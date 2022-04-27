BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), or CIBC, has been a poor investment since my last article on the company.

CIBC Article (Seeking Alpha)

As shown, the company has underperformed. Back in August of 2021, I was neutral on the company at this valuation. This reflected a different interest rate and macro environment than we're currently seeing. Overall, my theses on Canadian banks have always been very strongly tied to their historically-average valuation, which has been a great investment indicator over time.

Let me show you why this is now shifting for CIBC.

Revisiting CIBC

CIBC is a bank that's been slowly improving its operations for years. This is reflected in the recent results as well, coming in for 1Q22. I'm a fan of Canadian banking. In my last article, I made this clear once again.

Let it never be said that I don't invest in, or don't like Canadian banks. I've invested in Scotiabank (BNS), Toronto-Dominion (TD), and at one point was invested in Bank of Montreal (BMO) as well as Royal Bank of Canada (RY). (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The company saw yet more income growth during 1Q22, as well as slight EPS growth and slight improvements in return ratios. CET-1 has remained relatively stable as well, and even if it's more than 6% below Scandinavian peers like DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF), it's still at a decent level and on par with its peers.

CIBC Highlights (CIBC IR)

Net interest income has been growing due to loan volumes - and these NII numbers will grow even further given the interest rate changes we're looking at, with likely improving margins from the current 1.6% level for 1Q22. The company, like most banks, is in a very good position to benefit from improving rate levels.

CIBC Interest Rate Sensitivities (CIBC IR)

Fee-based income saw similar record growth during the latest quarter, with trading revenues up significantly, and an appealing mix of transactional and market-related fees, including fund fees, trading fees, underwriting, credit, FX, Card, and Deposit/payment fees.

CIBC saw an uptick in its expense growth - but this flowed from "good" expenses, such as performance-based comp and growth investments, which I view as indicators that the bank is going well (and which is in turn backed by earnings/revenue numbers).

With regards to capital strength, there is nothing worrying about CIBC's ratios or safeties. CIBC has initiated buybacks of 900k shares under the ongoing program, and the strong capital generation from net earnings will flow to dividends.

On a segment-specific basis, the bank saw continued momentum in Personal/Business Banking, its wealth management and commercial segments across both US and Canada, and capital markets delivered significant top-line growth as well.

In short, no single segment in the company performed poorly during the quarter, and the future outlook for CIBC is positive. Strong momentum drove earnings forward, and CIBC remains very well-positioned to take advantage of a fundamental shift in the rate environment.

In terms of risk, the company has a 1Q22 credit loss ratio/impaired loan ratio of well below 0.5%, and a well-diversified lending portfolio. Unlike some Canadian banks, the exposure to Oil/gas in CIBC is very minimal, though this no longer holds the sort of fundamental risk we were looking at some months back.

CIBC Risk/loan portfolio (CIBC IR)

The company is also experiencing growing adoption of its digital solutions, with a near-6.5% YoY growth in digital banking, growth in channel usage, and close to double-digit growth for digital transactions across the board.

The company is a major real estate loan bank, though its portfolio both in the Canadian and American market remains well-diversified, both in terms of subsector but also in terms of investment-grade loans, particularly in the Canadian market.

CIBC Real Estate Portfolio (CIBC IR)

Overall, I believe it fair to say that CIBC has performed extremely well during difficult conditions, and I view it likely that the company's results and trends, going forward, will improve on the background of increased interest rates. Banks such as CIBC and financials overall are among the more appealing investments available in such an environment.

There is much to like about CIBC in today's situation.

Updated Valuation for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The key point to be made in this article is the improved valuation for CIBC. As I mentioned, Canadian banks are relatively simple in their valuation cases. They all trade at a P/E discount averages of around 9-11x, and they typically are good buys with good returns at these levels over time - and not good investments when the valuation moves higher and higher.

If you buy the company at valuations of 11.5x or above, your returns will stick around 3-8% annually - modest, but at times market-beating. But if you buy the company below 10x on the other hand...

CIBC RoR (F.A.S.T. graphs)

Then returns are starting to look rather impressive. This is the thing about valuation investing, dear readers. Investing in safe companies with IG-rating can result in an RoR of almost 140% in less than 7 years if you invest at the right valuation. That's more or less what I've been doing since I started investing many years ago.

Pick the undervalued companies - hold them till overvaluation, then either continue to hold or rotate them into new, undervalued quality businesses. Rinse and repeat as necessary and as possible considering your capital and income. It's simple, and there's really not that much, as I see it, the long-term risk involved.

CIBC is a company that should be bought below 10x. The farther below 10x the better. So when we see that the company's current valuation is around 9.7x P/E, that means that there's suddenly an upward trajectory for CIBC once again.

How high? Pretty decent, if you ask me.

CIBC Upside (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

This is a "safe" upside of over 13%. In today's market, that's something to be cherished. This also isn't based on any upside to a high P/E, it's upside to a P/E of less than 10x. Consider that for a moment.

Provided that CIBC, one of Canada's Premier banks, continues trading at a below 10X P/E and manages to make a profit in a rising interest rate environment, you're able to get 37% RoR until 2024. Given a potentially looming recession in the next 2-3 years, and overall market instability, this is a great RoR. It isn't just that there's an upside potential overall, it's also that things like rate increases are causing potential forward EPS to really see an upward trajectory.

S&P Global sees an upward possibility that's far higher than I do. The PT for CM here is $170/share, implying a significant upside of nearly 19% here. That's a bit too rich for my blood. Anything below a 10x P/E is a "BUY" for me on CM, which means that for me, my CM target is around $120/share - I'm bumping my PT by $10 on the back of excellent rate trends and a different macro. This represents last year's S&P Global target for the company, with the recent adjustments seeing significant bumps due to expected interest rate upsides for financials like CM.

Even if there is a momentary or medium-term downside to CM due to continued share price pressure/general stock market decline, it's my firm view that this bank now constitutes a "BUY" with a very decent overall upside for the long term.

It might not be the highest-yielding bank out there, or in Canada, but it's one of the safer ones, with an A+ credit rating - and the yield at 9.7x P/E is 4.2%, which makes it quite good (though not as high as some of its close peers).

Owning CM over the past 20 years has been an excellent idea in terms of total returns. Even with the dips, the company has outperformed the market by a small margin over time.

CM 20-year Performance (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

All of these things are my basis for considering The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce a "BUY" at a valuation of below 10x P/E, with an overall target of $120/share.

Thesis

My thesis for CIBC is:

A solid, fundamental Canadian bank with excellent upside at no more than $120/share, and preferably below this. Given the company's latest valuation trends and decline, my thesis is now changed.

At the current price, it's a "BUY" to me. I now view the risk of a downturn as smaller than before, and the upside as more significant.

