Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) reported a decent Q1 on April 26. The headline all-around beat may not matter as much, since the quarter ended in March 2022 has been atypically impacted by the partial recovery from the COVID-19 downcycle. More importantly, the narrative for the next few months remains positive, not unlike what some of Hawaiian's peers have already reported in the current earnings season.

Investing in the airline space is a risky proposition, which is bad news for investors looking for superior long-term, risk-adjusted performance. But those who subscribe to the idea that demand for travel (especially leisure at first) will experience a strong comeback in the latter part of 2022 may want to consider placing a six-to-twelve-month bet on HA.

Turnaround is underway for Hawaiian

Hawaiian's $477 million Q1 revenues, although higher than expected by half a million dollars, were less than three-fourths the pre-pandemic levels of early 2019. By comparison, American Airlines' (AAL) $8.9 billion in Q1 of this year reached about 85% of the normalized revenue number.

But investors should first consider that Hawaiian Holdings primarily services a region that has been under tight COVID-19 restrictions. The state of Hawaii only lifted its quarantine mandate late last month, a change in policy that should be a positive for travel demand to the islands. Second, Hawaiian has already reported full recovery in extra comfort, business and first-class revenues, which speaks to consumers' willingness to spend lavishly on vacation trips. The observation is consistent with reports that per-continental US visitor spending in Hawaii has been up a whopping 45% YOY.

This is not to say that Q2 will be a walk in the park, however. One of the biggest risks (or upside potential, the more optimistic investors may argue) to Hawaiian's performance in the summer will be traffic from Japan, which remains severely depressed — Pacific routes used to account for one-fourth of the company's revenues. This is probably why Hawaiian has guided for capacity and revenues in the June quarter to be down as much as 14.5% and 12% from 2019 levels, respectively. See partial outlook table below.

Hawaiian Holdings' Q2 Guidance (Company's website)

The better news is that, as of the end of Q1, Hawaiian's balance sheet remains strong. The company currently holds nearly $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents, or 37% of total assets, against roughly the same amount in short- and long-term debt. Free cash flow continues to be positive despite the company not having fully recovered from the pandemic, suggesting that the Honolulu-based airline is on a good footing financially.

Why own HA stock?

Make no mistake: owning shares of Hawaiian Holdings can be quite risky in the current environment. The airline's business is not well diversified, as revenues depend heavily on leisure travel to and within the islands. Worth noting, these routes have become increasingly competitive, after Southwest (LUV) entered the market in March 2019.

This is probably why HA shares have been more volatile than some of its key peers, including LUV and Alaska Air (ALK) — even more than AAL, the most leveraged company and most jittery stock within the Big Four group. See 30-day rolling annualized volatility chart below.

Data by YCharts

But Hawaiian should be one of the best positioned US-based airlines to benefit from the pickup in leisure travel in 2022. Also, should the sector continue to recover, I believe that higher beta stocks like HA stand to outperform the peer group. It does not hurt that shares trade at a next-year P/E of 11 times that looks very compelling if EPS continues to rebound in the next few years.

I am a HA bull, although a cautious one. I still have reservations about the risk-adjusted return prospects of the airline industry as a whole. But if there is a good time to place a timely bet on the space, the next six months or so should be about as compelling an opportunity as one has seen since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.