which people can guess the price at which a real estate property will be sold on the platform with a chance to win millions of dollars in cash prices. Our goal is to drive broad brand awareness and platform participation. The first round of competition was played during our April 11th to 13th Ten-X auction with 6,800 registered players participating. Since we launched marking for the first round active web sessions on Ten-X were up 22%, the promotional campaign generated 7.3 million impressions little over a month, New Ten-X accounts are up 32% year-over-year in the first quarter. With round two starting tomorrow, registered participants are already 30% higher than around one.

20:38 Overall, we are well on our way to building a highly effective digital transaction capability with Ten-X that I believe will become the preeminent global digital trading platform. This year, we are on track to grow revenue by 20% and we believe by the end of next quarter, we will fully integrated the Ten-X platform into the CoStar environment giving us additional scalability.

21:06 Our residential business is performing very well to start the year. We're successfully growing subscription sales and revenue and building out the residential products vision we shared with you earlier. First quarter revenue in residential was $18 million, an increase of 63%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 just small number, but you have to start somewhere and we see growth in the future.

21:31 Revenue from our Pro Plus product increased approximately 60% year-over-year, while our concierge Pro Plus product was approximately four times higher this year versus the first quarter of last year. The direct sales team selling our Pro Plus product is delivering excellent results as our first quarter net new sales bookings for Pro Plus subscription is up 120% over the first quarter of ‘21. We intend to continue growing our Pro Plus sales team to approximately 100 sales reps by the end of the year in order to increase our agent penetration and engagement on the Home snap platform.

22:09 Our product design development teams are building the product capabilities that will for the first time directly connect homebuyers and sellers their agents enabling great online collaboration. Using the year listing your lead approach we are building tools that will directly connect interesting buyers to selling agents along with complete agent directory for potential homebuyers to use and selecting the right agent for them.

22:34 Behind the scenes, we tend to relaunch the Homes.com website in June on top of a modern integrated technology platform. Although not directly visible to Homes.com users, this is an important step that brings the best technology for traffic scalability and speed to Homes.com. We are leveraging the success from Apartments.com and other high performance market places to make this possible. Our research team is busy building the proprietary content around neighborhood schools and parts and other features that consumers told us are important to them when they're shopping for the best place to live.

23:09 So far, we've produced 100s and 100s of videos with tens of thousands of more in the works. We believe this rich content will produce significant organic search results and we'll be highly informative engaging to consumers as they researched the best place to live.

23:26 Traffic to Homes.com improved grew significantly in the first quarter of ’22 with monthly visitors growing 55%, compared to the first quarter of ‘21. Even more encouraging site visits improved over 70% since we acquired Homes.com increasing at a much faster rate than Apartments.com did during the same post acquisition period. Unique visitors to our overall residential network, including both Homes.com and Homesnap increased 125% from the first quarter of 2022 over the first quarter of ’21. We are preparing to roll out Citysnap at the end of this year as part of our arrangement with the real estate Board of New York. Citysnap will provide consumers a powerful home search app and website customized for New York City, along with connectivity to our Homesnap suite of tools for property agents. For the first time, New York renters and buyers and their brokers will have a single real time source for all available listings in the city.

24:30 We have partnered with a leading New York advertising agency to develop a marketing campaign for Citysnap with messaging that will reinforce unique joys of living in Manhattan and highlight how Citysnap addresses the pain points of finding it place to live in New York. You'll will soon see Citysnap all over New York city as we have designed our marketing plans deliver 100s of millions of media impressions across streaming video audio, social and physical media. We anticipate millions of visitors to Citysnap site and app as a result of our media campaign.

25:05 Overall, I'm very happy with the progress of our residential initiatives and we remain on track for a full launch the new Homes.com marketplace in ’23. Winding up by a quick look at the economy, the [indiscernible] economy, the office market does continue to struggle vacancy rates at all times highs, [indiscernible] absorption rental rates at all time, real dollar lows, sales volumes are low and cap rates are rising. Doesn't sound rosy, but our LoopNet product is well positioned to help owners and brokers reach tenants and buyers in this top market. Ten-X is well positioned to help owners and lenders exit the investments, they must exit in this tough market. And the new CoStar lender product is an excellent tool to help lenders navigate the risks they may encounter in this tough market.

26:02 The apartment market is beginning to cool with demand moderating, vacancies rising, rent growth is still strong, but with new construction booming, rent growth is going to slow into next year with further increases in vacancy rates, which sets a stage for a strong sales environment for Apartments.com.

26:21 Retail leasing is rising and store openings are outpacing closures, allowing vacancy rates to compress to lower and lower levels. Retail property owners have much reason to remain confident as net absorption -- rent growth and investment activity are building on momentum from last year. The National Industrial Vacancy rate fell to a record low in the first quarter fueled by strong leasing activity as tenants rapidly expand their distribution networks to accommodate increasing consumer demand for faster home delivery.

26:53 Speculative construction continues to rise and competition for limited spaces driving record rent growth. The hefty construction pipeline offers fertile ground for additional LoopNet revenue as more developer seek to maximize their marketing exposure during lease up. We set some our highest price points ever for LoopNet marketing in 2021 and ’22 for industrial speculative properties. The industrial market right now is white hot.

27:26 In the hospitality sector, leisure, and weekend demand continue to act as the main drivers for the U.S. hotel sector recovery. Room rates are trending at all time high as occupancy and RevPAR recovering. Business travel demand is gaining momentum.

27:42 So with that, I'm going to turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, the man you all respect and rely on Scott Wheeler.

Scott Wheeler

27:54 My thank you, Andy in addition of the script this evening. Until another really strong financial quarter, key metrics, net new bookings, revenue, adjusted EBITDA, all growing double-digits, great start and our outlook is improving. Now, it's not bad considering that we're in a volatile economic environment, so it's great to have a high renewing subscription model to rely on when the global economy becomes a little less predictable.

28:22 So revenue grew 13% in the first quarter versus the first quarter of 2021 with four of our six service categories growing in the strong double-digits. CoStar revenue grew 15% in the first quarter continuing its growth acceleration and consistent with our guidance.

28:39 For context CoStar revenue grew 10% in the third quarter of last year, 13% in the fourth quarter of 2021, 15% in the first quarter of 2022, and we expect CoStar revenue growth of 17% in the second quarter of 2022. This is a trend I really like. We now expect full-year 2022 revenue growth of 16% for CoStar, up from our prior expectation of 15%.

29:05 Multi-family revenue for the first quarter increased 6% consistent with the fourth quarter last year and in line with our guidance, the revenue growth year-over-year is pretty much all price driven as advertised property counts have moderated since the middle of last year. And add level mix is a bit lower from the downgrades over the past few quarters. Although in the recent quarter, the net upgrades of past the net downgrades, such a positive sign for our outlook.

29:30 We expect second quarter revenue growth to remain at 6% and our full-year revenue estimates remain unchanged at 8% to 9% range with double-digit growth expected in the second half of the year for multifamily.

29:42 LoopNet revenue grew 11% in the first quarter, which was consistent with the guidance we provided in our last call. Second quarter revenue is expected to grow 10% and our full-year 2022 outlook remains unchanged at 10% to 11%. Revenue from information services grew 7% in the first quarter also in line with our guidance. And for the second quarter, we expect revenue growth to approximate 8% as hospitality market conditions are improving.

30:10 Full-year expectation for Information Services has revised up slightly to the high-end of our previous range at 9%. Residential revenue increased 63% over the first quarter of last year. Revenue from products are expected to be part of our long-term strategy like Pro Plus subscriptions grew 62% in the first quarter on a like for like basis. Additionally, first quarter subscription revenue doubled versus the year ago quarter, very good and positive momentum for our new sales force in the residential sector. Our full-year 2022 revenue expectation remains unchanged at $70 dollars.

30:49 Other marketplace revenue grew 31% in the first quarter of 2022, driven by the strong growth from Tex-X and we expect revenue from these marketplaces to grow 20% in 2022, as we had easier comps in the first quarter of this year.

31:05 On the profitability, our net income was $89 million in the first quarter, an increase of 20% from the first quarter of 2021 and our effective tax rate was 26% for the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $178 million, a 12% year-over-year increase, $18 million above the high end of our guidance. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was 34%, compared to 35% in last year's first quarter. The outperformance in adjusted EBITDA, compared to guidance was driven by lower personnel and marketing costs, as well as a bit higher than projected revenue. Roughly a third of the lower operating costs or timing related with the rest flowing through to our increased guidance for 2022.

31:46 We saw good productivity in our marketing cost, particularly as we leverage scale across our various platforms that are now marketing as we go into the new seasons. Our sales force totaled approximately 870 people on March 31st, an increase of roughly 45 heads from the end of last year. The largest sales force increases this quarter were in LoopNet followed by Multifamily and Ten-X. We're focused on expanding our sales resources in all of our businesses and have doubled our number of sales recruiters since the beginning of this year.

32:18 Our contract renewal rate was 91% for the first quarter of 2022, up from the 90% rate in the first quarter of last year and down slightly from the fourth quarter renewal rate of 92%. So, this renewal rates fluctuated within this 90% to 92% range over really the last five quarters, and the changes slightly due to product mix and whether the growth rates of CoStar or apartments are moving in different directions.

32:44 The renewal rate for the first quarter of 2022 for customers have been subscribers for five years or longer was a record 98%, couple of that. Subscription revenue on annual contracts was 80% for the first quarter of 2022, which is the highest rate since the middle of 2020. The improvement in subscription revenue concentration is primarily from more multifamily customers committing to annual agreements.

33:11 So for the outlook for 2022, we expect our full-year revenue in a range of $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion, an increase of approximately $5 million at the midpoint of the range, implying an annual growth rate of 11%. Organic growth excluding the revenue runoff from the legacy Homes.com product is expected to be 12%. Second quarter 2022 revenue is expected to range from $529 million to $534 million, representing revenue growth of 11% year-over-year at the midpoint.

33:43 Full-year adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is expected to range from $585 million to $615 million, which is an increase of $15 million from our prior guidance. Despite mainly the improvement from revenue and the rest from cost efficiencies, primarily from leveraging our scale across the marketing spend as I mentioned earlier.

34:02 For the second quarter of 2022, adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $123 million to $128 million, indicating a margin of 24% as the midpoint during the typical high point of our marketing spend for the quarters.

34:16 Regarding our longer term goals with a great start to 2022 and our new residential investments progressing as planned, we remain confident in our ability to reach both of 2022, as well as the 2027 long-term financial goals that we announced in our last earnings call in February.

34:33 So before I turn the call back over to our operator for this much anticipated Q&A session, I would like to remind everyone our question asking audience that you'll get one question and one question only. So, I know that you've been thinking about it long and hard and you’re going to make this question count.

34:51 So with that, I will now turn the call back over to our operator to begin the questions.

George Tong

35:18 Hi. Thanks. Good afternoon. Diving into multifamily looks like you're starting to see stabilization in top line growth in the mid single-digit range. Could you talk a little bit about your latest expectations for growth in the back half of the year? And then for 2023 as your approach run rate? And then what apartment market conditions are necessary to achieve these targets?

Andy Florance

35:41 Sure, George. How are you doing? Thanks for the question. So, yes, we were encouraged with where we're going with multifamily. We expect in the second half that will be in double-digit growth rates that's going to range between 10% to 14% as we move through the second half of the year. 2023 we haven't said any rates off into 2023, but as you can see, the quarterly trend is moving upward that should set expectations that 2023 will be ahead of 2022.

36:10 Some of the things that we're seeing are more properties now advertising on the platform in March,. So there was more properties being added than properties being taken away from the platform and that's probably for the first time in the last six or seven months. So that trend is encouraging and the productivity of the sales force and the growth of the sales force are also encouraging advanced indicators on what we see in the second half. The price execution has been very good, building every month as a sales gets more and more comfortable with that program. So we think that we're on a good track, we've confirmed that in the first quarter and looking forward to the seasonally high -- typically seasonally high second quarter really give us a more firm indicator on the second half of the year.

Scott Wheeler

36:57 I would also add that those Atlanta of last week, and there were 25 people in sales training class, so we are successfully adding a lot of additional incremental sales people and there's plenty for them to do, because there are millions of prospects that we have yet to reach out too. I think that there are clear indications in the outlook for the apartment markets and you're going to see this sort of ultra low vacancy rates moderating, and I would be surprised if that's not would happened. So high deliveries of inventory and moderating vacancy rates or normalizing vacancy rates are slightly more like were in the standard deviation ranges are really what we expect and what we would want to have as an environment.

Pete Christiansen

38:02 Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. [indiscernible] in the call. Andy, can you or Scott, can you quantify at least on a multifamily side, the mix between the different ad level packages, I guess flat number historical that kind of stuff. Just generally where we are right now in that mix, versus perhaps where normalized levels are? Just trying to get a sense of where we need to go to get back towards that normalized mix level?

Andy Florance

38:35 Okay. Sure, Pete, glad to help you with that. Our mix of ad platform levels have historically the gold level platform is our largest mix, and it's been about 40% since really the beginning of 2020 it remains roughly about there. You'll see diamonds have drifted down couple of percentage points, they're just below 20%, so it hasn't moved a whole lot. The platinum is around 20% that hasn't moved a whole lot. And you got a little bit more on the silvers, which has moved up a couple points. So, really the platforms have stayed relatively stable since the beginning of 2020 with this a slight shift between diamond and silver, which as you know we've addressed with adjustment in our rate card. So that if you do plan to move down a level then especially if you're a large platform player then you're going to paying a lot higher price at lower levels now for moving off of those diamond platforms. So that's about where we're seeing the mix right now.

Scott Wheeler

39:40 I would also point out that another part of the story is the size of the ad sales force we've had is really working with our existing customer base as we add 50 or more incremental salespeople that are going to begin to be put more focused on reaching out to folks that are not buying anything from us today. So as we grow share, and I do think firms like there's a lot of folks, who are advertising on smaller platforms like software that we can offer a lot of hands, I think we take a lot of share away from them.

Jeff Mueller

40:26 Yes, I think we're continuing off that last line of thinking, but can you just give us a fuller update on kind of the down market apartments initiative like this you're kicking it off into the pandemic? And then you had a tough environment for a while, but it seems like we're maybe coming out of that. So just any update on how the down market initiatives performing, what’s the -- any start of strategic updates and obviously Run.com not going to be utilized and you've since lost the home strategy.

Scott Wheeler

40:57 Yes, so we -- I would just go back to going into the pandemic, we going into the pandemic, we were just building that mid market team to go after that down market opportunity i.e., 25 or less units down to single unit rentals. The price points we are getting were fantastic and per unit basis, and we were successfully selling. But with the pandemic, building and inside large sized sales team got much more difficult. Again, last week, dropping in on the sales training in Atlanta, 25 people sitting in there in the sales training, we now have seven recruiters go to 10, I believe we're going to see a lot of growth there. There's an unlimited -- effectively unlimited opportunity that expect for us to be able to start reporting some good progress there. And it’s a very motivated group of sales people they've got chance to spend a fair amount of time with, so pretty optimistic there.

Andy Florance

42:08 Yes. And you look at the growth in advertised properties that took a pause, Jeff in the middle of last year. They started growing pretty significantly in the first quarter of this year and our mid market sales team had their highest productivity at level ever in the first quarter of 2022. So we stabilized a bit in the mid-2021 as the market adjusted and now we're seeing growth pickup up again in the under 100 unit section.

Unidentified Analyst

42:47 Hi, it's [Gus] (ph) stepping on for Andrew. Looking at resi -- hi guys, so looking at resi, if you guys able to ramp it faster that like internally planned, are you willing to spend more behind of this year?

Andy Florance

43:04 I think that's going to be pretty predictable along the plan, the existing plan. We are engaged in a very ambitious scale software development effort and that is not likely to go dramatically faster or slower than we anticipate, as well as we're engaged in a scale collection of content. So, there's well over 1,000 people working on the project right now. So it's going to be pretty predictable in 2022, I think where you begin to get optional variability where you would respond to successes in the market and potentially accelerate would be later 2023 and that's where you're just playing with acceleration around a number of salespeople or SCM or marketing in response to success. So I think it should be very predictable in 2022 and through Q1 of 2023 and possibly, Q2 of 2023. But if there's a change in later 2023, it will be done with a lot of communication with our investor as to why we think it's a high IRR.

Stephen Sheldon

44:41 Hey, thanks. On the -- maybe just follow-up on the residential content investments and kind of two questions there. One, how is the cost efficiency for developing that content then relative to your expectations? And then two, I guess, how far along are you now relative to what you plan for 2022 in terms of content breadth, if there's a way to frame that?

Andy Florance

45:03 Yes. It's a good question, I think that we are in our plans for ’22, because we were trying to go from zero to 100 miles an hour. We pre-planned a very aggressive compensation program for the folks we are bringing in to do it. So it already planned, we didn't expect to be able to accelerate super rapidly at super high efficiency. We could achieve efficiency in out years, so we're sort of right in the line-up as expected. And the initial efforts while the initial efforts are around building the systems to manage collecting the content efficiently and we're on track with that. So there's no unpleasant surprises that we're aware, we’re just tracking along expectations.

46:10 And was there second part of that question? No, okay.

Stephen Sheldon

46:15 That’s against the rules --

Andy Florance

46:17 Seems the last compound question all the time.

Scott Wheeler

46:20 And for Steve and he is busy. Go ahead.

Ryan Tomasello

46:31 Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking the questions, I guess Andy following up on the residential strategy, can you give us your thoughts around the various lawsuits that are going on in the residential market, focused on industry practices around commissions and the role of real estate agents and the MOS. How do you think that plays out? Does any of that work in your favor? And what's the bigger picture relevance for those of all suites with respect to CoStar’s long-term strategy in residential? Thanks.

Andy Florance

47:02 So, I think it's an interesting question and for the first time and five years and probably general counsel and I don't think he's going to even comment. But the thing I would say is that we have not designed this like we are not in the business. We specifically have not designed Homes.com with a dependency on either the sell side or the buy side. There are a number of other U.S. residential real estate portals, who work to monetize the buy side aggressively, and they rely on that dictated buyers split that is being attacked with some of these losses. We're taking a completely different tax, we are focusing on selling the house and trying to market the houses as effectively as possible. And there are no lawsuits out there saying that people can't sell their homes so it doesn't really impact us.

48:10 I also where we are looking at generating revenue from agents, we are completely agnostic to whether or not buy side or sell side. So I think we can sit back and watch these lawsuits develop as just an academic interest it does really impact us.

Mayank Tandon

48:48 Thank you good evening, Andy or Scott. I think one of you mentioned that the pricing impact was pretty much all of the multifamily this quarter, but just maybe more broadly your expectations on how much leverage now you have to increase pricing across different product lines? And how we should think about that impact versus growth from volumes or transactions or users. So pricing versus volume growth as we look out over the course of 2022?

Andy Florance

49:16 Well, we operate in highly competitive markets and we have really no pricing leverage anywhere. But if we did, we are focusing on making sure that all of our product managers and leads, sales leads understand that in a highly inflationary environment not to maintain price appreciation is to decrease your pricing. So, we are keeping that out there and we seem to be able to -- we see achieve pricing increases along those objectives of being mindful of inflation and perhaps a little bit more. Scott, you watch is pretty closely, do you want to?

Scott Wheeler

49:58 Yes, I think that's been our primary focus this year is to make sure all of our platforms are keeping close eye on our -- on the inflation numbers and then as our products annualize their contracts that we move our price up on the inflation curve, which is always part of the contracts that we enter into with customers. In addition to that as we as we go into each of our platforms every year at CoStar for example, where we're adding lender, we've added hospitality, we've added CMBS data, we build out great value feature sets, we try and keep our annual renewals outside of inflation to a low modest few percentage points. So our customers always feel value ahead of where prices move for us, right. Certainly you'll see overall that the percent from pricing will move up to more of about probably half of the revenue growth in general as in the past is typically about a third in general and the rest coming from volume and then people selecting to buy more and more products are increasing the mix of what they buy. So that's just a rough estimate, but I can give you some sense that it'll play a little more important role, especially while we're in an inflationary environment.

Ashish Sabadra

51:20 Yes, thanks for my question. So pretty good momentum on the Pro Plus and can CH Pro Plus products again, I understand smaller base, but good traction there. I was wondering if you could comment on what's the feedback like, where is the penetration for both the Pro Plus and Can CH Pro Plus product. And also just the slowing home market and the tight -- what the tightening home market residential market how does that affect your ability to sell in that market? So thanks.

Andy Florance

51:49 Sure. Thank you for the question. One of the wonderful things about being at the very early stages of entering the market with sub-1% penetration is contraction of the market you can't feel it, like you're just -- you’re moving into the market, so we're not feeling anything there. In terms of pro plus and concierge, the big factor there is it's we believe it's a really solid product that the agents like and regard highly. And when we acquired Homesnap, the biggest limitation or challenge they face is they effectively had no sales people. So by introducing sales people and reaching out to realtors and telling them about what we had to offer, we were able to successfully sell the product. So the primary limiter is just a number of salespeople that bring and the market is massive. And it could be a decade and you wouldn't be able to penetrate the market fully, so and there's a balance between Pro Plus and concierge we're watching.

53:11 I personally like both have advantages for us, concierge is bigger dollars, but I think Pro Plus has more strategic value, when a customer goes and when a realtor buys pro plus, they tend to use our platform dramatically more. We want them engaged as we release enhanced version of Homes.com, they're already in our environment regularly and thereby they're more likely to use our environment to collaborate with their buyers and their sellers. So, it has Pro Plus has a smaller revenue impact per unit, it’s got a huge opportunity because the units are massive, but it has high strategic value. Concierge is just fascinating, because it's higher dollars and it is a product where very often we are selling for 100s of the price point ASP of 100s of dollars a month. Marketing opportunities to the agents for marketing the properties, which is the products we want to be focusing on down the road. So ultimately you're asking me which of my children I like more. I like them both the same?

Scott Wheeler

54:30 Let me add some from a revenue project you may recall in the last fall we talked about, the new sellers we're bringing on in the residential world are focused on Pro Plus. And so we are cautiously not trying to grow the Concierge revenue on a dollar basis as we shift more and more sellers into Pro Plus, because Andy said the stickiness of the Pro Plus, the agent engagement is higher in the Pro Plus products and we are better off longer term doing that. So, that's why you don't see as dramatic revenue growth in our annual outlook as you'll see a mixing down in Concierge, the higher priced product as we build the sales force it's bringing in more subscriptions on the Pro Plus. So more about that as we go forward, but that's what play out in the financial dynamics.

Ashish Sabadra

55:20 But [indiscernible] are Keeps selling the Concierge.

Scott Wheeler

55:24 I know it's our not too the agents so I like it, yes.

Joe Goodwin

55:37 Thank you for taking my question. I just wanted to ask about the new modern integrated technology platform for Homes.com. And then I guess just kind of what's going on there? What advantages that will watch you? And then any plans to actually connect the Homes.com data and port that into the CoStar back end, so that will be available to your CoStar customers.

Andy Florance

56:03 Yes. So it's a multi stage process. The first stage is when you look at the Homes.com, we acquired It wasn't the high performance environment you needed to be scalable up to 100 million unique speed performance responsive of all those things are essential to being able to build your traffic objectives and to get the SEO rankings you want. So we're doing in Phase 1 is we are using the homesnap back end, which is pretty robust, we are scaling that from single sort of multiple with the cloud based that you can scale it infinitely in AWS. And then we are using the apartments.com front end tools against the homesnap backend tools, and that is our fastest path to market with high performance scalability.

57:03 After we release that version, we're going to come back and we're going to migrate the homesnap back ends into the what we call our enterprise back ends, which is the core CoStar Group back ends, which Apartments.com and LoopNet and the other systems work of off, once we do that, the data will all then reside the platform that is connected into CoStar and subject to the license agreements with the MLSs and east provisions we would then be able to make that robust residential data to some of the homesnap functionality available in the CoStar product of the people that were properly licensed. So there's a three, I think that's a three step process there, but we'll keep our development teams stable employed forever.

John Campbell

58:03 Hey, guys. Good afternoon, congrats on a great quarter.

Scott Wheeler

58:06 Thank you very much.

John Campbell

58:07 So on the incremental $100 million to $120 million of resi investment spend, you guys have kind of planned for this year. How much of that hit in the quarter? And then also if you're able to share just the breakdown of that spend across content, software and marketing? And maybe how that's going to look for the balance of the year?

Scott Wheeler

58:23 In all years to come in. Sure, so the incremental spend this year was $200 million to $220 million, so we'd call about $210 million, $110 million of that was the content generation about $65 million or so was for the marketing, and the rest was from technology spend, as well as product and some other infrastructure that went into that. There wasn't a major amount of that timed in the first quarter somewhere in the $10 million to $15 million range, probably incremental maybe was a little higher than that. But the ramp up really starts to come in the second quarter as we're adding the resources do the content collection. There's marketing that'll pick up in the last quarter of the year, third and fourth quarter years, we get closer to launching. So it's heavily phased into the back half of the year. So really in the first quarter, it was really shifting resources, they were both product and product development resources over from our other businesses and some research folks. So not a whole lot in the first part of the year mostly coming in the last three quarters.

Andy Florance

59:48 Well, thanks for joining us today. Gene is a special guest host and I'd like to thank everyone for joining us for our first quarter ’22 earnings call to come out the gates this year with a real strong momentum across our commercial property platforms, along our exciting new investment opportunities in residential market and our European potential.

60:08 I look forward to speaking to you all again in the second quarter call on July 26 at the same time and the same medium until event stay safe, and thank you very much for participating, and thank you very much for any analyst you said great quarter.

