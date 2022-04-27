eyegelb/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) will begin this week, and one of the first companies to pre-report its results was Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM). Overall, the company had a solid start to the year, with gold production up sharply, and further growth is expected from Seguela next year. However, inflationary pressures are worsening, and its growth outlook is much less impressive than I previously anticipated, and this makes owning high-cost producers riskier. At a share price of US$3.65, Fortuna is starting to become more reasonably valued, but I continue to see several more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector.

Lindero Operations (Company Presentation)

Fortuna Silver released its preliminary Q1 results this week, reporting quarterly production of ~66,800 ounces of gold and ~1.67 million ounces of silver. This translated to a 93% increase in gold production and a 13% decrease in silver production, with Fortuna tracking well against its FY2022 guidance mid-point of 6.55 million ounces of silver and 262,000 ounces of gold sitting at 25.5% of its guidance for both metals. However, the year is off to a good start; I'm less optimistic about the company meeting its cost guidance. Let's take a closer look below:

Production

Beginning with production, we can see that gold production came in above 65,000 ounces for its third consecutive quarter, helped by another solid quarter out of its new Lindero Mine and the addition of the Yaramoko Mine in Burkina Faso. This has more than offset what's been a less impressive trend in silver production due to lower grades at San Jose, with silver production declining 13% year-over-year and 25% since pre-COVID-19 levels (Q1 2019: ~2.23 million ounces of silver). Unfortunately, this is not simply a one-off quarter, with silver production also expected to slip over 25% on a full-year basis vs. FY2019 levels (~6.55 million ounces vs. ~8.81 million ounces).

Fortuna Silver - Gold & Silver Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Digging into the quarter a little closer, we can see that the bulk of the growth came from Lindero (gold bars) and Yaramoko (brown bars), which produced ~30,100 and ~28,200 ounces of gold, respectively. Caylloma also had a solid quarter, with production up nicely due to higher throughput and grades, reporting silver production of ~311,900 ounces. However, San Jose's performance was disappointing due to lower grades, with production sliding to just ~1.36 million ounces of silver and ~8,200 ounces of gold vs. ~10,300 ounces of gold and ~1.65 million ounces of silver in Q1 2021.

Fortuna Silver - Quarterly Metals Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The sharp decline in gold and silver production was attributed to a ~15% decline in silver grads and a ~17% decline in gold grades, which came in at 185 grams per tonne of silver and 1.13 grams per tonne of gold, respectively. The performance was also impacted by lower throughput in the period. As noted by the company, this is in line with mineral reserve estimates related to the declining grade profile of the mine, which was evident in the recent reserve estimate.

Fortuna Silver - Proven & Probable Silver Reserves (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As pointed out in my March update, grades at San Jose slid to 180 grams per tonne of silver from 248 grams per tonne in 2018, while tonnage also fell considerably (~3.0 million tonnes vs. ~5.04 million tonnes in 2018), highlighting very poor reserve replacement. Notably, this decline in tonnage was despite an increase in the metals price assumption from $19.00/oz silver (conservative) to $21.00/oz, a much less conservative figure.

As shown above, the trend in silver reserves is disappointing, and while San Jose has resources backing it up, they come in at roughly half the grades of reserves. So, while mine life extensions are possible by converting resources to reserves, I don't have much confidence in this asset maintaining its 5.0+ million ounce silver production profile post-2024. This drop-off in production could occur at the same time as Yaramoko will see production drop off sharply, as well as Lindero, with the peak years behind Lindero.

Yaramoko Mine Plan (Company Technical Report)

Meanwhile, at Yaramoko, the mine had a decent start to the year with ~28,800 ounces of gold produced, with the mine on track to meet the higher end of the guidance range due to better than budgeted feed grade. While this is good news short-term and will help the company to meet its guidance, the future of this asset isn't very exciting either. This is because while it's had several solid years producing 100,000+ ounces at sub $1,000/oz costs, production is expected to average just ~63,000 ounces from 2024 through 2027. In my view, this overshadows what could be a better-than-expected year in 2022.

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, we've already seen Fortuna's costs skyrocket at its silver assets, with guidance of $14.13 per silver-equivalent ounce at San Jose in FY2022 and $18.17/oz at Caylloma. In the case of San Jose, costs are set to come in more than 40% higher than 2019 levels ($9.80/oz), while Caylloma's costs are also expected to increase over 25% if it can't beat guidance (FY2019: $14.30/oz). At the same time, Yaramoko's costs are skyrocketing relative to pre-Roxgold takeover levels due to lower production over the next few years.

Fortuna 2022 Cost Guidance (Company News Release)

This wouldn't be a huge deal if this were an abnormal year and costs were set to improve materially. However, I do not see this as the case. In fact, with miners like Newmont (NEM) warning about increased contractor costs, increased labor costs, and inflation in materials, fuel, and consumables, the company noted that it was likely to see cost guidance above its previous estimates in 2022.

If the largest gold producer in the world that benefits from massive operations with economies of scale and technological innovation like an Autonomous Haulage Fleet is set to miss cost guidance, this doesn't place much confidence in smaller miners with declining grade profiles meeting guidance. For this reason, I believe Fortuna's cost guidance might be too low, with costs likely to come in above its stated guidance of $1,188/oz shown above. Already, Fortuna is an above-average cost producer, with its gold AISC slightly above the industry average ($1,170/oz vs. $1,150/oz) and its silver cost guidance closer to $17.00/oz, translating to relatively slim margins on its silver business.

As of April, Fortuna was rallying sharply because any cost creep was likely to be offset by strength in the gold and silver price. However, with the gold price sinking below the $1,925/oz level and silver plunging back below $24.50/oz, it's unclear whether metals prices will pick up the slack. This is not ideal in the slightest and explains why the stock has come under pressure lately, as well as many of its peers.

Gold Futures Price (TC2000.com)

Some investors will argue that Seguela is a game-changer, and they are correct. Still, the less robust outlook for Yaramoko is stealing some of this game-changing potential from a margin standpoint from its high-grade development asset. This is because Yaramoko's costs are expected to rise sharply, averaging ~$1,575/oz+ from 2024 through 2026 as Seguela ramps up to full production.

So, while Seguela will help Fortuna's cost profile, I believe its previous cost estimates are too ambitious, with actual AISC likely to come in at $875/oz in the first five years ($797/oz estimates), and this margin expansion is seeing some offset from Yaramoko's costs rising ~$400/oz vs. FY2022 cost guidance. This is why I moved from Bullish to Neutral on the stock at US$4.30, with lower production at Yaramoko offsetting a portion of the benefits of incremental production growth/margin expansion at Seguela.

Notably, Fortuna's guidance was provided before the invasion of Ukraine, which has led to higher fuel prices, and inflationary pressures continue to worsen, at least according to Newmont, the world's largest gold producer, hence its warning on costs in its Q1 Conference Call. In a period of rising costs and volatile metals prices, I believe it makes the most sense to own the highest-margin producers, not companies with above-average costs like Fortuna, which also uses less conservative metals price assumptions.

In fact, I am less optimistic about San Jose replacing reserves in this cost environment, given that its cut-off grades may have to increase further in its 2023 report to account for the higher costs across the board. This would be an additional hurdle to what's already been a poor track record of reserve replacement for this legacy asset.

Valuation

Based on ~298 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$3.65, Fortuna Silver may appear significantly undervalued, given its current market cap of ~$1.09 billion. However, if we compare this to an estimated NPV (5%) of ~$1.64 billion and subtract out ~$200 million in corporate G&A, the stock is valued at ~0.76x P/NAV, which I don't see as all that cheap for a Tier-2/Tier-3 jurisdiction producer with above-average costs. This is especially true given that the two reasons for a premium (industry-leading growth, meaningful silver exposure) are no longer present.

In the case of industry-leading growth, I previously saw the potential for production of up to ~495,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] per annum with Seguela in 2025, but I no longer see this as likely. This is based on ~50,000 ounces per annum shaved off the Yaramoko mine plan based on the recent Technical Report and lower gold/silver grades from San Jose. My new outlook is for growth from ~355,000 GEOs to ~428,000 GEOs in FY2025, which, while a decent growth rate, translates to a ~6.4% compound annual growth rate, 520 basis points lower than the ~11.7% compound annual growth rate under previous assumptions.

The above GEO estimates are based on gold and silver production, with silver production at a 70 to 1 ratio.

Seguela Exploration (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

On the second point, primary silver producers typically command a much higher multiple vs. their gold producer peers, given their leverage to the silver price, with silver outperforming in bull markets. However, as of FY2025, Fortuna will be producing ~430,000 GEOs, but with just ~90,000 GEOs from silver. Therefore, silver production will come in at just ~21% of the total, and that assumes silver production is maintained at ~6.5 million ounces per annum. This doesn't look like a guarantee with a minor permit dispute at San Jose and a relatively short mine life at this asset.

Given this profile, I would argue that Fortuna Silver is a gold producer, not a silver producer, and it's a Tier-2/Tier-3 jurisdiction producer with exposure to less favorable jurisdictions (Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Argentina, Mexico). Given this production profile, Fortuna's above-average costs, and jurisdictional profile, I would argue that it should command a multiple of 0.80x P/NAV if it were solely a gold producer. However, if we give the company some credit for its minor silver exposure and bump it to 0.90x P/NAV, I see a conservative fair value for the stock closer to US$4.45.

This points to some upside, but I still don't see enough margin of safety to justify buying the stock here at US$3.65. This is especially true when there are much lower-risk royalty/streaming companies like Nomad Royalty (NSR) that can be bought for 0.90x P/NAV, only a slightly higher multiple but with double the margins, and with quadruple the growth rate looking out to FY2025 (~28% vs. ~6.4% for Fortuna). To summarize, I continue to see better bets elsewhere in the sector. Based on my requirement of a minimum 30% discount to fair value, Fortuna's low-risk buy zone comes in at $3.12.

Technical Picture

Moving to the technical picture, we can see that while Fortuna Silver has pulled back sharply over the past two weeks, it's still only slightly below the mid-point of its expected trading range (US$3.05 - US$4.50). Generally, when it comes to high-cost Tier-2/Tier-3 producers, I prefer a minimum reward/risk ratio of 5 to 1 to justify starting new positions, and the current reward/risk ratio comes in at 1.42 to 1.0. So, for Fortuna to reach a low-risk buy point, it would have to decline below US$3.25, where it would have $0.20 in potential downside to support and $1.20 in potential upside to resistance.

FSM Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

Obviously, there's no guarantee that the stock drops this low, but this is where the stock would become more interesting from a technical standpoint. If we blend these two figures (low-risk buy zone of US$3.12 on valuation, $3.24 on technicals), we arrive at a low-risk buy point of US$3.18 or lower. Currently, Fortuna trades more than 13% above this level, which is why I remain on the sidelines.

This decision to pass on the stock at US$3.65 is further reinforced by the fact that I see larger producers as much less risky in this inflationary environment. The reason is that they typically have larger mines that benefit from economies of scale and the ability to invest heavily in exploration (potentially improve grades and costs), as well as technology and innovation to claw back any short-term margin losses. A couple of examples include Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), Newmont (NEM), and Barrick Gold (GOLD).

Lindero Operations - Argentina (Company Presentation)

Fortuna's valuation is becoming more reasonable after seeing another leg down, but I continue to see better bets elsewhere, with the stock still trading near ~0.80x P/NAV based on my estimates. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but when it comes to buying second-tier names sector-wide (not best of breed), I only want to invest if I get the right price and an adequate margin of safety. At today's prices, I continue to see better relative value elsewhere and only a slight margin of safety. Therefore, I remain Neutral on the stock, and I much prefer names that are better insulated from inflation, like Nomad Royalty.