Video Game Industry: Q1 2022 Market Outlook

By Ted Pollak, Video Game Tech Expert

The “marathon of growth” global video game industry has briefly slowed down to grab a drink of water. According to EE Fund Management’s mosaic of data sources and independent research, a chief component of this is the natural cycle of consumer demand. Another element is the gradually improving—but still cantankerous—supply chain issues and game release delays. Meanwhile, a less significant aspect is economic uncertainty based on multiple factors.

Even while slowing down for water, this long-distance industry is still positive, and its future prospects remain bright. “Common wisdom” frequently.

“Play to Learn” Trend

A promising revenue channel is illustrated by Electronic Arts (EA) (“EA”) launching the “Play to Learn” line of education gaming products. This gamified curriculum has expanded in the past quarter and maintains the potential to capture a piece of the global education market.

According to EA, “Play to Learn offers online gaming and engaging simulations for middle and high school students to engage them on a number of topics including binary numbers, scientific notation, the Pythagorean Theorem, probability and basic coding language. The course modules are designed to reinforce real-world application of these skills while getting students interested and excited in new career fields. Through Play to Learn, these programs will be used in the classroom to supplement .”[1]

After forecasting the global education, training, and simulation markets, we found that even if the Total Addressable Market (TAM) is lower than predicted, the Potential Addressable Market (PAM) is still in the multi-trillion-dollar range. This type of potential dwarfs most of the hot topic video game trends such as blockchain gaming, NFT enhanced games, eSports, and pretty much everything else.

Training and educational game market 2021–2027. (Source: Ted Pollak)

Although the educational gaming market gained traction due to COVID19 stay-at-home protocols, it does not need a forced remote learning atmosphere to flourish. Interactive education has timeless value and application, not only because of superior curriculum retention but because advanced gamified training can analyze a student’s weaknesses and tailor lessons based on individual performance. Furthermore, and perhaps most importantly, is that interactive gamified education can allow the student to customize the conceptual application of the lessons. This means a student could choose the real-world application of course work, say for example applied mathematics, based on their personal hobbies and interests. The possibility that a lesson or even midterm/final exam could be different across individual students while applying the same concepts across the entire class is unprecedented.

EE Fund Video Game Tech Index

This quarter the index came under pressure from the general stock market and tech stock selloffs partially due to global uncertainty in the face of war, lingering pandemic issues, inflationary pressure, and the commencement and anticipation of monetary tightening.

Source: Prime/Level ETF.

Source: Prime/Level ETF.

All that considered, if discretionary spending continues to be under threat due to inflation in consumer staples, transportation and energy, people will seek value in their entertainment. Gaming has typically offered incredible cost-per-hour value and is usually done at home without the need for transportation. So even in the stormy seas of the current economic environment, we are very optimistic about the industry’s fundamentals and growth ability.

The EEFund Video Game Tech™ Index provides a benchmark for investors interested in tracking companies actively involved in the electronic gaming industry including the entertainment, education and simulation segments. The Index uses a market capitalization-weighted allocation across the pure-play and non-pure-play sectors and a set weight for the conglomerate sector as well as an equal-weighted allocation methodology for all components within each sector allocation. The index was created and is maintained by EEFund Management.

The Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF

The video game industry is enjoyed by over 1 billion loyal users. It is estimated that the global gaming market will amount to 268.8 billion U.S. dollars annually in 2025, up from 178 billion U.S. dollars in 2021. Gaming additionally influences many other tech industries, such as virtual reality software and cloud-based services.[4] Access the sub-sectors within the video game industry in 1 trade with the Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR). GAMR is the first ETF to provide pure-play and diversified exposure to a dynamic intersection of technology and entertainment.

