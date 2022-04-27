Bradley Caslin /iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) has recently provided investors with optimism that the Seattle-based airline is set to lead the industry not just in rebuilding post-Covid but also in restoring Alaska’s position of financial leadership in the industry, a position ALK had for years but lost pre-Covid. ALK’s recently announced 1Q2022 GAAP net loss of $143 million ($1.14/share), which was better than expectations, was part of industry-wide revenue optimism and expectations for a return to financial normality for the beleaguered airline industry. While the week in which ALK announced its financial results resulted in airline industry stocks outperforming the broader market, many investors are wondering how sustainable airline earnings are – and if airlines might be a rare industry that might outperform expected broader market challenges over the next few quarters. Indeed, so far this week, ALK and most other airline stocks have given up significant gains. In this article, we will look at ALK’s position in the industry and history as well as how Alaska compares to other airlines and its expectations in the near to medium term. Alaska's recent investor presentation before its earnings release and its 1Q2022 financial results provides insight into the company's performance and potential.

ALK 2Q2022 guidance (Alaska Airlines investor presentation)

Strategic Stability

The strongest attribute that Alaska Airlines has at this point is that it is stable and is perfecting its strategies even as other airlines continue to try to find their optimal post-covid strategies. ALK’s commitment to its strategic plans has been refined by its December 2018 merger/acquisition of Virgin America, Richard Branson’s chic low-cost domestic airline that was determined to improve the quality of air travel. The Virgin America merger never produced the results that Alaska at least publicly stated would occur. Alaska won a bidding war with JetBlue (JBLU) to acquire Virgin America and many conjectured that Alaska was more interested in protecting its position on the west coast from an east coast interloper than in building on the network that Virgin America had built. In reality, JetBlue was more closely aligned from a product standpoint with Virgin America than Alaska, which still only offers a traditional domestic first-class cabin. Soon after ALK acquired Virgin America, it began to convert the recliner premium cabins on Virgin America’s A319s and A320s to standard domestic first-class cabins. DOT data showed that Alaska quickly moved to the position of having the lowest fares in the transcontinental markets where Virgin America previously operated, primarily from Los Angeles and San Francisco to major east coast markets. Premium cabins matter on coast-to-coast routes but ALK decided the operational complexity of having a subfleet dedicated to those routes was not worth it. Alaska used the Covid pandemic to finish the termination of many of the remaining Los Angeles to east coast markets it took over as part of the merger, with the number of San Francisco markets dramatically reduced. Although Alaska has never said how much they lost on the transcontinental markets, it is certain it was a significant amount and contributed to ALK’s financial underperformance that lasted for several years even before the Covid pandemic began.

ALK's margin & RASM (unit revenue) gap (ALK investor presentation)

Alaska’s strategic stability comes because it has moved past the Virgin America merger which didn’t do much to diversify its network beyond the Pacific Northwest where the company has long been heavily concentrated – but also where it obtains its profits. California has long been a highly competitive market and a number of much larger airlines have struggled to grow their networks as a result of acquisitions of airlines with a strong California presence; it really isn’t a surprise that ALK has faced the same fate. Perhaps the best thing that can be said about the Virgin America acquisition from the perspective of ALK shareholders is that it is behind the company.

The strength of Alaska Airlines, especially right now, is that it has a proven, financially viable strategy in an industry that is still very much in the process of recovering from the Covid pandemic and the subsequent reduction in demand. ALK’s primary strength is its dominance of the Pacific Northwest including traffic to/from and within the State of Alaska. Despite travel changes in the tech industry as a result of the pandemic and the shift to remote work, Seattle is benefitting from migration of Californians to the Pacific Northwest and the upper mountain states where ALK has a strong presence. Alaska Airlines’ primary strength in both Portland and Seattle is that both have only a single commercial airport and neither airport has a significant amount of growth capacity either due to physical restraints at the airport itself or in the market those airports support, resulting in fairly strong pricing power for ALK relative to other metro areas. The downside is that ALK’s strength in the PNW means that it has to connect nearly all of the passengers it carries on its own equipment over Seattle and Portland, leading to circuitous or out-of-the-way connections in some markets. However, the Pacific Northwest is “on the way” to some major U.S. markets, including from much of the continental U.S. to Alaska where ALK provides nearly all of the large jet services within the state, again resulting in strong pricing power.

ALK vs. industry valuation (ALK investor presentation)

ALK’s greatest strategic benefit right now is that it does not need to be engaged in a merger even as the middle-tier of the airline industry contemplates the acquisition of ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines (SAVE) with either ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier which initiated a deal with Spirit, or New York City-based JetBlue. None of the three carriers is particularly strong in the PNW so the direct impact to ALK will be minimal although reduced capacity and a more consolidated industry will certainly lead to higher fares on a nationwide basis; higher fares will be a certainty given the likelihood of higher labor and fuel costs that will persist for years, limiting the ability of the industry to provide the deeply discounted fares that stimulated so much traffic pre-Covid. Because ALK is a low-cost carrier with unit costs that are well below the big 4 (American (AAL), Delta (DAL), Southwest (LUV), and United (UAL)), it will compete successfully for some of the traffic that otherwise would be carried on the consolidated carriers, even if that traffic might be at higher fares than ALK previously carried. ALK’s 1Q2022 CASM-ex (unit costs excluding fuel and specials) was 10.61 cents/available seat mile compared to AAL’s 13.38 and DAL’s 13.24.

Countering its concentration in the PNW, Alaska Airlines has chosen to join the Oneworld alliance, which is led in the U.S. by American Airlines. American has struggled to build itself in the Northern California and PNW markets and dismantled much of its long-haul international flying at Los Angeles (LAX). While ALK is the fifth largest airline at LAX, AAL and ALK do offer synergies at the nation’s largest airport as defined by the value of the local market, particularly up and down the west coast. Although ALK partners with nearly every international airline at Seattle except for Delta, the partnership with Oneworld raises ALK’s profile globally, allowing ALK to offer and receive deeper benefits that come from being a part of an airline alliance. ALK also can use AAL’s network to distribute passengers throughout the eastern part of the U.S. where Alaska is competitively weaker. Indeed, part of ALK’s growth plan is to increase its presence in transcontinental markets. While ALK is not likely to try to reinstate markets such as LAX to major airports in the NE U.S., it is very possible that they could add more flights to AAL hubs to increase their competitiveness from a schedule standpoint. With a profitable and defined network and growth strategy, ALK is in an enviably stable position.

ALK growth opportunities by region (ALK investor presentation)

Competitive rationality

In an industry that is often destructively competitive, Alaska Airlines is fortunate to have rational competitors in its largest markets. ALK’s most direct competitor is Delta Air Lines which is the 2nd largest airline at Seattle because of its own Pacific Northwest (PNW) hub and also the 2nd largest airline in Alaska. DAL and former merger partner Northwest Airlines had relationships with ALK, and DAL sought to deepen that relationship as Delta began planning ten years ago to restructure its Pacific network, shifting from a hub in Tokyo to one in the PNW. DAL had previously operated a small Asia hub at Portland so knew it had to be in the larger Seattle market and build a larger hub in order for the Asia flights to be successful. DAL reportedly asked ALK to be its exclusive international partner from Seattle in part because DAL purportedly could not get enough seats on ALK flights under the partnership at the time to fill DAL’s Asia flights. ALK chose not to develop an exclusive partnership and DAL began to build its own hub at Seattle which now has roughly half of the flights than ALK has but is more global in nature (although much of DAL’s Asia flights have not returned to normal schedules even if its Europe flights have) and also stronger in the eastern U.S. pre-Covid, DAL received about 70% of the local Seattle market revenue that ALK received, indicating both the longer average passenger lengths from Seattle, Delta’s system revenue premiums to the industry, and the fact that DAL does not need to carry as much lower-yielding connecting traffic through Seattle since it has other hubs including Salt Lake City that are more efficient in serving that purpose. DAL is vying with American for the title of the largest airline at LAX by revenue and is also the 2nd largest carrier to/from the state of Alaska, again benefitting from its hubs in the Midwest and Eastern U.S.

Southwest Airlines has given up significant share – along with United – as Delta expanded in the Seattle market but LUV remains the largest airline for traffic within California, including in the huge Bay to Basin market which ALK hoped to penetrate with the Virgin America merger. While ALK is the dominant airline from California to the PNW, LUV is a significant challenger from the PNW to major markets in the west such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Denver as well as to secondary California cities, including San Jose and Oakland. LUV has also aggressively expanded its presence from the western U.S. to Hawaii, stepping on ALK’s toes as the Texas-based airline attempts to gain share. LUV does not serve the state of Alaska and might not, given the very different operational dynamics compared with much of the rest of the U.S. but, should LUV choose to add service to The Last Frontier, there could be significant financial implications to the state’s namesake airline.

Alaska Airlines hubs (ALK investor presentation)

While Delta is focused on having a presence in major ALK-competitive markets, Southwest appears more intent in not allowing its market share to be eroded in its remaining markets to/from the PNW even as it grows to/from Hawaii. Both competitors join ALK on the list of the best-run airlines in the U.S. with all three leading the industry’s financial recovery post-Covid. All three also have better than average balance sheets for their segments of the industry. Alaska, Delta, and Southwest are all intensely competitive including with each other, but they all know when competition becomes destructive and when it is time to focus on strategies that do not harm themselves. While the industry remains highly competitive, part of ALK’s structural advantage is that it competes with airlines that financially perform at the top of the industry both doing only what makes sense financially for them to do and also by refraining from what will harm itself even if another airline will suffer more.

ALK's mainline fleet transition (ALK investor presentation)

ALK's regional aircraft fleet transition (ALK investor presentation)

Financial Strength

ALK’s greatest strength is that of its finances. The company has long been financially conservative with low debt levels, has been at the high-end of the industry in profitability, and has not diluted its shareholders during the pandemic. ALK’s debt levels are notable in that it has less long-term debt now than it had immediately after its merger with Virgin America. Very few US airlines are below their pre-pandemic debt levels yet although most are beginning to chip away at the debt they accumulated during the pandemic.

ALK long-term liabilities (Seeking Alpha)

ALK vs industry debt to cap (ALK investor presentation)

In addition, ALK has a long track record of generating double-digit net income margins, something it expects to be able to do later this year. Of the airlines that have reported so far, Delta has said that it expects to be able to achieve that goal and Southwest is likely to as well.

ALK 10-year net income margins (Seeking Alpha)

Finally, Alaska is one of the few U.S. airlines that did not issue stock during the pandemic in order to allow stockholders to fully participate in the upside the company experiences this year. (DAL also did not issue shares during the pandemic).

In addition to its sound fundamentals, Alaska is one of the few airlines that has a fuel hedging strategy in place, which reduced the company’s fuel bill by as much as 10% compared to other airlines in the first quarter. Jet fuel is traditionally more expensive in the Pacific Northwest and other major ALK markets than the national average, so Alaska’s ability to pay less than its competitors with broad nationwide networks is significant. In the 2nd quarter of 2022, ALK’s fuel hedging is expected to yield a similar price as DAL which has the benefit of a refinery which is producing benefits vs. unhedged carriers, and DAL is more heavily concentrated in parts of the country with lower fuel costs. Southwest is likely to report even larger benefits from its hedging program than either ALK or DAL but the fact that ALK has a functioning fuel cost reduction strategy will be one of the key factors in aiding its financial recovery.

ALK fuel hedging (ALK investor presentation)

ALK has laid out sound strategies to reduce its costs including by accelerating its retirement of Airbus A320 family aircraft in favor of an all Boeing 737 fleet, including the largest versions of the 737 MAX family. In addition, ALK is poised to shift to an all-Embraer E-Jet regional airliner fleet, resulting in the retirement of its large turboprop aircraft. As with many airlines, ALK is increasing the gauge (average aircraft size) of its fleet and will gain benefits both from the larger aircraft and from less complexity of its fleet.

Alaska does face several significant challenges – but perhaps no more than other airlines. ALK has long had lower labor costs in part because it pays less than other airlines for similar positions. Airlines throughout the U.S. are aggressively hiring but the biggest airlines appear to be best positioned to convince pilot candidates to work for them; the prospect of higher paying widebody international flying is a draw that the big 3 (AAL, DAL, and UAL) have which other carriers cannot match.

Because ALK has found itself short staffing, resulting in occasional operational shortfalls, the company has decided to reduce capacity up to 4% into the summer. Staffing shortages are requiring airlines including ALK to jettison their least profitable routes. Not only are staffing shortages reducing capacity in a high-demand environment, which is certain to boost yields, but also is leading to a culling of less profitable routes. ALK is likely to benefit from the very staffing shortages that it is being forced to address.

Conclusion

All airlines are reporting strong demand trends which will lead to a return to profitability for most if not all of the industry by the second quarter. Because of sharpening its strategic focus during the pandemic, Alaska Airlines could well retake its position as one of the U.S. airline industry’s most profitable players due to its strategic stability, favorable competitive environment, and strong underlying finances.