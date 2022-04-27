imagepointphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is a big player in the Medicare sphere, or better said managed care, a name which probably has not received sufficient coverage on this platform, certainly as the company has a great value-creating track record. The company operates in a long-term growth market, driven by secular demographic trends, of course, making it worthwhile to see how views on the business and shares change over time.

Back To 2012

A decade ago, I have last looked at Humana which at the time announced the $850 million purchase of Metropolitan in a deal which was set to increase its reliance on the government insurance business.

Shares of Humana traded around the $75 mark which translated into a $12 billion valuation. This was applied to a business which was set to generate nearly $40 billion in revenues that year, with earnings set to come in around $1.2 billion. At 0.3 times sales and 10 times earnings, the valuation looked quite compelling, but, of course, this was an environment in which stocks commanded much lower valuations, as many investors were a bit concerned about the reliance on government-sponsored healthcare budgets, of course.

Voicing a cautious tone, as I recognize that shares appear to trade around fair value, as I saw few reasons to get involved, but I wish that I did. After all, shares have increased by a factor of roughly 5 times in just about a decade period of time, with shares now trading at $435 per share here.

What Now?

Fast-forwarding a decade period in time, Humana and its shares have seen a great run. GAAP revenues have essentially doubled to $83 billion over the past decade, as adjusted earnings per share essentially tripled to roughly $20 per share in 2021, yet actual margins have actually come down quite a bit. This operational growth is driven by an increase in the membership base, with the company providing care to more than 5 million Medicare Advantage members now, including solid user experiences.

Those programs are just part of the business as the company runs many other operations as well. This includes a huge primary care business, with more than 200 centers, providing (senior) care to more than 350,000 patients. Other activities include the 4th largest pharmacy benefit manager in the country with over half a billion scripts being written every year, as well as home solutions activities being run following the purchase of Kindred.

Current Valuations

2021 has been a year of two tails. While full-year revenues rose more than 7% to $83.1 billion in 2021, adjusted earnings actually fell from $3.4 to $3.3 billion. Despite this small decline in the dollar amount of earnings, adjusted earnings rose in a modest fashion to $20 per share as the company was quite aggressive with regard to share buybacks.

Despite the modest pressure in terms of margins in 2021, the company outlined a decent guidance for 2022 which called for GAAP earnings of at least $23 per share, adjusted earnings even a dollar higher, as both earnings metrics include an explicit dollar per share headwind from the pandemic.

With adjusted earnings, adjusted for the pandemic, running close to $25 per share, it is this rapid earnings growth over the past decade which has created a great deal of valuation creation. While earnings have been up greatly, the multiples applied to the business have increased as well, with real valuation multiple inflation seen as well. Right now, shares trade around 17-18 times earnings, as shares have re-rated with concerns on reliance on Medicaid programs being on the decline and the strong earnings yield being backed up for many years now.

The company has racketed up a $9.4 billion net debt load by the end of 2021, with EBITDA reported at $3.6 billion, as the 128 million shares represent a more than $55 billion equity valuation, or about $65 billion enterprise valuation here. Hence, great value has been created on the back of growth, dealmaking, organic growth, and valuation multiple re-rating. Part of the dealmaking came quite late in this growth stage as Humana announced in April of last year that it acquired a remaining 60% stake in Kindred at Home at an $8.1 billion enterprise valuation.

A Turn, A Year Later

Just a year after the company acquired the remaining stake in Kindred at Home, Humana announced that it has reached a deal with private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to divest a majority interest in the Hospice and Personal Care division of Kindred at Home. Kindred will divest 60% of these activities at a $3.4 billion enterprise value, valuing these operations at around 12 times EBITDA.

This deal is a bit complicated as it involves the (partial) sale of activities which were (partially) acquired last year and were part of a bigger platform. Furthermore, the deal is relatively small although $2.8 billion in cash proceeds will go a long way in addressing the debt load a bit, but with an overall $65 billion enterprise valuation, this all seems very manageable and not a game-changer.

What Now?

As mentioned above, the recent deal is not a game-changer, as the big value re-rating story over the past decade seems to be a thing of the past already. The lack of financial details on the deal makes it hard to see how good the deal really is, but the deal looks quite dilutive given the 12 times EBITDA multiple being communicated. Investors seem to agree with that as shares have lost some $30, or 7% in a few days following the deal.

Right now, that valuation has certainly become more fair, as valuations were indeed cheap in 2012 and management has executed well, on top of riding out the secular growth trends. Right now, a fair valuation, solid positioning, and long-term secular growth make the situation look compelling.

On the other hand is the observation that regulation and government-sponsored subsidies plans are key to let the business thrive in the long run, yet a thesis should always incorporate some kind of black swan. On the other hand, it is the sheer size of these programs makes reform likely hard and diminishes the risks of a huge overhaul in the long haul.

Fears on enrollment are hugely important for the stock as shares essentially plunged a hundred dollars overnight in January when enrollment numbers for 2022 looked soft, even as 2022 revenue and earnings are set to rise further, as the enrollment numbers are first indications of the competitive position, of course. Fortunately for current holders, shares have quickly made up the lost ground, in an uncertain market environment.

Hence, shares look fairly valued there and Humana is likely a fairly interesting long-term investment opportunity, but the imminent appeal of a decade ago is gone, as I am not happy to get involved here.