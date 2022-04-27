dem10/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

On April 26, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) delivered yet another all-around beat, the thirteenth in a row. The software and cloud giant continues to prove that it can execute very well, whether it be during equally challenging pandemic times or periods of supply chain constraints and high inflation.

Despite Microsoft having posted solid numbers across the P&L, from segment revenues to cost of sales and opex, the stock failed to gain much traction immediately following the print — although bullishness surfaced as soon as the management team offered guidance for next quarter. Overall, I still see MSFT at a 20% drawdown from the November 2021 peak as a buying opportunity.

Microsoft delivers again

Those looking for something new to talk about regarding Microsoft's growth story must have been disappointed yet again. The company's "modus operandi" throughout CEO Satya Nadella's era (i.e., since 2014) has been consistent execution as Microsoft continues to successfully shift its business model away from lumpy software licenses to more sustainable and predictable SaaS and cloud services. As a fun fact, Microsoft shares have been up nearly 20% per year, or 640% cumulatively, while Mr. Nadella has been at the helm.

The table below shows the delta between what Microsoft's management team guided last quarter and what the company reported in fiscal Q3. Notice how the tech giant overdelivered on segment revenues, gross margin and even operating expenses, while positives and negatives in below-the-op line items (namely other expenses and tax rate) cancelled each other out. I estimate that Microsoft's fiscal Q3 guidance implied EPS of $2.17, but the company delivered an extra nickel.

Microsoft's Fiscal Q3 2022: Actuals vs. Guidance (DM Martins Research)

Across all of Microsoft's main lines of business, from Office to LinkedIn to Dynamics, the company posted revenue growth of at least 6% (the laggard here was Xbox content and services), but generally above 15%. The highlight was Azure, Microsoft's cloud service growth engine. On an FX-neutral basis, the business posted top-line growth of 49% not witnessed since mid-2020.

The sequential change in Azure's growth rate, which had been averaging negative 50 bps in the previous four quarters, picked up the pace to an encouraging three percentage points positive (see chart below). I believe that this quarter's print puts to rest lingering concerns over cloud demand decelerating after the end of the COVID-19 crisis.

Azure Sequential Acceleration in Growth Rates (in p.p.) (DM Martins Research)

Looking forward, Microsoft's results should not deviate much from the norm. The CEO spoke of "larger, more strategic Azure commitments" during the earnings call, and CFO Amy Hood mentioned "better than expected commercial bookings growth" that should be a positive for future revenues.

The table below summarizes guidance for fiscal Q4. Interestingly, using midpoint of the ranges and my own share count projection, I estimate that Microsoft's outlook lagged consensus both on revenues and EPS. Still, immediately following delivery of guidance, Microsoft stock jumped by a few percentage points in after-hours trading, maybe as investors might have been expecting a more conservative take on near-term performance.

Microsoft's Fiscal 4Q22 Guidance (DM Martins Research)

MSFT stock - Not waiting for depressed valuations

On the back of outstanding results, I believe that Microsoft remains a buy. But aren't the stock's valuations rich relative to the rest of the market? They are, but for very good reasons, in my opinion.

The Redmond-based company continues to prove each quarter that it can deliver the goods regardless of the macroeconomic landscape: before and during a pandemic; amid a period of monetary and fiscal stimulus; and through a cycle of high inflation and rising interest rates. This is probably the case because Microsoft is competently riding the secular trends in cloud adoption, increased demand for office productivity solutions and for consumer tech products and services.

Data by YCharts

The chart above shows that Microsoft's forward P/E of 25 times is still well above the S&P 500's 18 to 19 times. But I do not think that investors can ask for much more of a discount on the stock of a company that performs as well as Microsoft does. If anything, a 20% pullback from the all-time high reached a few months ago could be as good an opportunity as one will find to buy this quality stock on the dip.