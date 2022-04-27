400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction: Why is Alphabet Stock Down?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reported Q1 2022 results after markets closed on Tuesday (April 26). Alphabet's Class C shares fell by more than 10% initially during after-market trading, before finishing down 3%.

We believe the fall was completely unjustified. Alphabet reported a strong quarter where revenues and EBIT each grew by more than 20% year-on-year, double-digit earnings growth looks set to continue, but its stock trades at a P/E of just 19x. We believe shares fell because extreme negative sentiment around Technology stocks has led to indiscriminate selling.

We initiated our Buy rating on Alphabet in January 2021. At market close on Tuesday, Alphabet (Class C) stock was 26% higher than at our initiation, despite having fallen 23% year-to-date:

Librarian Capital's GOOGL Rating History vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Seeking Alpha (26-Apr-22). NB. GOOG = Class A, GOOGL = Class C.

Our forecasts indicate a total return of 178% (31.9% annualized) by 2025 year-end, driven by EPS growth and a re-rating. Buy.

Alphabet Buy Case Recap

We believe Alphabet can deliver a low-teens EPS CAGR for the foreseeable. This includes a low-teens revenue growth driven by multiple businesses:

Search & Other growing at mid-single-digits or higher, with the advertising sector growing at GDP or faster, and Google continuing to gain share thanks to its competitive advantages, including its technology and network effect

YouTube Ads growing at strong double-digits; this is a relatively new product growing at 30%+ a year in recent years, thanks to still-rising user consumption and continuing improvements in ad technology

Network Member Properties growing at mid-single-digits, driven by similar drivers as those of Search & Other

Google Cloud growing at strong double-digits, based on increasing demand for cloud computing and Google Cloud's differentiated strategy and ability to leverage Alphabet's unique advantages

These revenue growth assumptions are likely conservative, being significantly lower than Alphabet's track record to date:

Alphabet Revenues & Revenue Growth by Segment (2017-21) Source: Alphabet company filings.

We expect EBIT to grow slightly faster than revenues, thanks to both economies of scale and operational leverage in Alphabet's platform. We also expect buybacks to reduce the share count by approx. 2% each year. The overall result is a long-term low-teens EPS growth.

Alphabet's current P&L likely understates its profitability, as the company remains in investment mode; losses at Google Cloud and Other Bets alone are equivalent to approx. 10% of group EBIT (as of Q4 2021). The latter also means standard metrics like P/E tend to overstate Alphabet's valuation.

We expect Alphabet's P/E to be 35x, reflecting its resilience and growth potential; the P/E was 34x when we initiated our coverage in January 2021.

Q1 2022 results showed Alphabet's strong growth is continuing.

Q1 Revenues & EBIT Growth Exceeded 20%

Alphabet saw year-on-year growth of 23.0% in revenues and 22.2% in EBIT in Q1 2022, though EPS fell 6.3% due to changes in "Other Income":

Alphabet Group P&L (Q1 2022 s. Prior Periods) Source: Alphabet company filings.

Currency was a headwind, with the U.S. Dollar strengthening significantly, which impacted Alphabet both translationally (as the same non-USD earnings were worth less) and transactionally (as Alphabet's expenses were more U.S.-weighted than its revenues). Excluding currency, year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 would have been 3 ppt higher at 26%.

EBIT grew slightly less than revenues this quarter, as expenses ramped less quickly than revenues last year and is now catching up. (In 2021, revenues grew 41.2% but expenses grew only 26.6%, so EBIT grew 90.9%; expense growth was lower partly because depreciation charges were reduced by the adoption of longer useful lives estimates of certain equipment.)

"Other Income" consists primarily of valuation-based unrealized gains and losses in Alphabet's "Other Bets" investments. These were a $4.84bn gain during the bull market in Q1 2020 but a $1.07bn loss this quarter. That this meant Net Income fell year-on-year did not reflect Alphabet's operations.

Alphabet "Other Income" (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Year) Source: Alphabet results release (Q1 2022).

Alphabet's share count shrank 2.1% year-on-year due to share repurchases, which will help accelerate EPS growth in future periods.

The sequential comparison is less meaningful, as Alphabet's ad businesses benefited from holiday ad spend in Q4 2021.

Broad-Based Double-Digit Revenue Growth

During Q1 2022, despite the currency headwind, all but one of Alphabet's segments saw double-digit year-on-year revenue growth:

Alphabet Revenue & EBIT by Segment (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Alphabet company filings.

Google Search & Other revenues grew 24.3% year-on-year, with Retail being the biggest contributor to growth, as merchants continue to spend heavily on digital advertising even as shoppers increase their in-store visits. Travel was the next biggest contributor as COVID restrictions were lifted.

YouTube Ads revenues grew 14.4%, less than in prior quarters (it grew 25.4% in Q4 2021), as it lapped the "exceptional" performance of Direct Response ads in Q1 2021. There was also a "pullback" in YouTube ad spend in Europe following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Google Network Member Properties revenues grew 20.2%, driven by growth in AdSense and AdMob.

Google Other revenues grew just 4.9%, as a result of Android halving its fee percentage on apps in July 2021 and its fee on subscriptions in January 2022. These more than offset the growth in subscription revenues for YouTube Premium and other services.

In total, Google Services, which includes the aforementioned segments but excludes loss-making segments like Google Cloud, grew revenues by 20.1% and EBIT by 17.3% year-on-year in Q1, significantly ahead of the low-teens growth we have assumed in our investment case.

Google Cloud revenues grew 43.8% year-on-year as its differentiated offering continues to gain traction among businesses. Its Operating Loss grew 4.6% sequentially but was 4.4% lower year-on-year:

Google Cloud Revenues & EBIT by Quarter (Since Q4 2019) Source: Alphabet company filings.

Management also provided reassuring qualitative comments on several issues.

No Danger from TikTok and iOS Changes

Management comments on the call indicate that YouTube is coping well with the competition from TikTok and Apple's (AAPL) App Tracking Transparency ("ATT") changes in its iOS. (Search is browser-based and not affected.)

YouTube Shorts, Alphabet's short-form video competitor to TikTok, now averages over 30bn daily views, 4 times as much as a year ago. CEO Sundar Pichai stated that "even as people have returned to in-person activities, time spent on YouTube has continued to grow". Management also indicated YouTube is benefiting "broadly" from good user engagement and content creation.

With regards to Apple's ATT changes, CFO Ruth Porat stated that "the dollar impact from ATT has been consistent since it was implemented last year", i.e., has not worsened. We believe the risk is also mitigated by Alphabet's Android mobile operating system being used by most mobile phones globally.

Does Alphabet's "Slowdown" Matter?

Some investors fear the "slowdown" in Alphabet's growth. Year-on-year growth in Google Advertising revenues has been trending down since Q2 2021:

Google Advertising Revenue Growth by Quarter (Since 2020) Source: Alphabet company filings.

However, COVID-19 lockdowns and other restrictions generated a large boost for digital advertising, so some deceleration is natural. Q1 2022's 22.3% year-on-year growth is still a strong number and higher than our long-term assumption. Moreover, year-on-year growth rates each quarter tend to be heavily dependent on the year-on-year growth in the prior-year quarter.

We show this by looking at year-on-year growth in Google Advertising revenues on a stacked basis. As shown below, the deceleration in year-on-year growth between Q2 and Q4 of 2021 can be attributed to increasingly strong prior-year comparables in 2020. Similarly, Q1 2022's 22.3% growth followed a 32.3% growth the year before, and Q1 growth across the past 3 years summed up to more than 65% (compounded, total growth was 79%):

Google Advertising Revenue Growth by Quarter - Stacked (Since 2020) Source: Alphabet company filings.

Management expects Q2 2022 to show much lower year-on-year growth, due to a tougher prior-year comparable, the suspension of the vast majority of commercial activities in Russia (worth 1% of revenues in 2021) in early March as well as currency. We do not believe this alters the long-term picture.

Do Alphabet's Higher Investments Matter?

Some investors fear higher costs and CapEx will damage Alphabet's earnings. We believe these fears are unfounded.

On the P&L, we note that, while expenses grew 23.3% year-on-year in Q1, group EBIT margin was broadly flat (falling 20 bps to 29.5%) and EBIT growth was still 22.2%. The lack of margin expansion is likely to be temporary, as management has guided to the currently loss-making Google Cloud to be better, improving over time:

"We plan to continue to invest aggressively in cloud given the sizable market opportunity we see. We do remain focused on the longer-term path to profitability and over time, operating loss and operating margin should benefit from increased scale." - Ruth Porat, Alphabet CFO (Q4 2021 earnings call)

On CapEx, Purchases of Property & Equipment rose 64.7% year-on-year in Q1 to $9.8bn, and management "continue to expect a meaningful increase in Capex in 2022 versus last year". However, we note that Free Cash Flow (as defined by management) still grew 14.8% from $13.3bn to $15.3bn. In addition, Alphabet has just announced a new $70bn share repurchase program this month, indicating that management expects strong cashflows.

Valuation: Is Alphabet Overvalued?

Alphabet Class C shares finished post-market trading on Tuesday at $2,313.00, while Class A shares finished at $2,312.50.

Relative to 2021 financials, these imply Alphabet stock has a P/E of 19.0x (after adjusting out net cash) and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 3.4%:

Alphabet Net Income & Cash Flows (Since 2018) Source: Alphabet company filings.

Alphabet's "Other Bets" were reported as "non-marketable securities", with a value of $30.5bn at Q1 2022, or 2.0% of its market capitalization.

Alphabet does not pay a dividend but has been repurchasing its shares. Buybacks have been progressively increasing, exceeding $50bn in 2021. The new $70bn program represents 4.5% of the current market capitalization.

We continue to believe that Alphabet's proven resilience (including during COVID-19) and its continuing double-digit EPS growth will justify a P/E of at least 35.0x; shares were trading at a 34x P/E when we initiated our coverage in January 2021. We believe Alphabet stock remains undervalued.

Where Will Alphabet Stock Be At?

We keep our forecasts unchanged from the last quarter:

For 2022, Net Income to grow 10%

From 2023, Net Income grows at 10% each year

Share count falls by 2% a year

P/E at 35x at 2025 year-end

No dividends

Our 2025 EPS forecast is unchanged at $178.09:

Illustrative Alphabet Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates. NB. Share price figures are for Class C shares.

With Class C shares at $2,313, we expect an exit price of $6,429 and a total return of 178% (31.9% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

Because of Alphabet's sharp de-rating in the past few months, about two third of our forecasted return is generated by the assumed upwards P/E re-rating from 19x to 35x. If we were to assume a 19x P/E, the total return would still be 66% (12.5 annualized), roughly in line with EPS growth.

Is Alphabet Stock A Buy? Conclusion

Alphabet shares fell in aftermarket trading despite strong Q1 2022 results, an unjustified move in our view that took P/E down to 19x.

Alphabet grew revenues and EBIT by more than 20% each in Q1; EPS fell only because of valuation losses on "Other Bets" investments.

Q1 growth was broad-based, with all but one segment growing revenues by double-digits. There is no danger from TikTok or iOS changes.

Alphabet's growth is still strong, albeit lower than its COVID-boosted level in 2021; higher costs and CapEx should not stop earnings growth.

With Class C shares at $2,313, we expect an exit price of $6,429 and a total return of 178% (31.9% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Alphabet.